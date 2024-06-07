Key Takeaways Little Problems is a cozy detective game focusing on the small mysteries that people encounter in everyday life, from developers Posh Cat Studios.

Playstack is a publisher best known this year for a little game you might have heard of called Balatro. But when it came to the first trailer for developer Posh Cat Studios' game Little Problems, showcased during today's Guerrilla Collective showcase, they instead focused on one of their other acclaimed titles, The Case of the Golden Idol. That's because Little Problems notably states The Case of the Golden Idol as its inspiration on the official Steam page, both being detective games where you gather all sorts of clues from the areas presented in order to solve various mysteries. The main difference is that in constrast to its more murder-filled inspiration, Posh Cat are focusing on the small mysteries and puzzles that tend to pop up in everyday life. So in terms of tone, it's less Knives Out and more Encyclopedia Brown.

It's The Little Things That Matter

As seen in the trailer at this link, Little Problems bills itself as a cozy detective game about...well, little problems. Who broke your mug, why is your friend crying, which library books belong to which people, and more. Much like The Case of the Golden Idol, players travel between screens and interact with everything they can, gathering the clues needed to figure out the essential information by filling it all out in a handy menu, all while seemingly interacting with the various people in our protagonist Mary's everyday life. While the cases may definitely be smaller this time around, the focus is still on the satisfaction gained with solving a mystery, figuring out how seemingly insignificant minor issues in life can affect things, and in the process, make everything just a little bit better by solving one little problem at a time.

It's definitely a unique twist, putting a more wholesome spin on the formula behind the acclaimed gameplay behind a more serious title, while still retaining the type of depth that it had. It also helps that the game has a particularly charming and attractive, anime-esque art style, as if to make everything feel like a scene from a slice-of-life manga. While the indie game cup may runneth over with wholesome games at the moment, this is one with a unique angle that could definitely help it stand out in the end. We'll see if this particular twist works when Little Problems arrives for the PC this winter, just in time for the season where people might want the coziest games possible to curl up with.