One thing that is expected from games bearing the name Yakuza or Like a Dragon is plenty of side activities. Since Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has both those parts in their title, one can be confident that there are plenty of optional activities to whittle away the hours. This is very true, as it is almost impossible to get bored while wearing the pirate getup of Captain Majima.

Alo-Happy Tours are one of the activities that are found in Honolulu. These tours send Majima on a photo scavenger hunt, having him snap pictures of specific targets across several different areas. Even though the store is based in Honolulu, they are well aware of the things that go on in Madlantis. While pictures can't truly capture the debauchery of the pirate hangout, they found fifteen worthwhile photo ops on the island.

A Lost Kappa

This was one of the trickier photos to find in Madlantis. The general location on the map is noted below, but it takes some perceptive eyes to catch the kappa hiding up on the railing. To the average onlooker, Majima is snapping a pic of the couple up there, but he's really after that lost kappa.