Key Takeaways Get ready to spend hours on these immersive JRPGs with rich storylines and engaging side quests.

Dive into deep relationships, combat monsters, and navigate complex family feuds in these lengthy games.

Prepare to invest a significant amount of time, up to 888 hours, in these challenging and rewarding JRPGs.

If you are a JRPG fan and ready to kiss goodbye to your social life, this article is for you! These are not run-of-the-mill games you can complete in a couple of hours. These games are the marathons of the gaming world, so be ready to sink an awful lot of precious time and energy into them.

Don’t get it twisted, though: These JRPGs are not just long for the sake of being long. Their storylines are rich, their characters are complex and multifaceted, and the side quests are engaging and well worth seeking out. Hundreds of hours will go by in a flash, and you will still be glued to your screen. So, clear your calendar, and get ready to play some of the longest JRPGs out there.

10 Rune Factory Frontier

Main Story: 90.5 Hours, Completionist: 120 Hours

Build deep relationships with fellow town residents to develop a unique community.

Engage in farm activities, but be ready to fend off monsters in the village of Trampoli.

You can think of Rune Factory Frontier as an alternative to Harvest Moon, but with more RPG elements. Unlike Harvest Moon, you are not only farming but also engaging in combat with wild monsters and playing with magic. There’s also the social part of Rune Factory Frontier, as it allows you to build relationships with your townsfolk and even get married. You could potentially spend anywhere from 20 to 40 hours simply interacting with NPCs and develooping relationships throughout your playthrough.

The main plot, which takes about 90.5 hours, unfolds at a leisurely pace. You will spend a lot of your time taming roughly a hundred monsters, like Dragons, Hornets, and Silver Wolves. If you want to complete the entire game, you will likely spend 120+ hours in the effort, according to HowLongToBeat.

9 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

Main Story: 63.5 Hours, Completionist: 134 Hours

Destroy the plans of the Erebonian Empire as soon as you are freed from prison.

Spend the better part of your week navigating a family feud, finding a missing child and taking on a boss in the Luna Shrine.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV wraps up the Cold Steel arc and ties together plot threads from several games in the larger Trails series. The main plot alone takes roughly 63.5 hours to complete. That’s because you will find yourself in the shoes of Rean Schwarzer and his allies as they face off with the Erebonian Empire, and it's going to be a long quest.

When it comes to side quests in Trails of Cold Steel IV, you will be diving into character backstories, like uncovering more about Fie Claussell's past as a hunter or helping Alisa Reinford navigate her family's corporate drama. There are about 48 side quests, so be ready to while away anything up to around 108 hours. It takes about 134 hours to hit every milestone in Trails of Cold Steel IV.

8 Tales of Graces F

Main Story: 47 Hours, Completionist: 138 Hours

Move from Lhant to Strahta to fight off enemies like Urthona, Wailing Golem, and Agathion.

Spend nearly three days finding hidden items, and helping townspeople gather materials like beast fangs.

Tales of Graces F is about the life of a young knight named Asbel Lhant and his friends: Sophie, Cheria Barnes, and Richard. As they journey through life, their leadership and survival skills are put to the test, as is their friendship. As you move from Asbel's hometown of Lhant to the high-tech capital of Strahta, you will be kept on your toes battling monstrous foes and following the intrigue of the lengthy campaign.

The combat in Tales of Graces F allows you to switch between two fighting styles for each character mid-battle, adding a layer of strategy to the fast-paced fights. The side quests take about 66 hours to finish, as you will be helping townspeople gather materials like beast fangs, spider webs and shiny scales from aquatic monsters. If you decide to go beyond the side quests, then prepare for a game time of up to 138 hours.

7 The Last Remnant

Main Story: 64 Hours, Completionist: 146 Hours

Unearth powerful Remnants from ancient ruins and hunt down monsters like the Welkin Dragon.

Swim in the muddy waters of politics while searching for your missing sibling.

The main plot follows Rush Skyes’ search for his kidnapped sister, but quickly develops into political conflict and battles for survival. As you progress in The Last Remnant, you will uncover the mystery behind ancient artifacts called Remnants and their connection to Rush's family.

Some townsfolk will ask you for favors, like hunting down monsters like Welkin Dragon and Karma, which you will complete as side quests. There are about 68 in total, and the monsters number in their hundreds, so you might spend roughly 75 hours on the side quests alone. Completionists will have to play for about 146 hours. Unlike most JRPGs in which you control a unique character in battle, you command unions of fighters in The Last Remnant, a battle system that can take dozens of hours to acclimatize yourself to.

6 Persona 5

Main Story: 97.5 Hours, Completionist: 173 Hours

Attend high school and work a part-time job like a regular child, though you're blessed with the ability to switch between different Personas.

Take on six major bosses in tricky and lengthy dungeons known as Palaces.

Persona 5 will resonate with anyone interested in what lies beneath the surface of the people they meet. By day, you are Ren Amamiya, who's just another high school student attempting balance his social life, education, and place in his world. By night, he finds himself with a special ability, Wild Card, which allows him to summon multiple Personas and defeat bosses like Suguru Kamoshida, Junya Kaneshiro, and Kunikazu Okumura, utilizing magical abilities as well as conventional weapons like knives and handguns.

There are six major bosses and 10 playable characters in Persona 5, so there’s no dull moment. The main plot alone takes roughly 97.5 hours to complete. If you are willing to go all in, be prepared for about 173 hours of gaming, making Persona 5 longer than Persona 5 Royal by about 31 hours. You will even find Persona to be a longer alternative to games like Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

5 SD Gundam G Generation Genesis

Main Story: 105 Hours, Completionist: 185 Hours

Recreate iconic battles from the original Mobile Suit Gundam.

Recruit your own team of pilots and use units from different timelines together in your missions.

If you are a Gundam fan and you want a game that crams over 44 years of its history into one title, try out SD Gundam G Generation Genesis. The strategic combat allows you to command your forces your way, fighting your way through series conflicts from all the way through Gundam Unicorn. You might find yourself, for instance, defending White Base or fighting in the Battle of Loum.

There are tons of battles across 650 Mobile Suits in the game, so a completionist might spend up to 185 hours playing this tactical RPG. To tackle any mission, you can recruit your team from a pool of 400 pilots, allowing for almost dizzying team customization and replay value for fans.

4 Xenoblade Chronicles X

Main Story: 67.5 Hours, Completionist: 254 Hours

Fight off aliens like Ganglion, Wrothian and Prone as you travel across five continents.

Spend up to five days completing Basic, Normal, Story and Affinity Missions.

If you love games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Horizon Zero Dawn, you will enjoy Xenoblade Chronicles X. This sci-fi JRPG takes place in a world called Mira, after humanity crash-landed on its surface on fleeing Earth. You play as a custom character who must fight off the countless threats encountered there as they make their way across its vast regions, including Primordia, Oblivia and Sylvalum.

There's a huge array of missions to tackle in Xenoblade Chronicles X, including Basic, Normal, Story and Affinity Missions. Of them, Story Missions are some of the largest, further divided into around 12 sub-missions. If you are willing to invest approximately 108 hours into the missions alone, you will be rewarded with battle points and weapons for the journey ahead. This just opens up the combat system further and encourages you to spend even more time tweaking your abilities. Completionists typically spend 254 hours on average on Xenoblade Chronicles X.

3 Disgaea 2: Dark Hero Days

Main Story: 33 Hours, Completionist: 448 Hours

Fight bosses like Overlord Zenon and throw demons around on grid-based battlefields.

Spend over four days engaging in a huge range of optional yet rewarding content.

If you love turn-based tactical RPGs like Tears of Avia and have a lot of time on your hands, you can give Disgaea 2: Dark Hero Days a go. Playing as Adell, you will be commanding a team of quirky characters in outlandish grid-based combat.

In Dark Hero Days, you are blessed with a special ability to lift and throw demons, but the real test comes when it’s time to face Overlord Zenon. Although the main story is just about 33 hours, there’s much more depth to the side quests, which range from character recruitment missions to special item hunts and unique battles. There are about 15 different kinds of content spread across five categories of side quests in Dark Hero Days, so be ready to commit days on end to it if you're looking to achieve 100%. Completing every part of the game will take about 448 hours.

2 Genshin Impact

Main Story: 65.5 Hours, Completionist: 779 Hours

Travel to Mondstadt and other regions to find your missing sibling.

Speak with an enormous range of characters as you traverse the seven regions of Teyvat.

If you love JRPGs that let you explore different territories, you will have a swell time playing Genshin Impact, as it takes you deep into places like the rainforests of Sumeru, the mountainous region of Mondstadt and the islandic region of Inazuma.

In search of your sibling, you will have to fight off bosses like the Stormterror dragon, Wolf of the North and Scaramouche. There are about 14 bosses scattered across Teyvat. To understand just how long Genshin Impact is, you will encounter about 1,013 NPCs across eight categories of side quests, including Archon and World Quests. If you decide to commit about 779 hours to the title as a completionist, you will encounter around 6,000 NPCs in this enormous Hoyoverse RPG. All of this without having a conventional 'ending.'

1 Fate/Grand Order

Main Story: 153 Hours, Completionist: 888 Hours

Travel back in time to correct the course of history.

Marshal a team of six Servants to help save humanity from evil forces like Ivan the Terrible.

Fate/Grand Order is set in a world called Nasuverse. Here, history is threatened by anomalies, and you have to assume the role of a Master to summon powerful heroes known as Servants to correct these disruptions.

The combat in Fate/Grand Order might seem easy at first, as you just have to form a team of up to six Servants: three in the frontline and three as reserves. Even with each Servant having special healing and attacking power, though, only good strategy and team-building skills can help you survive. You will spend up to 376 hours on the side quests and 888 hours as a completionist on Fate/Grand Order, but that time goes by in a flash as you face hundreds of fascinating bosses, including Ivan the Terrible.