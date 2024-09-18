Logitech hosted its virtual Logi PLAY event and has announced a slew of new high end tech that covers the broad spectrum of what Logitech has to offer. Starting with the Astro A50 Gen 5 headset that features PLAYSYNC audio so that players can use this headset across XBOX, PS5 and PC with a simple touch of a button. Logitech is also improved on its legendary G915 keyboard with the new G915 X, available in three formats. Logitech is adding two new mice to its PRO series with the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX and the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED, plus a new keyboard with the PRO X TKL RAPID. Finally, the Logitech Racing Series is expanding its range with new accessories including steering wheels, shifters and a handbrake, plus a new partnership with MOMO.

Gaming Together

The Logitech G ASTRO A50 LIGHTSPEED Wirless Gaming Headset + Base Station is built on the same Gen 5 platform as the award-winning A50 X Wireless Gaming Headset. PLAYSYNC AUDIO allows for 3-system switching with a seamless setup. It offers PRO-G Graphene drivers, 24 bit LIGHTSPEED wireless and a 16-bit 48 kHz microphone for broadcast-quality audio. The A50 includes a charging Base Station with a click-in wireless magnetic charging dock and will provide 24 hours of uninterrupted play on a single charge. It also allows for Bluetooth to mobile devices for Discord chat or music. The A50 is available now in Black and White options for $299.99.

Building on the GOAT

The Logitech G915 is heralded as one of the greatest gaming keyboards of all time. Logitech is providing a glow up with the G915 X, which is a new class of full size, high performance keyboards aimed for speed and control. Available in both wired and wireless, the wireless model will feature tri-mode connectivity for switching between LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth or USB-C with a touch of a button. The G915 X will feature low-profile GL switches and 1.3 mm actuation for higher actions per minute. Logitech has included the new KEYCONTROL that allows up to 15 functions per key to be customized along with 9 G-keys for complex sequences and the cast iron roller bar.

Related Review: Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Low Profile Gaming Keyboard While the G515 is considered a gaming keyboard, it offers a better blend of productivity and gaming thanks to its switches and short key actuation.

The G915 X sits only 23 mm high and provides durability along with a sleek aesthetic. Double-shot PBT keycaps and a premium sand-blasted alloy top plate means a smoother feel and faster actuation. RGB options with 16.8 million colors and a battery life of 36 hours with RGB set to 100% means no worries in playability. The G915 X is rated at 90 hours with RGB at 50% and 800 hours with it off. The G915 X Wireless retails for $229.99, the G915 X TKL Wireless for $199.99 and the wired version for $179.99. All are available now at Logitech's website.

More PRO Series

Coming to the PRO lineup from Logitech is the new PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Gaming Mouse, PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse and the PRO X TKL RAPID Gaming Keyboard. The first mouse will feature upgraded support for 8KHz polling for super fast responsive performance. The HERO 2 Sensor, which has been re-engineered from the ground up, will power that polling rage and now offers unmatched tracking performance of speeds with over 888 inches per second and acceleration above 88g. Along with LIGHTFORCE Switches for instant actuation with optical sensing, the DEX will be specialized for right-handed players and it has been in development for multiple years.

The new PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED is getting component upgrades while maintaining its ambidextrous design. Finally, the PRO X TKL RAPID is the debut of Logitech G's magnetic analog keyboard with adjustable actuation points and rapid trigger functionality. These can be adjusted instantly without software thus making it ideal for eSports professionals. Simultaneous Opposing Cardinal Directions allows for more precision, speed and control over in-game movements by assigning one or more pairs of keys to compare actions including travel distance, last press and neutral or absolute priority. The PRO X Superlight 2 DEX is available for $159.99, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED for $129.99 and the PRO X TKL RAPID will release in December for $169.99.

Close

Logitech has officially launched a partnership with MOMO, which will bring two new wheels in January with the SIM GT 320 and the SIM GT-RACER 290 for $199.99. MOMO will begin designing, developing and manufacturing Logitech G Racing Series-compatible premium steering wheels. These add-on wheels will be designed to the exact specifications of the latest Logitech G RS Wheel Hub. This hub pairs seamlessly with any Logitech G Direct Drive Base and is a quick release mechanism that is user-friendly. Adjustable gear shifters can be customized to accommodate different wheel rim sizes and are removable when using the RS Wheel Hub with the RS Shifter & Handbrake. RGB rev lights can be customized, as well, through the G HUB software.

Both a Track Wheel and a Round Wheel will be available as they have been engineered for long races. The new Logitech RS QR Adapter will prioritize compatibility to pair with any 70mm or 50.8mm PCD front or rear-mounting aftermarket steering wheel. The RS Shifter & Handbrake retails for $149.99, the RS Wheel Hub for $129.99 on PC and $149.99 for Xbox/PC, the RS Track Wheel for $69.99, the RS Round Wheel for $69.99 and the RS QR Adapter for $59.99.