One of the biggest time-sink's present in Ryu Ga Goktoku's latest, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, is tracking down the location of all Photo Rally opportunities. A collectible-oriented Substory that's unlocked after visiting the Alo-Happy Tours business for the first time. The same place players return to in order to swap between Job classes and subsequently alter their enabled skill-set. Taking a photo of all the hidden spots in a given region will net players with a coveted piece of equipment, such as a higher-rated weapon or piece of clothing.

Not that there's anything wrong with getting lost and/or side-tracked by the game's new and impressive setting of Honolulu, but it's fair to say some of the items and sites players are required to snap, aren't as easy to spot. Below you'll find a complete guide to the location of all Photo Rally objects.

This guide covers the location of all 15 spots in Downtown/Chinatown/District Five, Honolulu.

1. Wall Art: Octopus

Enter the District Five region either by crossing Aloha Bridge from the East, or using a fast-travel Taxi and selecting the Diamond Head stop, which will place you outside of the Barracuda territory you tackle during Chapter Four. Head to the main gate used to access the story-critical dungeon during this chapter and to the left of the gate, is the wall art you're looking for.

2. Buster's Pizza

Head back out onto Anaconda Boulevard and keep to the North sidewalk, having exited the Barracuda territory. Head West and about half-way down the first line of stores, you'll find a pizzeria where the right-side window holds the desired decal.

3. Club Guilty

Keep heading West down Anaconda Boulevard from the pizzeria and you'll spot a large neon sign for Club Guilty. The same bar you return to in a later chapter of the game.

4. Handcuffs & Gloves

From outside Club Guilty, walk a few more steps West until you reach the end of the Club Guilty building and directly next to it, you'll find the remains of a building interior with two enemies and a locked crate at the back. After stepping inside, immediately turn to your left and while inaccessible, the building directly next to this one houses a chair where the required photo can be shot.

5. Soramame's Beans

Continue West down Anaconda Boulevard until you reach Cafe Soramame. Enter the cafe and turn to your right. In the top-right corner, lies the three bean mascots sitting atop a set of shelves.

6. Downtown Fountain Square

Continue West and before you reach the cross-roads between Anaconda Boulevard and Sunset Street, turn North and to the left of a Taxi fast-travel point lies the first of the two fountains in this region.

7. Spa Fountain Square

The second of the two fountains can be found by traveling North up Sunset Street after coming off of Anaconda Boulevard. Follow the road all the way up and around the corner so that it becomes Kolonahe Street. After turning the corner, turn your attention to the left side of the street. Passed the North-East jutting out section of the building in the corner, you'll find the Spa Fountain.

8. Shark Teeth Souvenirs

A mere stone's throw away from the Spa Fountain, continuing to head West down Kolonahe Street. Making sure to stick to the South sidewalk.

9. Panda Pads

Located in the North-West corner of the right-most enclosed market square in Chinatown, the Panda Pads are located to your left as you approach the House of Wushu weapon shop.

10. Nirvana Hotel

The grand hotel located at Honolulu's most North-Westerly point. Located on the North side of Lotus Street and directly opposite and across the road from Chinatown's two main market squares.

11. Miss Genseng

Located in the left of the two Chinatown market squares and hanging outside the Wan Shang Tong Herbal Medicine store, located in the North-West corner of the square.

12. Mahjong Parlor Entrance

From outside the same medicine store you found the hanging Miss Genseng, follow the short alleyway directly to your left that leads back onto Pearl Avenue. Back on the sidewalk, immediately turn around and just to your left you'll spot an outdoor elevator. Above the elevator lies a light with a panda attached.

13. Another Bottle

Located in the South-West area of the Chinatown District, head West on Downtown Street and to the West of the Black Hibiscus restaurant -- across the alleyway separating either building -- is a liquor store. Above the store's entrance is the bottle-shaped sign you're looking for.

14. Fantasy Smoothies

Head back to the left of the two Chinatown market squares and return to the Wan Shang Tong Herbal Medicine store. This time, head East and turn the corner of the Medicine store, as if exiting the square via the North alleyway. Around halfway down the alleyway, turn to your left and you'll find the Smoothies store with the desired fruit display.

15. Clean-Clean Household Supplies

Retrace your steps back to Downtown Street, making sure to exit the market square via the South alleyway. Across the street and at the corner of Downtown Street and Pearl Avenue, is a series of umbrellas donning the North side of the Clean-Clean Household Supplies weapons shop and the final photo you're looking for.

Snap all fifteen and return to Alo-Happy Tours to receive your reward of a 3-star pair of Fluffy Maracas that can be equipped by a character with the Geodancer Job selected.