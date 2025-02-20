With a name such as Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, one would assume that pirate battles would be involved. This assumption would be correct, as the Goro Pirates find themselves in pursuit of stolen treasure from the Devil Flags. The Devil Flags have a few different hideouts, and a few captains that need to be taken out.

With Captain Yakuza out of the way, the crew should have a strong enough reputation and captured enough of the Devil Flags to set a course for Flame Heaven, the toasty hideout of Captain Ronin. If not, there are a few Devil Flags locations in the waters near Madlantis, Rich Island and Hawaii. The number needed for entry is a three-star reputation and 130 Devils Flags.