Top 13 RPG Games like Skyrim

Skyrim, the legendary open-world RPG developed by Bethesda Game Studios, has captured the hearts of millions of players worldwide. From its vast landscapes to intricate quests and deep character customization, Skyrim offers an unparalleled gaming experience.

However, if you’re seeking fresh adventures and new worlds to explore, we’ve compiled a list of 13 incredible games that share similarities with Skyrim. Get ready to embark on thrilling quests, encounter fantastical creatures, and immerse yourself in rich storytelling.

Games Similar to Skyrim

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Venture into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia, the formidable monster hunter, in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Similar to Skyrim, this game features a massive open world filled with jaw-dropping landscapes, captivating narratives, and morally ambiguous choices. Engage in epic sword fights, make difficult decisions that shape the game’s outcome, and encounter an array of mythical beasts in this action-packed RPG.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer May 2015 Action RPG PC, PS4, Xbox One CD Projekt Red

2. Dragon Age: Inquisition

Step into the shoes of the Inquisitor in Dragon Age: Inquisition, a game renowned for its deep lore and engaging gameplay. Like Skyrim, players can customize their character and lead a diverse party of companions. With a vast world to explore, players will uncover hidden secrets, forge alliances, and battle evil forces threatening the realm.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer November 2014 Action RPG PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One BioWare

3. The Elder Scrolls Online

If you crave a similar experience to Skyrim but desire the thrill of multiplayer gaming, then The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) is your best bet. Set in the same universe as Skyrim, ESO offers an expansive online world with numerous regions to explore, epic quests, and the ability to team up with friends or join guilds for cooperative adventures.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer April 2014 MMORPG PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One ZeniMax Online Studios

4. Dark Souls III

For those seeking a challenging and dark fantasy RPG, Dark Souls III delivers an immersive experience. Like Skyrim, it features a vast, interconnected world filled with deadly foes and enigmatic lore. Prepare for tough battles and rewarding exploration as you unravel the mysteries of the fading lands.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer April 2016 Action RPG PC, PS4, Xbox One FromSoftware

5. Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an exceptional choice for players yearning for a historically accurate medieval RPG akin to Skyrim. This game offers a realistic setting in 15th-century Bohemia, where players can forge their destinies, engage in epic sword fights, and participate in large-scale battles.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer February 2018 Action RPG PC, PS4, Xbox One Warhorse Studios

6. Fallout 4

From the same developers as Skyrim, Fallout 4 is a post-apocalyptic RPG that shares many gameplay elements with its fantasy counterpart. Customize your character, roam the vast wastelands, and make crucial decisions that impact the game’s storyline. With a plethora of side quests and dynamic environments, Fallout 4 offers a gripping adventure.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer November 2015 Action RPG PC, PS4, Xbox One Bethesda Game Studios

7. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

As an Assassin’s Creed game with Viking flair, Valhalla offers a splendid blend of open-world exploration and stealthy gameplay. Take control of Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior, and lead your clan across England in a quest for glory and a new home. Just like Skyrim, Valhalla lets players shape the protagonist’s destiny through choices that impact the narrative.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer November 2020 Action RPG PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia Ubisoft Montreal

8. GreedFall

GreedFall is a lesser-known gem that closely resembles Skyrim in terms of RPG elements and storytelling. Set in a beautifully crafted 17th-century fantasy world, players take on the role of a diplomat exploring an uncharted island filled with magic, secrets, and political intrigues.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer September 2019 Action RPG PC, PS4, Xbox One Spiders

9. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Live out your medieval fantasies in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, a sandbox RPG that shares some similarities with Skyrim’s sandbox gameplay. Recruit soldiers, build armies, and engage in epic battles as you strive to conquer the realm and establish your own kingdom.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer March 2020 Action RPG PC TaleWorlds Entertainment

10. Fable III

If you’re looking for a game that combines humor, action, and decision-making, Fable III is an excellent choice. With a focus on moral choices that impact the game world, players will lead a rebellion to overthrow a tyrannical ruler and shape the destiny of Albion.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer October 2010 Action RPG PC, Xbox 360 Lionhead Studios

11. Divinity: Original Sin 2

Offering a rich and interactive world, Divinity: Original Sin 2 boasts engaging storytelling and turn-based combat. Players can create their characters and team up with friends in multiplayer mode, just like The Elder Scrolls Online. Prepare for challenging battles and intricate quests in this epic fantasy adventure.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer September 2017 RPG PC, PS4, Xbox One Larian Studios

12. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is an action RPG with an emphasis on thrilling combat and a unique “pawn” system. This mechanic allows players to recruit AI-controlled companions and customize them to suit their playstyle, adding a distinct flavor to the game, much like Skyrim’s companions.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer April 2013 Action RPG PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Capcom

13. Gothic II

For fans of classic RPGs, Gothic II remains a standout title with an expansive open world, deep character development, and engaging quests. Traverse the magical land of Khorinis, explore dungeons, and interact with a variety of memorable characters in this immersive adventure.

Release Date Genre Platforms Developer November 2002 Action RPG PC Piranha Bytes

If you like Skyrim, you won’t be disappointed with these picks

If you’ve exhausted the wonders of Skyrim and hunger for more epic fantasy experiences, these 13 games will quench your thirst for adventure. Whether you prefer dark and challenging worlds or historically accurate settings, each title offers a unique blend of exploration, combat, and storytelling akin to the beloved Skyrim. So gear up, ready your weapons, and embark on unforgettable journeys in these captivating RPGs. Happy gaming!