LOCKDOWN Protocol is a game in which being able to down an opponent in just one or two fewer hits could mean the difference between victory and defeat. While some of the best weapons are fairly obvious, others are significantly better (or worse) than they first appear.

This article aims to cover all the best and worst qualities of every weapon in the game, with some grouped on account of being nearly identical, so that you know what to grab and what to avoid when you next play.

9 Screwdriver

Has A Fast Attack Speed And Little Else Of Value

One of the least intuitive parts of LOCKDOWN Protocol is that the screwdriver simply isn't a good weapon; it's outclassed by everything else available. To newcomers, its 15 HP damage might seem to compare well to the 5 HP damage of something like a fuse. However, this weapon does abysmal Stamina damage, taking too many hits to down an opponent from any attack vector. Its only benefit is it's fast, but it isn't fast enough to counteract its issues, especially because each swing still costs you 15 Stamina.

This weapon is effectively a trap; it makes sense that a sharp screwdriver would be more dangerous than a cassette tape and many new players will only look at its Health damage value, confirming that assumption. The issue is that Stamina damage is essential to fighting in LOCKDOWN Protocol. Once you're out of Stamina, further Stamina drain just becomes Health damage.

For future reference, you can see these stats by holding the Right Mouse Button with an item in your hands.

8 Heavy Items (Gaz Bottle, Vent Filter, Packages, Pizzushi, Rice)

Mostly A Weapon Of Convenience With Decent Damage But Several Notable Drawbacks

Heavy items like Gaz Bottles and the rice bags deal 10 Health and 60 Stamina damage from the front or 10 Health and 90 Stamina damage from behind. These are relatively decent numbers and certainly these can make passable weapons, but the issue is that each swing will also cost you 40 Stamina.

Altogether, this puts these heavy items in an awkward combat role. They're slow to swing, take a chunk of your Stamina almost comparable to getting hit by an attack, and aren't deadly enough to really justify the hassle. The weapons cannot be pocketed and also all have a task associated with them, so taking them too far from where they ought to be is almost certain to get you branded a Dissident.

7 Light Items (Battery, C4, Cassette, Container, Fuse, Sample)

A Good Default That's Deadlier Than You'd Expect

Dealing 5 Health and 35 Stamina damage, light items like Batteries and Cassettes actually make decent melee weapons. What makes them even more impressive is their back attack stats, where they deal 20 Health and 80 Stamina damage. They're also fairly easy to swing, at 20 Stamina per swing. Altogether, these are genuinely decent melee weapons in a pinch.

While the reality is all teams will still want to look out for weapons better than these, these items are abundant and can down players with only a few hits. From the back, these weapons can kill in two hits, a short enough kill window that many people won't even manage to turn around if the attacks are coming from an unknown Dissident.

6 Pistol

A Fast, Quiet Firearm With a Decent Punch

The Pistol deals 5 Health and 30 Stamina damage on a typical hit. Headshots deal 15 Health and 60 Stamina. While decent statistics, its real value is in its speed, high ammo capacity, and suppression. The gun can spawn with up to 13 shots; a quick burst at a target close enough to make accuracy a non-issue makes this weapon perhaps the best in the game for quick, quiet kills.

Even in the hands of Employees, it makes a decent defensive tool; the moment trouble comes, you can pull it out and either unload into a nearby enemy or peck away at them from a far distance. A moment of stillness allows the pistol to be shot from basically any distance and hit where you're aiming.

The Pistol is one of several items that are only weapons. Keep this in mind when carrying it; many people will be suspicious or even outright aggressive against people carrying something with the sole purpose of attacking other players.

5 Revolver

A Loud Deadly Firearm With Limited Ammunition

From the front, the Revolver deals 25 Health and 25 Stamina damage. On a headshot, it instead deals a massive 80 Health and 20 Stamina damage. A Revolver with a decent pool of ammo (3+) is a powerful weapon for any team, able to hit hard and from a long distance away (just note the weapon is much less accurate if you had just moved, as shown by the reticle).

It can also be shot as quickly as possible at a nearby target that's unawares; two quick hits will get the job done. One of its biggest weaknesses is that its ammo count can be limited, with a maximum of 6 shots (and mostly spawning in with less).

The Revolver has a presence when visible or even if someone is just aware another player has it. It's also loud when shot. While gunshots can sometimes be played off as a Pressure test popping, this is only true if shooting in that general area and if that task is even active. It often doesn't take a detective to figure out something bad has happened if a murder is committed using a Revolver.

In the past, this weapon could one-shot kill opponents with a headshot, but this is no longer the case.

4 C4 w/ Detonator

An Explosive Combination That's Devastating In The Hands Of Dissidents

On its own, the C4 block is identical in statistics to the other light items discussed earlier. However, the Detonator (which the community seems to think spawns about 25% of the time on the map) can turn it into a deadly weapon of destruction. The use of the Detonator is primarily a Dissident tactic, but C4 can be used by Employees too.

Using a Detonator will cause the C4 block to explode, regardless of where it is on the map (including in a player's inventory). The radius of this explosion is significant and those even moderately close to the center of the blast will be killed instantly. Many Dissidents will have a sacrificial lamb carry the bomb and another with the Detonator, blowing up their teammate as they get near a large group of Employees. It's also possible to use C4 to set traps, especially at doorways and in the Pizzushi room.

3 Fish

A Guaranteed Disarm That Can Turn The Tides

While it may seem like a joke, the three fish (if one counts Shrimp as a fish, anyway) are all fairly deadly weapons. They deal 20 Health and 80 Stamina damage from any side. Critically, a hit with a fish will always disarm an opponent. A fish is also destroyed once it hits a target or is dropped, meaning you can use it to smash a weapon from an enemy's hand and quickly grab it yourself.

Fish are something of an equalizer; if either team knows they need to fight against well-armed opponents, they can grab these and charge as a group against their enemies. While you only get one hit, fish deal decent damage and give you the chance to nab whatever your opponent was threatening you with. Fish cannot be pocketed.

2 Knife

The Ultimate Melee Weapon

Time of writing, the Knife is the game's ultimate melee weapon. It deals a decent 20 Stamina damage on hit from either side, and an incredible 40 Health damage from the front or 70 Health damage from the back. It's fast and takes only 20 Stamina to swing, the same or better than every melee weapon except light items.

The Knife's only real downside is that it is a clear, lethal weapon being carried by anyone who has it out. Because it isn't a tool, pulling it out near another player without an obvious cause can quickly get you labeled a Dissident. It can also make one a target of Dissidents, because it is such a valuable killing tool.

1 Shotgun

A Weapon With Which To Erase Your Enemies

The Shotgun's stats are misleading, stating it deals 4 Health and 8 Stamina damage on a normal hit or 10 Health and 10 Stamina damage on a headshot. This is accurate per pellet, with an actual, decently aimed Shotgun attack often killing someone within a few meters in only one or two shots of the weapon. If a Dissident manages to draw this weapon on someone who isn't looking, it's often easy to kill them instantly before they have any way to put up resistance.

Like the Revolver, the Shotgun loudly announces its use, and it's an obvious weapon with a range people can vaguely intuit. However, it can be kept safely in the pocket and pulled out right when it's needed. As long as you have 2+ ammo, it's rare you'd prefer to have something else when it comes time to fight.

The Shotgun is so good, it could see a nerf in the future, so make sure to pay attention whenever the game is patched.