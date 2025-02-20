In Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Goro Majima may have a reputation for being dangerously unhinged, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a soft spot for animals. Not long after venturing into the village on Rich Island, he comes into possession of an animal. It is a chicken, and would have had a very bad day without Majima's intervention.

This incident inspires him to create an animal sanctuary, which could potentially become a home to several more animals. After Majima opens Goro Kingdom, there are several additional animals that are waiting to find their forever home, and this guide will explain how to get each one of them.

Having animals offers a few benefits to Captain Majima. Aside from the fact that animals are cute and collecting things in games is fun, they offer other practical benefits to Majima. Whenever Majima feeds them, they will return the favor by giving him ingredients that he can use to prepare food in Goro Goro Kitchen. After he feeds them enough to increase their affection level, they will become available as crew members that can use support abilities whenever Majima's crew invades an enemy ship. Allure, for example, can boost the attacks of everyone on the ship. Other animals have benefits for defense and healing.