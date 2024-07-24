Key Takeaways Linkito challenges players to think beyond basic electricity knowledge with over 50 logic puzzles.

Players can use their creative solutions in the game's level editor to create and publish puzzles.

Dive into a dystopian 1950s setting and take down the monstrous Albatross Technologies from the inside.

Most people like to think that they understand electricity. After all, everyone interacts with it constantly every day; it’s something that should be inherently understood by now. Yet, that understanding rests on the very surface, and Kalinarm’s newly-released Linkito can help demonstrate that.

In Linkito, players have just joined Albatross Technologies as a new engineer. Their job: help keep the place running. Over the course of the game, players will find themselves confronted with tasks ranging from simply running power to a light to repairing robots to eventually breaking codes and disarming bombs.

All of these tasks involve using one’s electrical engineering knowledge to work through different logic puzzles, of which there are more than fifty. Some puzzles are open-ended, meaning players can use the experience gained from previous challenges to build their own unique solutions. Just like in real life, engineering in Linkito is all about using one’s own knowledge and creativity to develop the best possible solution to the problem at hand.

Players can use Likito’s level editor to create and publish their own puzzles.

Linkito is primarily a single-player game in which players must first learn on the job and then use that knowledge to bring down their corporate overlord from within. However, there is a community component to it too. Those looking for greater challenges or who feel inspired to issue challenges of their own can head to the in-game community browser to either download fan-made puzzles or publish their own.

In both the main game and in the level editor, players have around one 100 component blocks to build with, meaning that the range can be quite wide for both solutions and self-developed puzzles. This is all older technology too since Linkito takes place in a dystopian version of the 1950s, so players will likely gain a somewhat better understanding of basic electronics work as they make their way through the story.

Linkito is available now on PC via Steam. There's a demo available there, so make sure to check it out and then our review for all the post-demo details!