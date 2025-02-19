One thing that is expected from games bearing the name Yakuza or Like a Dragon is plenty of side activities. Since Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has both those parts in their title, one can be confident that there are plenty of optional activities to whittle away the hours. This is very true, as it is almost impossible to get bored while wearing the pirate getup of Captain Majima.

Alo-Happy Tours are one of the activities that are found in Honolulu. These tours send Majima on a photo scavenger hunt, having him snap pictures of specific targets across several different areas. Even though the store is based in Honolulu, there are eight pictures that can be snapped on Rich Island.

Freshly Caught Fish

Most people won't consider a pile of dead fish photogenic, but that is exactly what the Alo-Happy tour calls for. They do look appetizing, and probably fresh enough where the smell hasn't got too strong yet. Snap the fish and get one step closer to the prize.