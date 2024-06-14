Key Takeaways Lollipop Chainsaw: RePOP releasing on Sep 25, price $49.99, physical release in October.

Remake retains story, adds quality improvements and gameplay content.

Improved resolution, short loading times, gameplay changes, option for Japanese voices.

The Lollipop Chainsaw remake release date has been revealed with a new name for the project. It's going to be called Lollipop Chainsaw: RePOP and will be released for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Lollipop Chainsaw: RePOP launches on September 25 for worldwide audiences and September 26 for Japan. It will be at a lower price of $49.99. The developer Dragami Games has also confirmed there will be a physical release. However, we'll have to wait a bit longer for that as the game will be on store shelves sometime in October. Those in Japan and Asian regions will be able to pick up the physical copy from day one. More details will be given at a future date about the physical rollout.

For those who like to experience games in the developer's language, there will be an option for Japanese voiceover within the game. It will also have the English dub.

Some remakes change the storyline of the original like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but this won't be the case with Lollipop Chainsaw: RePOP. According to the press release, it "is a definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content."

There will be two modes available to play in this Lollipop Chainsaw remake. There's the original mode and RePOP mode. The press release says there's going to be a "unique and colorful pop art-inspired art style for damage effects."

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP adds quality of life and gameplay enhancements.

Lots of Improvements for the Lollipop Chainsaw Remake

The official website says that the versions on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC will support 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. The Switch version on the other hand will have a 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. The developer also claims there will be shorter loading times than the original, so you can get to the zombie killing sooner.

Additionally, there are quality of life and gameplay changes that should make the experience better. The official website touts there will be improved camera response, better keystroke response, increased attack speed from the number of gained attacks, and a faster movement speed. The Chainsaw Blaster also supports auto-fire and has an increased ammunition number.

Those who hate QTEs (quick time events) may be happy to know they can be activated automatically. They're actually set to auto by default, but you can turn them back on with the options menu. Zombie Baseball has also been rebalanced, so it won't be as annoying to fans this time around. Lastly, like Hi-Fi Rush, there's a streamer mode, which turns off licensed music and switches it with original songs.

Lollipop Chainsaw was fairly successful for a new IP a decade ago. It sold over one million copies worldwide. With a bigger audience in gaming than ever before, perhaps the remake could sell even better.