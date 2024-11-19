Earlier this year, developers Simogo - previously known for such games as Sayonara Wild Hearts and Device 6 - released what may very well have a chance of going down as their magnum opus, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. Published by Annapurna Interactive, the surreal adventure/puzzle game ended up being quite the hit with both critics and audiences, though said audiences have been limited to PC and Switch players since the game's release. Not anymore, though, as it was revealed today that Lorelei and the Laser Eyes would be headed to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms, as seen in the announcement trailer below.

The PlayStation announcement trailer basically doubles as an accolades trailer for Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, with a montage of gameplay and puzzles set to the beat of some rather catchy music, displaying not just the high scores from critics in between (which includes a rare perfect score from our own Jordan Helm, who also referred to it as Simogo's "magnum opus" and called it "one of the most curious, perplexing but ultimately satisfying mysteries to see fully unraveled and revealed in its truest form"), but also a flurry of words used by said critics to describe the game, including "irresistible," "twisted," "intoxicating," and "post-modern," among others. Having played the game, this writer can indeed confirm they're all accurate descriptions.

And if this news seems a little light...well, honestly, that's because Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is the type of game that does sort of defy description, if only because it runs the risk of spoiling some of the game's best parts. Heck, we can barely recap what the game's premise is without spoiling much, just that you're a young woman invited to a mysterious hotel by an odd man to participate in an experiment that involves a flurry of puzzles, the majority of which can be tackled in a non-linear manor as you explore the neon-tinted surroundings. It really is the type of game that players should best head into blind, as that makes the discovery of the meaning behind such elements as the mysterious maze-headed men all the more fun.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes arrives for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on December 3, meaning PlayStation fans only have to wait two more weeks before they get to experience the game as well. And by "experience the game," this writer naturally means "get sucked into the game until it becomes four in the morning without you recognizing it."