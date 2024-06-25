Key Takeaways G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL offers quick actuation in typing and gaming, available in wireless and wired forms.

Customization and accessibility are key features, with LIGHTSPEED and KEYCONTROL technologies included.

Low-profile design measures only 22mm in height, with 36-hour battery life and RGB customization options.

Today, Logitech has officially unveiled its next keyboard that offers a low-profile design for quick actuation in both typing and gaming. The G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL gaming keyboard is available in both a wireless and wired form. The low-profile design means the G515 is short across the board as the height only measures in at 22mm. Logitech has packed in some of its latest technology to the G515 while instilling some of its best core tech, as well. Customization and accessibility were key in the design of the G515. It is available in both black and white colors to match personal aesthetics.

LIGHTSPEED and KEYCONTROL

The old tech and the new tech combine in a small frame with the G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL. This is only available as a tenkeyless design, so users will have access to the arrow keys, function keys and option keys in a physical form. The wireless is backed by Logitech's LIGHTSPEED 2.4 GHz wireless technology. It can be used to pair with another Logitech LIGHTSPEED device on just one dongle to reduce the amount of ports used on the computer. Players can seamlessly connect via tri-mode connectivity that also includes Bluetooth and wired mode. The LIGHTSPEED wireless remains best in class.

KEYCONTROL was introduced more recently and allows for stacking functions to any key to provide multiple usage. 15 functions per key are available across the double-shot PBT keycaps for better durability and longevity. Remapping keys is effortless and modifiers and event types are also customizable. KEYCONTROL is customized via the Logitech G Hub, as is the RGB via the LIGHTSYNC technology. Users have access to 16.8 million colors and varied animations within the Logitech G Hub for RGB customization.

Performance from a Slim Profile

Measuring in at just 22mm high, the low profile means this can be stored almost anywhere. Key actuation is measured at just 1.3mm across either tactile or linear switches with force clocking in at 43g for the tactile and 45g for the linear. Total actuation distance is 3.2mm. Users can expect a sound-dampening layered construction to limit noise while working and this also includes factory-lubed switches allowing for precise typing. Battery life also clocks up to 36 hours on the device.

The Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL is available now from logitechg.com. The wireless version is available for $139.99 and the wired for $99.99. Users can expect the keyboard, a USB-A to USB-C detachable charging cable, USB Wireless Receiver, USB Extender and User Documentation in the box. The G515 is backed by a two-year limited hardware warranty and paper packaging from FSC-certified forests. You can check out our unboxing photos below.