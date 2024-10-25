The Logitech G915 X Wireless Gaming Keyboard is hailed by its user base as one of the greatest gaming keyboards of all time that provided both longevity and performance in everyday use and in gaming. This launched five years ago and Logitech is modernizing the keyboard with the new Logitech G915 X, offering both wired and LIGHTSPEED wireless capabilities, once again. The design aesthetic remains similar, offering the buttons across the top and a media wheel while delivering on a very durable build. With three different options including a full-sized LIGHTSPEED wireless, a TKL LIGHTSPEED wireless and a full-sized wired keyboard, the experience from the previous version will be improved with these latest Logitech updates.

The Design Details and Options

The Logitech G915 X is a high-performance, low-profile mechanical gaming keyboard that comes with a few different options. While the two color options are listed in black and white, the black is more charcoal across the top and the white is silver across the top, with the corresponding colors on the bottom. The model that was sent over for review is the white TKL LIGHTSPEED wireless option and with the RGB lighting, the silver across the top looks beautiful. White keycaps with RGB coming through the font along with illumination in-between the key crevices really sets a mood. The Logitech G logo is also located in the upper left-hand corner as lighting isn't overambitious, but colorful nonetheless.

The model that was sent over for review is the white TKL LIGHTSPEED wireless option and with the RGB lighting, the silver across the top looks beautiful.

Three mechanical switches that are offered include Logitech's low-profile GL Linear, Clicky and Tactile options. The review unit was also provided the the GL Tactile switches, which are quiet even when typing with a vengeance. The keycaps carry over the top thin design allowing a firm and direct key press. The actuation point on these keyboard are only 1.3mm with a total travel distance of 3.2mm. The actuation force for the Tactile comes at 45g with each key press feeling fulfilling and complete as instant feedback allows for faster input for movement in gaming.

The Logitech G915 X sits at only 23 mm high and allows for easy transport if needed. The keyboard feels weighty allowing the G915 X to maintain it stays in its position. The low carbon aluminum cover across the top allows RGB lighting to flourish and the free-flowing media wheel is easily accessible for volume adjustment by default. Double Shot PBT keycaps also allow for a solid amount of grip, as they aren't superbly textured but sit at a good balance between comfort and physicality. Switches are also factory lubed to help apply an ultimate typing and gaming experience.

Logitech has introduced KEYCONTROL into its keyboard releases this year, which continues with the G915 X. This tech enhances customization options via the Logitech G Hub with the option to remap keys and assign up to fifteen functions on a single key. Three different layers are available with the Base, FN and G SHIFT options. Users can also share their ideas and uses for this to be implemented on any compatible Logitech keyboard.

LIGHTSPEED has been Logitech's patented wireless technology that will carry over to this version of the laptop. Users can go between LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth with a single touch of a button across the top of the keyboard. LIGHTSPEED wireless is just as good as a wired connection as Logitech also includes an extension dongle if needed. Currently, the keyboard in this setup is about three feet away with no issues with interference or lag. LIGHTSYNC RGB is included with up to 16.8 million colors. Logitech rates the battery life at 36 hours with RGB at 100%, 90 hours at 50% and up to 800 hours with it off. The keyboard lighting adjusts as needed out of the box and the keyboard didn't need to be charged until day four with about eight hours of usage. That was on the initial charge, so for average usage it probably only needs to charge once a week.

Logitech rates the battery life at 36 hours with RGB at 100%, 90 hours at 50% and up to 800 hours with it off.

Gaming and Personal Usage

Jumping into XDefiant and Apex Legends with this did present a fantastic experience in terms of maneuverability. Finger position and grip were comfortable, but the fast actuation and key response allows for an improved result in gaming. The only nitpick is the stability of the keycap itself on the initial push of the keys. It could be more stabile in terms of applying initial pressure as it comes off slightly wobbly, as the rest of each press is direct. The Tactile GL Switches are quiet, but still does provide audible feedback. There isn't much in terms of physical feedback on the keypress with the Tactile GL Switches.

Related Review: Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED Keyboard The Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard retails for $249, which is steep for a keyboard, but the technology involved reflects the price.

In everyday usage, typing is smooth and the option of having easily accessible buttons across the top for game mode, brightness and connectivity is a plus. The media keys are on the right next to the wheel, which is smaller on the TKL version of the keyboard. For those looking for the KEYCONTROL option on a G915 X, this is the only way to do it. Meaning if the user desires to have more customization integrated for executing commands on the keyboard, if specifically wanting this on the G915, this is the place. The G915 X is stable enough thanks to its weight to keep it in place and the TKL version offers more space in the workspace.

The pricing on the G915 X is premium much like the G915 was. The full version with LIGHTSPEED wireless that also offers additional function keys on the left and a larger media roller is available for $229.99, which is less than the original G915 retailed for at launch. The G915 X TKL is only available with LIGHTSPEED wireless and retails for $199.99. If a user doesn't require a number pad and would like a bit more space in their work area, this would be the best route. For those looking to get into the G915 X at the base point, the wired version is full size and retails for $179.99.