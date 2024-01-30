One of the biggest time-sink's present in Ryu Ga Goktoku's latest, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, is tracking down the location of all Photo Rally opportunities. A collectible-oriented Substory that's unlocked after visiting the Alo-Happy Tours business for the first time. The same place players return to in order to swap between Job classes and subsequently alter their enabled skill-set. Taking a photo of all the hidden spots in a given region will net players with a coveted piece of equipment, such as a higher-rated weapon or piece of clothing.

Not that there's anything wrong with getting lost and/or side-tracked by the game's new and impressive setting of Honolulu, but it's fair to say some of the items and sites players are required to snap, aren't as easy to spot. Below you'll find a complete guide to the location of all Photo Rally objects.

This guide covers the location of all 15 spots in Cultural District/Harbor Park, Honolulu.

1. Anaconda Harbor Park

Across from the Anaconda Shopping Center on the South side of Harbor Street is the Harbor Park. Follow the trail that goes around the perimeter of the park and stop where the trail overlaps with the park's small pool of water, roughly at the park's center. You'll spot a little white humpback bridge. In the middle of the bridge, are the triangular pattern of openings you need to shoot.

2. Honolulu City Marina

From the center of Harbor Park, head West down Harbor Street and pass the pair of outdoor basketball courts. To the left of the courts and roughly across the road from the nearby Onaga Maritime fare restaurant, are a series of dolphin statues. The largest dolphin you're looking for is in the middle of the pack.

3. Horizon Drugs

From Harbor Street, head North onto Sunset Street, making sure to pass the Anaconda Shopping Center on your right. Just before you reach the cross-junction connecting to Downtown Street and Anaconda Boulevard, directly opposite the start of Twilight Drive, lies the entrance to the Horizon Drugs store.

4. Flower Display

A fairly quick discovery, as it's the store window on the corner of Twilight Drive and Sunset Street. The flower display is located in the store's Northern-facing window closest to Sunset Street.

5. Dolls & Devils

Continue on down Twilight Drive and roughly half-way down the street, you'll come to the entrance of the Dolls & Devils Playhouse club. The photo required is of the club's logo hanging above.

6. Hyper Ecstasy

Further down Twilight Drive and across the alleyway separating it from the Theater Building, is the Hyper Ecstasy weapons shop. The window in question is right of the shop's entrance.

7. Hip Hop Shrimp

Either via exiting Twilight Drive and heading South on Night Street, or retracing one's steps back to the Dolphin statue you snapped for the second Photo Rally location, return to the South side of harbor Street. Tucked away between the borderline of the Cultural District and a warehouse -- across the street from the Ounabara Vocational School -- is a food truck for Hip Hop Shrimp.

8. Wall Art: Birds

Located in the central region of the Cultural District, North-East of the Art Walls and the Psychadelic Coffee cafe. head west down harbor Street and turn right into the district as soon as you arrive at the Bluebird Gallery store. Folllow the inner perimeter of the district until you find yourself hugging the South-East wall of the Black Hibiscus restaurant. A high-level crown-icon enemy will usually be sitting beneath the mural in question.

9. Psychadelic Coffee

The same cafe you might've passed in pursuit of the artistic mural from previous. The sign in question is on the West side of the block marked Art Walls on the in-game map.

10. Bar Moderne

Again, a building you might've passed before entering the Cultural District itself. Retrace your steps so that you're back out on Harbor Street. On the North sidewalk of the street, positioned below the Bluebird gallery, is the street-facing entrance to Bar Moderne.

11. Ounabara Vocational School

Represented by the largest blue building in the South-East corner of the Cultural District, as shown by the in-game map. Enter the school via Harbor Street and to the right of the reception desk, lies the school's insignia.

12. Cabaret El Dorado

Head North up Night Street, as if to return onto Twilight Drive. About a third of the way up the road -- around half-way between where Harbor Street and Twilight Drive join -- and on your right, the entrance to the El Dorado theater can be easily spotted.

13. Bullet Hell Armory

In the South-West corner of the Cultural District -- where Harbor Street joins with Pearl Avenue -- and near the very edge of the game's Honolulu map, a weapons store called Bullet Hell can be found. Having reached pearl Avenue and before you arrive at that street's accompanying fast-travel Taxi, turn to your right and you'll see the store's somewhat pineapple-affiliated front.

14. LiberTea

Retrace your steps back to Night Street as if heading North and to the El Dorado theater entrance. Pass the theater and continue on passed Twilight Drive on your right. Keeping to the right side of the street, you'll spot a fast-travel Taxi. From directly next to the Taxi, turn your attention right and you'll spot a green-glowing outdoor sign for LiberTea.

15. Bar Sign

Instead of passing it, this time turn back onto Twilight Drive so that you're on the left side of the street heading East. As you turn, you'll spot a pink-shaded sign with its central circular section missing. Snap this and you'll have your final photo of not just these districts, but the entirety of the game's Honolulu map.

Snap all fifteen and return to Alo-Happy Tours to receive your reward of a 4-star Electric Whip that can be equipped by a character with the Night Queen Job selected.