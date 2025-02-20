With a name such as Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, one would assume that pirate battles would be involved. This assumption would be correct, as the Goro Pirates find themselves in pursuit of stolen treasure from the Devil Flags.

The Devil Flags have a few different hideouts, and a few captains that need to be taken out. With Captain Shinobi out of the way, the crew should have a strong enough reputation and captured enough of the Devil Flags to set a course for Final Heaven, the final hiding spot of Captain Zeus. If not, there are a few Devil Flags locations in the waters near Madlantis, Rich Island and Hawaii. The number needed for entry into Frost Heaven is a five-star reputation and 330 Devils Flags.

Heavenly Entrance Lighthouse Safe Area

This is the initial entrance point to Final Heaven. Unlike the other Heavens, there aren't treasure hunts on the various islands. Nor is there another fleet holding treasure. There is a safe lighthouse at the entrance, and there is a second lighthouse to the north, just before the final confrontation. Even though there aren't Devil Flag markers on the way, the straight path is deceptively treacherous.

Pirate ships frequent the area, and getting to the next lighthouse is not going to be an uneventful trip. Make sure the Goromaru has been sufficiently upgraded, and that powerful crew members occupy the boarding team and are manning the cannons. If Majima made it here, he's proven himself a formidable scourge of the seas, but the previous Devil Flags were lightweights compared to what lies ahead. Having a first mate with extra repairs isn't a bad idea, as it is a fair distance between the two lighthouses.