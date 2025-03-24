No one said a pirate’s life is easy, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii aims to highlight that in the boss fights. If you’re familiar with the Yakuza series, you may be used to the responsive combat seen here. Even so, some main antagonists can still be a bit tough to beat on the higher difficulties.

Some bosses require an understanding of the new ship mechanics to succeed. Others require you to upgrade your crew as much as yourself. Whether you use traditional Mad Dog skills or the Sea Dog style for full pirate immersion, these boss fights require some strategy if you want to win.

6 Taiga Saejima

Brother vs Brother

If you’ve played Yakuza games before, then you’ll immediately recognize Saejima. He’s one of the earlier bosses here, and there’s no real bad blood between you and him. But the fight must go o on. The lucky thing about this boss battle is that Saejima doesn’t use a weapon.

That’s about the only real thing you can look forward to in this boss battle. Saejima moves around a lot, and most of the time, he won’t give you any leeway. Stamina will help ensure you keep up with his swift movements. Just be prepared to utilize your own dodging techniques once Saejima brings up his aura as his attacks will strike much harder than before.

5 Security Robot

Unlike Any Other Enemy

When it comes to the Security Robot, you can’t damage it in any of the traditional straight-up fights. Its overall design and how you take it out is what makes it one of the hardest bosses in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. You must find a way to strike out at its weak point, which is located on its back. Hits to the front generally do little to stall or harm this bot.

So, you’ll have to find a way to stun the robot or jump around until you manage to strike out at its back. Once you do, you’ll have a better time taking it out by spam attacking as much as possible. The most difficult aspect of this boss battle is that it forces you to rely a lot on dodging. So, if your skills aren’t up to par, be sure to practice them before you reach this point.

4 Mortimer

Prepare For a Duel