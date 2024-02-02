Key Takeaways Patch 1.14 for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is now available, fixing bugs to enhance gameplay.

The game has sold over 1 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling in the Yakuza series.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is actively engaging with the community and seeking input to improve the gaming experience.

Patch 1.14 has been released for latest Yakuza installment, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, bringing a slew of bug fixes to make for a smoother gameplay experience. Lauded for its emotional storytelling and triumphant return to turn-based combat, the game is now available on multiple platforms.

Breaking records, 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth' has become the fastest-selling game in the Yakuza series, boasting over 1 million copies sold. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is actively engaging with the community, seeking input for bug fixes and potential additions to ensure a seamless and immersive gaming experience, resulting in the latest patch being released today.

Patch 1.14 has been released, here is what was exactly updated.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Patch Notes 2/2/2024