Sail the high seas with…Goro Majima? Announced today at the company’s RGG Summit for Tokyo Game Show, Like a Dragon will have a new spinoff titled Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. It’s set to star the iconic Mad Dog of Shimano, Goro Majima as the protagonist of his own live combat game fighting against vengeful pirates. The game is also expected to release rather soon on February 28, 2025.

The synopsis of the game was released alongside the trailer above, saying:

One year after the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Majima washes ashore on a deserted island amid the scattered remnants of a shipwreck. Unable to remember even his own name, Majima travels across the vast ocean in search of clues to piece together his lost identity, accompanied by a boy named Noah who saved his life. Before long, they’re caught up in a conflict between cutthroat criminals, modern-day pirates and other scoundrels over a legendary treasure.

As for gameplay, players will assemble a unique crew while upgrading their ship, the “Goromaru,” as well as battling enemy pirate ships and conquering the seas and their hidden islands. Combat-wise, it will play the same kind of live-combat gameplay present in older Yakuza titles and the Judgment series. This means that players can deliver explosive combos and aerial takedowns (with a jump button, new to the series) by dynamically switching between two fighting styles: dual-wield short swords and deploying pirate tools with the swashbuckling “Sea Dog” style or utilizing speed, agility and flair to defeat enemies into submission with the infamous “Mad Dog” style. There also appears to be a variety of minigames in Hawaii, where Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth took place, like racing, customization, and, yes, karaoke with 24-Hour Cinderella (though it's up in the air whether sea shanties will be included).

Going Overseas and Over 'Seas'

The Like a Dragon series is on a roll so far, with two games launching last year with Like a Dragon: Ishin! and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. This year, the series launched the next numbered entry, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and a live-action series from MGM Studios and Prime Video, Like a Dragon: Yakuza. Its popularity has skyrocketed in the past few years due to releasing to a wider audience with Western releases and going to Xbox Game Pass.

While the series typically follows Kiryu Kazuma or Ichiban Kasuga (or even Takayuki Yagami), the side characters do shine. The brightest of the bunch (despite trying not to seem like it), Goro Majima is a fearsome and deadly member of the Yakuza. He was one of the protagonists of Yakuza 0 and had a small gameplay section in Yakuza Kiwami 2. However, he has not yet led a game by himself until now, where he gets his time in the spotlight and a chance for the Mad Dog to earn his sea legs.

Another game Majima is playable in is Yakuza: Dead Souls, but the game never saw a Western release.

There are three editions available to pre-order. These include the Standard Edition (in Digital/Physical), Deluxe Edition (only Digital) which includes DLC customization and character packs, and the Collector’s Edition (only Physical) which includes the base game and Deluxe Edition DLC Code, along with special limited merchandise including a replica of Goro Majima’s signature eye patch, a treasure coin pin, and more. Anyone who preorders will also receive two bonuses: the “Ichiban Pirate Crew Set” DLC that adds Like a Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga and Nancy, his pet crawfish, to Majima’s crew of “Goro Pirates,” as well as the “Ichiban Special Outfit Set” DLC which allows Majima to change into two of the outfits worn by Ichiban.