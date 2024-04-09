Key Takeaways The Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Keyboard is designed for professional gamers looking for portability and performance in tight FPS competitions.

The keyboard features LIGHTSPEED technology for fast wireless performance and KEYCONTROL for advanced customization of up to 15 functions per key.

Priced at $179.99, the PRO X 60 comes in Black, White, and Pink, with features like GX Optical switches, dual-shot PBT keycaps, and LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting.

Logitech has announced it's bringing a brand new keyboard to market, and it's a 60 percent form factor geared towards competitive gaming. The Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard will have all of Logitech's technology packed into a small and portable keyboard that meets the needs of professional gamers. The decision to go with a 60 percent keyboard stems from the increasing popularity among professionals due to the increased space for dynamic mouse movements for high level FPS competition. Logitech has found that this form factor allows for easier positioning for maximum performance and allows for better portability for tournaments.

"The PRO X 60 is the perfect fit for players who need a keyboard that can adapt to any setup and condition. It's also super easy to carry around when traveling. I love it." said Michaela 'mimi Lintrup, G2 Esports, Valorant.

LIGHTSPEED and KEYCONTROL

The PRO X 60 is a wireless keyboard that features Logitech's LIGHTSPEED technology. This was designed to be as fast as a wired keyboard but also offer versatility for different environments. Thousands of people surround equipment at tournaments that have RF-generating devices that include mobile phones, production cameras and network equipment. LIGHTSPEED generates equivalent radio frequency interference to ensure flawless use.

Logitech is introducing a new technology with the PRO X 60 known as KEYCONTROL. This will broaden the PRO X 60's capabilities beyond a standard full-sized keyboard. This will enable via GHUB as it grants more customization options with allowing the ability to assign up to 15 functions per key. This creates the ultimate personalization tool and can be combined with G-SHIFT, which is an advanced feature to assign an action to any button. Players can activate this new layer of keys under their left hand and WASD keys. This allows for critical actions to be easily accessible in tight situations.