2014's LittleBigPlanet 3 is getting delisted later this month from the PlayStation Store. This also means you won't have access to the DLC after October ends, leading to many unhappy fans across the world.

LittleBigPlanet is Shut Down for Good

Unfortunately, you'll no longer be able to buy LittleBigPlanet 3 or its DLC when it gets taken down from the PlayStation Store on October 31. "After 10 years of playing, creating and sharing content in LittleBigPlanet 3, the game and our entire range of LittleBigPlanet DLC will be removed from the PlayStation Store," said an official statement on X. Of course, you can get LittleBigPlanet 3 physically but its DLC will be no more.

This comes after the LittleBigPlanet 3 online services for the PS4 were shut down earlier this year. The DLC for LittleBigPlanet 1 and 2 will also be removed by the end of the month, sadly.

Thankfully, if you purchase the game or the DLC before this date, you'll still have access to all of this content after October 31. Those who have received the game over PlayStation Plus can also play the game after its removal.

The LittleBigPlanet series has left a big mark on the gaming community. It has been a source of creativity as players can create their own levels and share them around the world. It seems to have made an impact as the announcement has already received over 1.3 million views in nine hours.

"LittleBigPlanet 3 is an endearing and charming game that will work its way into your heart thanks to its presentation and new characters," said our review. "The end-game possibilities are endless thanks to the co-op, level creator and millions of community driven stages imported from past titles, but it’s held back due to Sumo Digital’s unwillingness to fully flesh out their ideas."

No LittleBigPlanet 4 Right Now

The series has since moved on from its creativity aspects and had a 3D platformer based on the character Sackboy. It has plenty of charm and showcased whimsical uses of the PS5's DualSense and graphical capabilities.

"Sackboy: A Big Adventure is an easy recommendation to fans of the platforming genre or anyone looking for a co-op game to play on their new PS5 console," said our sister site GameRant with its review. "While it would be nice to see a proper LittleBigPlanet 4 come to Sony's next-generation system, hopefully, fans can look forward to future Sackboy platforming adventures as well."

Alas, there is no word on whether or not we'll get a LittleBigPlanet 4. Instead, Media Molecule has released Dreams, a more expansive creative tour-de-force. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to have had as much of an impact as LittleBigPlanet.