Key Takeaways
- Patch 1.14 for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is now available, fixing bugs to enhance gameplay.
- The game has sold over 1 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling in the Yakuza series.
- Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is actively engaging with the community and seeking input to improve the gaming experience.
Patch 1.14 has been released for latest Yakuza installment, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, bringing a slew of bug fixes to make for a smoother gameplay experience. Lauded for its emotional storytelling and triumphant return to turn-based combat, the game is now available on multiple platforms.
Breaking records, 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth' has become the fastest-selling game in the Yakuza series, boasting over 1 million copies sold. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is actively engaging with the community, seeking input for bug fixes and potential additions to ensure a seamless and immersive gaming experience, resulting in the latest patch being released today.
Patch 1.14 has been released, here is what was exactly updated.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Patch Notes 2/2/2024
- Fixed a bug that prevented progress at the start of the tutorial in Julie’s Gearworks under certain conditions.
- Fixed a bug that prevented progression when certain steps were taken at the end of the Sujimon Battle story event.
- Fixed a bug in which the darkening of the screen would not occur when arriving at Dondoko Island.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from progressing after following certain steps after the tutorial event battle in chapter 8.
- Fixed an error that occurred during the Chitose’s Kizuna Drama when English audio was selected for the PS4 version.
- Fixed a bug that caused the save process to stop when using the auto-save function on PS4
- Fixed a bug that caused the Self-Empowerment Challenge message to appear continuously during certain operations.
- Fixed a bug in the conditions for obtaining the "Super Slamwear" and "Megatron Pad" armor, as well as a bug that made them subject to the Self-Empowerment Challenge.
- Fixed various localization issues.
- Fixed various other bugs to improve stability and quality.
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Ninth mainline installment in the Like A Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series. The second game to feature the turn-based form of combat introduced in 2020's Yakuza: Like A Dragon and primarily set in the Hawaiian city of Honolulu.
- Franchise
- Yakuza
- Platform(s)
- PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PlayStation 4 , Xbox One , PC
- Released
- January 26, 2024
- Developer(s)
- Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
- Publisher(s)
- Sega
- Genre(s)
- JRPG