The Like a Dragon franchise has always been filled to the brim with dozens upon dozens of substories, in which the various protagonists help citizens around the city with their problems. While Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakzua in Hawaii has much fewer substories than a typical Like a Dragon game due to its Gaiden status, there are still plenty of good ones for players to participate in during their journey.

These substories can range from emotional tales, and opportunities to follow up on plot points from Infinite Wealth, to methods for unlocking new minigames. If you want to get the most out of your Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii experience, then be sure to play the following substories.

10 Hironobu Shigeta, 65 Years Old

Living the Dream

Topping off this list is Hironobu Shigeta, 65 Years Old, a substory about a 65-year-old man who has longed for nothing more than to live out his dreams and go out to sea. Luckily for him, Captain Majima is here to provide exactly that service, even if the man's family is completely against the idea. This leads to a very sweet story of the old man realizing his true treasure was always his loved ones. Good thing they ran into Majima and not a much worse pirate crew.

While this is a short and sweet substory, there also isn't much to it other than a few cutscenes and a single fight on your pirate ship. While that isn't necessarily a bad thing, it does have to rank at the bottom of this list because most other substories have a bit more going for them.

9 Miracle Aquarium

The Bear is Back

It has become a running gag in the past few Like a Dragon games for players to check in on Yasuda and his increasingly bizarre and dangerous circus. This time around, he's brought a real live polar bear to Hawaii! Naturally, this leads to a fight where Majima must calm down this raging beast.

While there's nothing particularly new or interesting in this susbtory, it does allow the player to admire the methods which RGG Studios uses to develop Like a Dragon games so fast. After making a bear model once in Yakuza 5, the studio has since been able to reuse this fight in every game over the last decade. So, while the substory itself isn't interesting enough to place high on this list, that little look at how these games work is enough to rank it on the list.

8 I Wanna Be Your Nadeshiko

Not so Traditional

Next up on the list is the I Wanna Be Your Nadeshiko substory. This will probably be one of the first substories most players begin as it appears right on the beach of Hawaii once the player reaches that hub in chapter 2 of the game. This substory features a strong woman trying to act like a traditional Japanese girl in order to further her career.

While this substory can be considered pretty basic as far as Like a Dragon quests go, it is very amusing to see Majima try to whisper the correct things this woman should say across the table unnoticed. Plus, how could a substory that gave us the comedy gold that is Mt. Fujoshi not rank somewhere on this list?

7 If I Weren't an Idol

The Dark Side of the Industry

The Like a Dragon franchise has always gone out of its way to portray every angle of the Idol industry, both the good and the bad. This substory has a unique spin on the trope by having Majima following along a tour bus of otaku who are trying to get closer to their beloved idol. Naturally, these poor fools are being scammed as the tour is completely awful.

While the story of an evil idol who is taking advantage of her fans isn't too out of this world for a Like a Dragon substory, this one does have quite an amusing ending where the otaku are metaphorically reborn and join Captain Majima's crew. This fun ending to the substory is what truly earned it a placement on this list.

6 Smile Again

Catching Up with a Familiar Face

While the first Like a Dragon Gaiden game merely took place around the same time as a previous game, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a full companion piece to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and centers many of its substories around continuing the stories of minor characters from that title. The first of these substories that the player will encounter is Smile Again and stars Jeff, the ID thief/salesman from Infinite Wealth.

In addition to all of that, this substory gave us the hilarious image of Goro Majima holding a taco in confusion like Graha Tia in FFXIV, hopefully cementing the 2020s as the decade of gaming where we'll see Japanese characters eating tacos. Just don't bite into it too fast, it's very spicy.

5 Coffee & Comedy

Seeing Old Friends Again

Another substory that continues directly where Infinite Wealth left off is Coffee & Comedy, which sees the return of the comedy duo of Sorara and Mameoka. While this substory isn't as dramatic as the one involving Jeff, it's nice to see that characters in this universe don't remain static. Just because Ichiban solved their problems in Infinite Wealth, that doesn't mean new problems will never arise.