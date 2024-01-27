One of the biggest time-sink's present in Ryu Ga Goktoku's latest, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, is tracking down the location of all Photo Rally opportunities. A collectible-oriented Substory that's unlocked after visiting the Alo-Happy Tours business for the first time. The same place players return to in order to swap between Job classes and subsequently alter their enabled skill-set. Taking a photo of all the hidden spots in a given region will net players with a coveted piece of equipment, such as a higher-rated weapon or piece of clothing.

Not that there's anything wrong with getting lost and/or side-tracked by the game's new and impressive setting of Honolulu, but it's fair to say some of the items and sites players are required to snap, aren't as easy to spot. Below you'll find a complete guide to the location of all Photo Rally objects.

This guide covers the location of all 15 spots in Waikiki, Honolulu.

1. Seaworthy Treasures

On the South side of Waikiki Street -- directly opposite the end of Momo Street -- lies the shop window you're looking for. Directly sandwiched between the entryway to the Seaworthy Treasures store to the right (as noted by the icon when looking at the in-game map) and the Northern entrance to the Worldwide Market Village, to the left.

2. Cream & Berry

A little down the road easterly from Seaworthy Treasures on Waikiki Street, lies a cafe on the corner of Waikiki and Seaside Avenue. Directly in front of you as you enter the cafe lies the sign you're looking for.

3. Dolphin Statue

Not hard to miss -- located outside the Cream & Berry cafe to the right, in the triangular-shaped plot where Seaside Avenue splits.

4. Mohala Shave Ice

On the North side of Aloha Street and just down the road from where Seaside Avenue joins that street. To the left of the Pigeon Family Market, which lies at the corner of both streets, the outside sign is what you're looking for.

5. Alo-Happy Tours

The easiest photo to acquire, as it's the very first one you take when initiating the Photo Rally Substory. Located directly outside Alo-Happy Tours in the Worldwide Market Village complex.

6. Hawaii Plaza

Outside, located at the South-East perimeter of the Worldwide Market Village, is the entryway to Hawaii Plaza and the location of the front signage directly above you.

7. Pineapple Dog House

At the corner of Waikiki Street and Kaku Avenue is a cafe called Crepes for Me. Follow Waikiki Street eastward, making sure to stick to the South side pavement. The spot you're looking for is on the left side of the first shop window, just before you find yourself standing directly opposite Jeff's Taco Truck, lying on the North side of the street.

8. No Surf No Life

On the West part of Hula Avenue, just before it joins with Seaside Avenue. Outside the No Surf No Life weapons shop on the South-East corner.

9. Snowtown USA

Towards the East end of Waikiki Street. Across the road from the Ahi Poke garden lies the Snotoen USA store. The sign is located on its North side.

10. Guava Juice Bar

On Resort Boulevard, north of the four-way junction with Hula Avenue, lies the Mocha Mahalo cafe. Directly next to that on the right is the entrance to Guava Juice Bar.

11. Julie's Gearworks

Around the corner from Mocha Mahalo on Hula Avenue is Julie's Gearworks. The branch in the Eastern half of Honolulu where players can craft and upgrade weapons for their party. The sign isn't hard to spot, located on the left wall as you enter.

12. Oahu Burger

In the most South-Eastern part of the Waikiki District, on the corner of Aloha Street and Makani Avenue. Enter Oahu Burger via its Eastern entrance and you'll spot the sign above the drinks machines in the North-West corner, directly in front of you.

13. Aloha Beach Statue

Keep to the South side pavement on Aloha Street and just below the Taxi drop-off icon on the game's map -- roughly midway between the Honu World Market and the Crazy Delivery mini-game point -- lies the Aloha Beach Statue.

14. Surf Shop Kope Pot

Travel West on Aloha Street as if coming from the Aloha Beachfront, making sure to stick to the South side pavement. After passing the Honu World Market and reaching the North-West corner of a grand hotel, turn left into a small side-alley that connects you to the West side of Aloha Beach. You'll soon spot a row of surfboards dotting the right-side wall. The ones you need to snap are the last group of surfboards, roughly half-way down the alleyway.

15. Crystal Aloha Resort

Follow Aloha Street westerly until you reach a four-way junction with River Street. Rather than continuing onto Aloha Bridge, turn left onto River Street and be on the look out for another junction with a road connected to your left. Turn down that street and you'll be in the Crystal Aloha Resort region.

Follow the street right up to the hotel's foyer and before entering the hotel, turn to your left. Behind a series of pillars on the hotel's North-West side, lies the hotel's logo and your final Photo rally location for this area.

Snap all fifteen and return to Alo-Happy tours to receive your reward of a 3-star Surf Flounder Sword that can be equipped by a character with the Aquanaut Job selected.