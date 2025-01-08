With game developers like Ubisoft often padding their games with unnecessary side quests, just to elongate the main story of the game, it’s highly debatable whether a game should be long just for the sake of being long. On the other hand, the purpose of live-service games is to keep pushing out content to keep people playing the game for as long as possible, and unless the game developers give up on the game or a player stops playing it, these games won’t end.

Related 10 Hidden Gems on Nintendo Switch Online Nintendo Switch Online has a good offering of games, but are there any good ones deeper beneath all of Nintendo's finest?

This list will include single-player titles on Nintendo Switch that are long but are filled with quality content and not just boring and repetitive side missions. It will also, understandably, ignore live service games and games that are endless in nature, like Animal Crossing.

Though all of these games are quite lengthy, they aren’t ranked based on their length but on how good they are.

7 Octopath Traveler

Eight Stories, One Epic Journey

Your changes have been saved JRPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 84/100 Critics Recommend: 85% Released July 13, 2018 Developer(s) Square Enix Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Mighty

With its unique "HD-2D" art style, Octopath Traveler is a love letter to classic JRPGs, blending modern visuals with nostalgic gameplay. The game tells the intertwined tales of eight distinct characters, each embarking on their own personal journey. Whether it's Primrose's quest for vengeance or Alfyn's pursuit of healing others, every story offers emotional depth and intriguing twists.

What makes Octopath Traveler a lengthy adventure is its structure. Each character’s story is divided into chapters, and progressing through all eight can take, on average, upwards of 60 hours, as per HLTB. The game uses the typical turn-based combat of a JRPG and encourages players to experiment with combinations of abilities and character builds. Side quests and optional dungeons further extend the playtime, offering a wealth of challenges for completionists.

6 Xenoblade Chronicles 2

A World as Vast as It Is Beautiful

Your changes have been saved RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 80% Released December 1, 2017 Developer(s) Monolith Soft Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Strong

Set in the world of Alrest, where giant Titans serve as continents, the story of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 follows Rex and Pyra as they search for Elysium, a mythical paradise. The game’s narrative dives deep into themes of hope, sacrifice, and humanity’s resilience, with twists that are sure to keep players hooked until the very end.

Clocking in at over 60 hours for the main story and potentially 200+ for completionists, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 thrives on its massive scale. Its real-time combat system, where players control Blades and Drivers, is a far more engaging battle system than a turn-based one. The expansive world is filled with breathtaking vistas, hidden secrets, and a sprawling cast of characters who feel alive. This is a game that rewards curiosity, and every hour spent in Alrest feels like a new adventure.

5 Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

The Hunt That Never Ends

Your changes have been saved Action RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 78/100 Critics Recommend: 69% Released March 18, 2017 Developer(s) Capcom Publisher(s) Capcom OpenCritic Rating Strong

Few games capture the thrill of epic battles against monsters of all kinds quite like the Monster Hunter series, and of the two games available on the Switch, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is widely considered the better one with more content. While there’s no traditional storyline to follow, as is the case with any Monster Hunter game, the core loop of tracking, battling, and harvesting massive creatures is endlessly satisfying. With nearly 130 monsters to hunt and countless weapons and armor sets to craft, there’s always something to strive for.

The game’s length comes from its sheer depth and variety. Players can sink hundreds of hours into mastering different weapons, teaming up with friends for multiplayer hunts, or tackling challenging G-rank quests. The joy of Monster Hunter lies in the slow grind and progression, as this is a game where patience and perseverance are richly rewarded.

4 Fire Emblem: Three Houses

A Tale of War and Choice

Your changes have been saved Strategy RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 89/100 Critics Recommend: 94% Released July 26, 2019 Developer(s) Intelligent Systems Publisher(s) Nintendo

Fire Emblem: Three Houses combines tactical combat with deep character-driven storytelling, creating one of the most beloved entries in the series. Players take on the role of a professor at Garreg Mach Monastery, guiding one of three student houses, each with its own unique perspective on the war-torn continent of Fódlan.

The game’s branching storylines encourage multiple playthroughs, with each house offering a different narrative path and a unique cast of characters. A single campaign can take 40–50 hours, but exploring all three routes (and a hidden fourth one) easily pushes the playtime past 200 hours.

3 The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

A World Worth Revisiting Thousands of Times

Your changes have been saved RPG Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 81/100 Critics Recommend: 83% Released November 11, 2011 Developer(s) Bethesda Game Studios Publisher(s) Bethesda Softworks OpenCritic Rating Strong

Even after more than a decade, Skyrim remains one of the most expansive RPGs ever made, and its Switch port captures the magic on the handheld machine perfectly. Players step into the role of the Dragonborn, a hero destined to save the world from Alduin, the World-Eater. But Skyrim is less about its main quest and more about the freedom to do anything and everything it offers.

With hundreds of side quests, guilds to join, and dungeons to explore, Skyrim is a game that feels infinite. The Switch version includes all DLCs, adding even more content like the vampire-focused Dawnguard and the expansive Dragonborn storyline.

2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

An Endless Canvas for Creativity

Your changes have been saved Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 96/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released May 12, 2023 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Following up on Breath of the Wild was no small feat, but Tears of the Kingdom somehow exceeded expectations. Expanding on its predecessor’s open-world formula, the game introduced new mechanics like crafting and sky exploration, giving players even more freedom to shape their adventure.

The main quest involves Link’s journey to uncover the secrets of Hyrule’s floating islands and takes around 50–60 hours. But the true length of Tears of the Kingdom lies in its side content. Shrines, Korok seeds, and environmental puzzles ensure that every corner of the map holds a new discovery. This game of the year 2023 winner is still celebrated for its creativity and curiosity, rewarding players for thinking outside the box.

1 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Geralt’s Story on a Handheld