One of the biggest time-sink's present in Ryu Ga Goktoku's latest, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, is tracking down the location of all Photo Rally opportunities. A collectible-oriented Substory that's unlocked after visiting the Alo-Happy Tours business for the first time. The same place players return to in order to swap between Job classes and subsequently alter their enabled skill-set. Taking a photo of all the hidden spots in a given region will net players with a coveted piece of equipment, such as a higher-rated weapon or piece of clothing.

Not that there's anything wrong with getting lost and/or side-tracked by the new and impressive setting of Honolulu, but it's fair to say some of the items and sites players are required to snap aren't as easy to spot. Below you'll find a complete guide to the location of all Photo Rally objects.

This guide covers the location of all 15 spots in Downtown, Yokohama.

1. Private Sauna Shin Sen Kan

From the Homeless Camp on West Tsurukame Highway, head North onto North Sakura River Street. Making sure to follow the road to the left of the Poppo convenience store.The first building on the right should be white-colored and the sauna entrance you're looking for.

2. Toku

Follow North Sakura River Street and turn right as soon as you reach Fukutoku Bridge. Follow the road East and keep going until you reach the junction with Hyakkei Street. Before the junction, look up and you'll spot the Toku arch near the end of the street.

3. Kushikatsu Kadoya

Head all the way to the North end of North Sakura River Street -- where it joins with Yokohama Boulevard -- and instead of turning left onto Kinka Bridge, turn right. Pass the Kinka Pharmacy on the corner of both roads and keep an eye out for a distinct entrance on the corner of Yokohama Boulevasrd and a J-shaped side-street. On the South-East corner lies Kushikatsu Kadoya's store front.

4. Julie's Gearworks (Japan)

The place you go to in order to craft and subsequently upgrade your weapons during your time in Yokohama. Located at the South end of Central Street -- passed Hello Work -- towards Ijincho's most southern edge. On the left side of the street is the garage and the outdoor logo to be snapped.

5. Takiyama's Photos

Head to the crossway between Central Street and West Central Street, located in the Southern half of Ijincho's map. Head left onto West Central Street and keep focused on the Southern side of the road. One building before the junction between West Central Street and East Tsurukame Alley, you'll find a green-colored shopfront sign indicating the location of Takiyama's Photos.

6. Hello Work

One of Ijincho's notable locations making a return in Infinite Wealth -- and the place you travel to in order to switch jobs -- the outdoor signage you're looking for is on the building's South side. Directly right of the outdoor stairs leading into Hello Work.

7. Goblin Coffee

Retrace your steps back to where Takiyama's Photos was located and instead take the turn onto East Tsurukame Alley. Continue North down the alley and as you reach the road's end, on the other side of the highway, you'll spot Goblin Coffee's distinct green and white signage with red lettering.

8. Fairytale Pink Rabbit

Return to Hello Work and head south down Central Street once more. At the junction before reaching Julie's Gearworks, turn left so that you find yourself heading East on Romance Street. Opposite the Love Magic weapons shop on the right side of the small side-street, you'll find the West side of Fairytale Pink Rabbit.

9. Ryusei Stage Theater Rooftop

The same rooftop where Kasuga's Apartment is located. Down the street from the Love Magic weapon shop and located between it and Rose Blossom Cabaret. The photo in question is of the back of the electric signage, looking North-West.

10. Seagull Cinema

Head to the far right side of East Tsurukame Highway and the last street on the North side of the road will be Ijin Street. Head North up Ijin Street and the first building on your right will be the shuttered Seagull Cinema.

11. Hotel Bunny's

Half-way up Tsurukame Highway on the North side of the street -- just before the road bends slightly -- lies Hyakkei Street. Head North on Hyakkei Street, passing the fast-travel taxi on the left and immediately after on the right side of the road, you'll see Hotel Bunny. On the hotel's North-West corner -- where Hyakkeo Alley joins -- a sculpture sitting atop the corner can be found.

12. Revenge Books

On the corner of East Tsurukame Highway and North Isezaki Road lies a fairly large, green-decorated store called Revenge Books. On the building's southeast corner, you'll find the store's mascot.

13. Old Mountain

Retrace your steps back to where you found Hotel Bunny's and continue North up Hyakkei Street. At the end of the road, turn right onto Yokohama Boulevard and focus in on the South-side row of shopfronts. Roughly opposite the nearby fast-travel taxi, is a brown sign marking the entrance to Old Mountain, a couple of buildings down the road from Yoshinoya.

14. Wette Kitchen Dinosaur

One of the less subtle storefronts and/or mascots to snap this time round. Located on the West side of Wette Kitchen's outside wall, at the North end of North Isezaki Road. On the right side of the street, at the corner of Isezaki and Ijin Lane, the giant dinosaur lies in wait to snap.

15. Isezaki Road

The Northern entrance/exit to North Isezaki Road. Directly opposite Yoshinoya to the right when facing South. The English lettering you can spot by looking up, marks Downtown's final photo rally spot.

Snap all fifteen and return to Alo-Happy Tours to receive your reward of a 4-star Rose Amore that can be equipped by a character with the Host Job selected. The Ijincho branch of Alo-Happy Tours can be found on the North side of the West Jinnai Station.