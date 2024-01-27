One of the biggest time-sink's present in Ryu Ga Goktoku's latest, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, is tracking down the location of all Photo Rally opportunities. A collectible-oriented Substory that's unlocked after visiting the Alo-Happy Tours business for the first time. The same place players return to in order to swap between Job classes and subsequently alter their enabled skill-set. Taking a photo of all the hidden spots in a given region will net players with a coveted piece of equipment, such as a higher-rated weapon or piece of clothing.

Not that there's anything wrong with getting lost and/or side-tracked by the game's new and impressive setting of Honolulu, but it's fair to say some of the items and sites players are required to snap, aren't as easy to spot. Below you'll find a complete guide to the location of all Photo Rally objects.

This guide covers the location of all 15 spots in Little Japan, Honolulu.

1. Kametaro

At the corner of Waikiki Street and Makani Avenue -- the Eastern-most street in the region -- there are a pair of housing complexes. Outside the entryway to both buildings, perched atop the wall to the right of the entrance gate, is the Kametaro figure.

2. Ukelele Boy & Ukelele Girl

Located at the North-West borderline of the Little Japan region, follow the row of shops on the left side of Momo Street. On the in-game map this is separated between two larger grey-coloured buildings. Directly below the top square-shaped building -- the one that's closest to the river -- a shop window where both Ukelele figures are standing, can be spotted.

3. Jeff's Taco Truck

Just around the corner from the Ukelele figures. Head South to the end of Momo Street and turn right so that you're heading West on Waikiki Street. Outside and to the left of the 88 Tees T-Shirt Store, a taco truck is parked by the side on a grassy section.on the North side odf the street.

4. Matsumoto Shave Ice

On the corner of Sakura Street -- the road that runs the entire length of the Little Japan region in its upper-most Northern part -- and Tsubaki Street. Inside the Matsumoto Shave Ice store, entering by the Eastern doors lies the store's logo on a nearby wall in front of you.

5. Revolve Bar

A relatively easy photo to find, as it's essentially the neon sign decorating the outside of the revolve bar. Located at the corner of Tsubaki Street and Fuji Street, directly South-East of the Matsumoto Shave Ice store.

6. Yamabiko

Another easy spot and another case of snapping the store-front signage, as it's just across the road from the Revolve bar, on the South-East corner of Tsubaki Street and Fuji Street.

7. Mt. Fuji Planter

Down the way on Tsubaki Street, as if you were coming from the revolve bar, keep to the right side of the road. keep track of the names of the shops on your left. After passing the business marked Mom's Pickles IBURIGAKKO (you'll recognize it due to its concealed windows), you'll find the planter.

8. Toba

Possibly one of the more trickier photos to take, given that the room housing the figure to be photographed, can only be found by way of triggering a brief cutscene with a group of NPCs. From Fuji Street, follow the alleyway that lies directly next to the right of Yamabiko. Turn left and you'll enter a small enclosure.

Approach the small huddle of NPCs standing near a sealed door and a conversation will automatically commence. Ask the group about the locked door - insisting that you're interested when asked a second time - and access will finally be granted to the Casino. Walk into the Casino lobby and at the back, you'll find the Toba model.

9. Dolphin Mural

Return to Revolve bar and this time head East down Fuji Street. Keep going until you reach the Shrine. On the in-game map, the Shrine is the building that is accompanied by a taxi drop-off icon. From outside the Shrine, look South-East to a building with an outside set of teal-coloured stairs. Right of the stairs is the Dolphin mural.

10. Shinobi Sushi

About two-thirds of the way up Sakura Street, if heading eastward, a blue building shows where the Shinobi Sushi restaurant is located. Upon entering the restaurant, look left and you'll find a blue-painted wall. Walk up to the table -- the one with a single NPC sat by it -- and look up to your right. A figure of a Ninja lies in wait at the top of a set of make-shift ladders.

11. Ryukai Shrine

Return to the Shrine you previously visited when looking for the Dolphin Mural and head inside. The photo is located at the back of the Shrine's interior.

12. Ganryujima Armory

A weapons shop located on Fuji Street, a couple of buildings East of the Revolve Bar. Directly next to Fundoshi Ramen, turn your attention to the right half set of windows.

13. Ganryujima Dharma

And inside the same weapons shop, walk over to the sales counter and turn your attention right to spot the Dharma figure you're looking for.

14. Ahi Poke Garden

At the corner of Waikiki Street and Ayame Street -- the one that links Waikiki with Fuji Street -- a blue shipping container turned into a restaurant can be spotted.

15. Big King Pizza

Across the road from Ahi Poke Garden -- the opposite corner of Waikiki and Akame -- on the building's south side is the illuminated model of the Big King Pizza logo.

Snap all fifteen and return to Alo-Happy tours to receive your reward of a 4-star Ephemeral Short Sword that can be equipped by a character with the Kunoichi Job selected.