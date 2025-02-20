In Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the Devil Flags are a nasty crew of pirates of which the Goro Pirates run afoul. After the initial encounters, hunting them down becomes an optional quest, which requires raising the Goro Pirates' reputation along with collecting enough Devil Flags to steer the course to their next hideout. Captain Yakuza is hiding out in the Waters Near Atali Island, and he is the first of the Devil Flags that needs to be sent to Davey Jones' locker. It's also advisable to take out all the Devil Flags in this area, as they will contribute to the total needed to unlock the other hideouts.

Yanagi Island

The first batch of Devil Flags Majima took out on our visit to these waters was on Yanagi Island. It wasn't too far from the arrival point, and it was a straight forward battle on the island. After we beat up those Devil pirates, the treasure we plundered was a Tornado Brooch.