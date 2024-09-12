Lollipop Chainsaw was a collaborative effort between filmmaker James Gunn and game designer Suda51, best known for the No More Heroes series. Originally released in 2012, it was met with mixed reviews but still ended up developing a strong cult following and eventually achieving over a million units sold, making it Grasshopper Manufacture's most commercially successful game. Like most cult classics, it isn't necessarily a title for anyone, but for people who enjoy campy horror that successfully blends gore and humor, it can be a very good time. Today, a remastered version called Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is available on modern platforms.

Lolipop, lolipop, Oh, Loli, Loli, Loli

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP revolves around Juliet Starling and her boyfriend Nick Carlyle. The two seem like a regular high school couple, Juliet is a cheerleader and Nick seems like the typical popular preppy guy. The two are going to celebrate Juliet's 18th birthday when suddenly a massive zombie attack happens. This is about when Nick finds out Juliet's family secret, that she comes from a family of zombie killers, and she can wield a chainsaw with skill and precision that would be the envy of Hollywood and video game ninjas. Unfortunately, during the zombie outbreak, Nick gets bit by a zombie, which is bad. Juliet is able to perform a ritual that prevents Nicks from becoming a zombie, which is good, but the ritual leaves him as a disembodied head, which is bad. Now that Nick has been reduced to a talking fashion accessory, the two embark on a journey to rid San Romero High School of the zombie infestation while also meeting Juliet's various family members.

In addition to being playable on modern platforms, the biggest barrier to newcomers enjoying Lollipop Chainsaw, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP includes some modernizations and quality of life improvements. While we haven't had the chance to test out these features, the remaster promises to include improvements to the camera and attack speed. The QTEs have an optional auto mode, and while I don't remember those being particularly difficult in the original game, it sounds like a good option for those that don't like QTEs. Juliet's room also supposedly has new cosmetic features, such as new artwork and hair colors. There is also a RePOP mode that is supposed to change the overall look of the game. Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is currently on sale for ten percent off on some store fronts through September 25. Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is available for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox Series X|S.