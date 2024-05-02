Lords Mobile is a dynamic real-time strategy game developed by IGG. Released on March 14, 2016, and available on Android, iOS, and Steam, this game merges city-building, role-playing, and strategic warfare. Players build their own base, develop an army, and engage in PvP battles to destroy opponents, capture leaders, and seize resources.

The game includes several modes like the PvE Hero Stage where players complete challenges to earn heroes and equipment, and the PvP Colosseum where players fight for ranking and gems. Additional modes include The Labyrinth and Kingdom Tycoon, offering a mix of resource gathering and strategic challenges. Lords Mobile is celebrated for its depth, having won awards and nominations for its competitive and multiplayer gameplay.

All Codes For Lords Mobile

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Lords Mobile. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

LM2024 - Ore Boost (25%) *10, Timber Boost (25%) *10, Stone Boost (25%) *10, Food Boost (25%) *10, Speed Up Training (10 m) *10, Speed Up Research (10 m) *10, 1,000 Energy *10, 25% Player EXP Boost *1, Snow Queen *10, Gold Boost (25%) *10

LM001 100 VIP Points *3 Speed Up (10 m) *10, Speed Up Research (10 m) *10, 150,000 Food *10, 50,000 Stones *10, 50,000 Ore *10, 50,000 Timber *10, 50,000 Gold *10, Incinerator *10, Braveheart *1,

100 VIP Points *3 Speed Up (10 m) *10, Speed Up Research (10 m) *10, 150,000 Food *10, 50,000 Stones *10, 50,000 Ore *10, 50,000 Timber *10, 50,000 Gold *10, Incinerator *10, Braveheart *1, PlayLM4PC - Speed Up Training (30 m) x10, Emote Stamp x2, Speed Up Training (60 m) x10

How to Redeem Codes in Lords Mobile

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Select the cog-like icon at the bottom of your screen to open a new window. Scroll to the bottom and tap on Redemption Code' Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.