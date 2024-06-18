Key Takeaways Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition will be part of Limited Run Games Showcase on June 20.

After a leak late last year, Ubisoft's Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition has been confirmed to be a part of the Limited Run Games Showcase on June 20. The news was confirmed by the official Beyond Good & Evil 2 X account on Tuesday with a teaser image.

A teaser image was posted on Tuesday, showcasing some concept art of father figure Pey'J from Beyond Good & Evil. Alongside it, Ubisoft shared a message about the upcoming remaster. "See you at the Limited Run Games Showcase on June 20th at 2 pm EST for more news about Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition!" posted the series' official X account.

No other details were given about Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition, but we've already received images of what the gorgeous remaster will look like. The game was leaked early to Ubisoft+ subscribers back in November 2023. Shortly after that, Ubisoft posted an official message. "We're dedicated to making it an experience that truly honors the legacy of the original," said the X post. "Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

A Long Wait for Beyond Good & Evil News

Fans began to worry after the remaster didn't show up during the Ubisoft Forward last week. It instead showcased Star Wars: Outlaws, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, and Assassin's Creed Shadows, among other titles. Just Dance 2025 was also just announced outside the Ubisoft Forward, strangely, during Tuesday's Nintendo Direct.

If you thought being a Metroid fan was insufferable before Metroid Prime 4 finally received a trailer today, imagine being a Beyond Good & Evil fan. It's been 16 years since the sequel was first announced, and fans are still waiting. It also turned into a prequel rather than a continuation of Jade's story in Hillys and perhaps beyond like the earlier trailers teased. Also, Beyond Good & Evil 2 turned into a massive open universe title like No Man's Sky with multiplayer aspects. It seems like a complete misdirection in what fans of the original expect.

It has been a long time since news on Beyond Good & Evil 2 news has been shared. Some fans have even thought it's vaporware or has been cancelled, especially after the director of the original game Michel Ancel reportedly left Ubisoft after allegations of toxic behaviour. This Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition could show that Ubisoft is still engaged in making this series thrive for years to come.