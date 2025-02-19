During his search for the legendary treasure and besting the undisputed champion in the Pirate Colosseum, Captain Majima and the Goro Pirates have earned their status as a legendary pirate crew during their time in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. But unbeknownst to the captain, there is another pirate crew, more bloodthirsty and feared than any adversary the Goromaru has sailed against thus far.

This crew is the Amon Pirates, a band of swashbucklers who only make their presence known when a worthy adversary draws them out. Until Majima does something to attract their attention, as is usually the case with optional super bosses, he will remain oblivious to their existence.

The Pirate Colosseum is the main attraction of Madlantis. Majima does need to participate in a few battles here in order to advance the story, but aside from those instances, the Pirate Colosseum can be ignored. It is a good place to level up crew members, earn some money and increase the crew's reputation, but aside from those few plot battles, it can be ignored. Which the player may be inclined to do, as becoming the undisputed champion happens naturally as part of the main story. But Like a Dragon games are known for side content, and there is an optional secret boss waiting for Majima to catch his interest, which is the captain of the Amon Pirates.