Amazon Games and Smilegate announced Lost Ark's new January update coming very soon. The patch notes are over 17,000 words long! You know what that means? There are many updates to sift through and understand how the meta shifts and how each of your characters will be affected.

High Level Summary of January Patch Notes

The newly introduced Inferno difficulty in Legion Raids, specifically for Brelshaza, is designed for elite players seeking prestige rather than conventional rewards like gear and materials. Requiring a minimum Item Level of 1560 and a coordinated build setup, Inferno difficulty offers titles, achievements, Stronghold Structures, and more. The focus is on the final two gates of the original raid where players encounter Brelshaza. Additionally, new achievements, titles, structures, and toys have been added to enhance the experience.

In the Lai Lai Adventure Island, located south of Punika and accessible through Procyon's Compass on a schedule, players can engage in new quests and competitive activities. The Competitive Quest rewards include three toys (Sugary Baby Piñata, Lemony Piñata, Golden Baby Piñata), three structures (Imposing Holy Beast Statue, Elegant Holy Beast Statue, Dignified Holy Beast Statue), Mokoko Seed, and Island Soul. A new achievement and title have also been introduced in this Adventure Island.

Among the updates include Item Updates, settings and UI changes, strongholds, trophies, and a plethora of class balance changes.

The most difficult version of Legion Raids, the Inferno difficulty is all about proving you’re among the best of the best in Arkesia, and earning the accompanying prestige. Rather than chasing the normal rewards of gear, materials, and everything else you’d receive in a Legion Raid, Inferno rewards instead showcase your victory with titles, achievements, Stronghold Structures, and more! The Inferno difficulty of Brelshaza will require Item Level 1560, and as a piece of equalized content, a full build set-up in the Book of Coordination.

2 new achievements and 2 new titles have been added.

1 new stronghold structure and 1 toy added in the exchange shop.

Phantom's Gaze, the trade material for Phantom Legion Commander Raid Chest will be sent to Universal Storage upon clearing the Phantom Legion Commander Brelshaza Inferno.

Captain Token, the trade material for Captain's Reward Chest can be obtained after clearing 'Path of Glory: Captain Token' achievement.

Brelshaza Inferno' category has been added to the partyfinder.

Unlike other Inferno Legion Raids that include every gate, Inferno Brelshaza is focused on the final two gates of the original raid— the two original gates where players encounter Brelshaza.

LAI LAI ADVENTURE ISLAND

A new Adventure Island has been added in the sea to the south of Punika. Lai Lai Island can be entered through Procyon's Compass on a schedule, like other Adventure Islands

2 new Normal Quests, 1 new Competitive Quest added

3 new toys added as rewards from Competitive Quest Sugary Baby Piñata Lemony Piñata Golden Baby Piñata

3 new structures added as rewards from the Competitive Quest Imposing Holy Beast Statue Elegant Holy Beast Statue Dignified Holy Beast Statue

Mokoko Seed added

Island Soul added

1 new achievement, 1 new title added

EVENTS

Illios Island will draw to a close with the January Update.

New Log-in and Hot Time events have been added.

FREJA ISLAND

Freja's Island Event continues with a new activity! Toto's Ice Castle will replace the Maze Garden in the January update. Players will transform into Mokoko when entering the castle. The icy floor tiles will start to break once they are stepped on in a new minigame where players will need to break as many snowflakes as possible by using special skills. You can enter every even hour (2PM, 4PM, etc.), and once per roster per day, or earn tokens from clearing Chaos Dungeons and Guardian Raids. Tokens from Freja Island can be spent at the event shop, which has a variety of valuable items and holiday-themed rewards that can be earned! Special event feast items will also be available during the event. Freja Island will last until the February Update.

Get cozy and stay warm in the Arkesian winter with a winter-themed Neria’s Wardrobe, start the year with the New Year skins, or look your best while transformed with special transformation skins.

WINTER NERIA’S WARDROBE

TRANSFORMATION SKINS

NEW YEAR COSMETICS

Changed the following Adventurer's Tome food items not to be used immediately after purchase: Veda's Prideholme-style Home Food Lakebar Freshwater Fish Stew Foundation Centennial Wine X-090892 Cykin Combat Ration Type A Vern Anniversary Spirit Sirius's Tears Pit-A-Pat Macaron Rowen-style Schnapps Schertbulle Dish Elavas All items except for Vern Anniversary Spirit can only be purchased once per roster

Pre-requisite achievement for purchasing 'Phantom Astalgia' music changed to a currently achievable achievement. Before: 'Wonders From the Sky' Now: 'At the Edge of Dream and Reality'

Changed Elgacia Adventurer's Tome food Elavas to non-destructible.

Expanded the max amount of the following currencies: Phoenix Plumes from 999 to 999,999 Harmony Shards from 9,999,999 to 999,999,999 Honor Shards from 9,999,999 to 999,999,999

Changed the max stack of following items to 999,999: Destruction Stones Guardian Stones Leapstones Fusion Materials Healing Potions

Players are now able to check the number of stacked items in their inventories through item tooltips.

If more than 10,000 items are stacked in a single slot, the tooltip will show 9999+.

SETTINGS, SYSTEMS, & UI

Updated indirect shadows option to 'low' when graphics option 'set all' is set to 'high'.

When using a currency chest item before a player exceeds the max number of holdable amount and results in exceeding the max number, a pop-up message notifying the player of the excess status will appear.

Added an option to set level for Photosensitivity Support Settings in Settings > Accessibility.

STRONGHOLD

New structure 'Mannequin & Weapon Display Rack' added

Two new 'Mannequin' - related stronghold quests added An Artist and His Muse Playing Dress-Up

New content 'Attraction' added

Two new stronghold quests added in order to open 'Attractions' Attractions! Build Your Own Attraction!

Six new Attractions-exclusive structure 'Monster Structure' added MK-P1 MK-P2 MK-P3 MK-P4 Skeleton Archer Phantom Limai

Stronghold menu added, along with six new stronghold menus which can be added to the stronghold HUD.

Added new achievement related to stronghold badge 'Serious About the Stronghold!' and title 'Serious' added

10 new skin chests added to Jam cookie exchange NPC 'Totocookie' Cookie Hoodie Chest Cacao Hoodie Chest Moko Leaf Headband Selection Chest Ocean Star Flower Pin Chest Poi Magick Hat Selection Chest Froggy Selection Chest Cookie Cacao Hat Selection Chest Ocean Star Snorkeling Chest Ocean Star Sunglasses Chest Toto Choco Mask Selection Chest

3 new placement theme added Old Small Race Track Theme Rothun Theme Club Theme

Lowered placement points appointed to certain structures and rapport NPCs

With the addition of Attraction area, the following placement themes can only be applied to Attractions: Racing Theme Freeze Tag Theme Charge Naruni Play Theme

With the addition of Attraction area, the following attraction type structures can only be applied to Attractions: Lost Ark Racing Item Chest Type A / Lost Ark Racing Item Chest Type B Yeti Transformation Statue Burning Brazier Snowflake Magick Wand Holder Charge Naruni Fireworks Box Green Naruni Transformation Statue / Pink Naruni Transformation Statue / Black Naruni Transformation Statue

Added a button to call up the Life Energy recharge UI, so players can recharge Life Energy from the stronghold farm.

Changed the location of 'Roster Resource Exchange' NPC ' Technician Rondo' to near marketplace.

Added a Survival feature to Attractions

Racing improvements: Finish rule changed to following: Previous : Ends when 10 players have reached finish line. Now: Ends 10 seconds after the first player has passed finish line. Can check the list and order of players reached the finish line on the left side of the screen. Characters stats will now automatically be coordinated to suit racing area.

Attraction Rules Change List Players can no longer enter Attractions area if an activity is ongoing in the area. If any player within the Attractions area is not participating in an activity, it will not start. After the participation vote, players can check which player has not participated in the activity or voting. The lord cannot participate as the Host anymore, and will always participate in the activities. HP will be healed to max when entering Attractions and it will heal also when starting/finishing the activities. When an Attractions is created, the type of activity is set as the basic name for the Attractions. When Attractions are created, it is automatically selected from the list. Info interface on the top area of Attractions improved

Players can check the list of guests visiting the Attractions area. If a player clicks the magnifying glass button on left top side of Attractions intro, the Attractions visitor list is called

Feature added to allow kicking out guests visiting the Attractions area. The Lord can kick out guests in Attraction area through the Attractions guest info list. Kicked out characters cannot enter the stronghold for 15 mins.

Attractions invitation feature added

Two 'Free Space' added to Attractions

Three new menus added to Attractions HUD

Attractions recommendation tab added to stronghold community

Two new placement theme added Secluded Village Theme Supply Area Theme

15 new structures tradable with seals added

Attractions' tab added to 'Facility Structure Exchange' NPC Kayla's exchange list

Buildings' tab changed to 'Landmark' tab in 'Facility Structure Exchange' NPC Kayla's exchange list

Achievement added for Strongholds that have earned 4 or more Stronghold badges. Upon receiving the Achievement, rewards will be given: Stronghold Mood: Club Title: Sincere Rosters with 4 or more existing Stronghold Badges will automatically have the achievement completed upon entering the game.



TROPHIES

Added 4 new 'Affection' achievement trophies East Luterra - Thirain Arthetine - Sasha North Vern - Ealyn Whispering Islet - Nineveh



GENERAL

Upon using a Powerpass, the character selection screen will appear immediately.

Roster-wide Battle Item storage added. All battle items in inventory have been transferred to the Battle Item Storage, except for the following. The following items will be attained and stored in the inventory. Battle Items for Guide purposes Battle Items exclusive for certain regions (ex. Raids, Primal Island, Quests)

Moderated all classes' offensive battle item and flare speed to be equal.

8 new dye patterns have been added: Lattice Pattern / Combtooth Pattern / Striped Triangle Pattern / Nail Pattern Star / Checker / Quarter Foil / Assorted Shapes

The following lifeskill related buffs' remaining time changed to deduct real-time: Excavating - Archaeological Senses Fishing - Off The Hook With the change in deduction method, buff time increased from 90s to 120s.

Selfie mode is now allowed in the final gate after an Abyssal dungeon, Abyssal raid, or Legion raid has been cleared.

Added 'Transformation Skin' slot to character info's 'Skins & Virtues' tab and skin inventory.

Players can check transformation outfits through Preview UI in Skin inventory, chests, Lost Ark shop, and the Exchange shop.

The 'Intoxication' buff acquired through the Music Box of Memories quest 'Drinks and Poetry' now remains when logging in again.

Character sound muted while battle item-throwing motion is ongoing.

When checking Artillerist's transformation outfit through character info preview, the camera view is changed to easily let players see the whole view of the entire turret.

Due to skill changes for certain classes in the Balance Patch this month, the information of the following classes have been reset in the Book of Coordination’s Top User List feature. Wardancer Scrapper Reaper Deathblade Striker The Top User list of these classes will be refreshed once enough data has been collected after this update.

Side Quest in Feiton, “Different Appearance, Same Faith”, has been changed to a Roster Quest.

Gold obtained from Fate Embers will now be subject to the 3-day Gold Withheld System to prevent bots from abusing Chaos Dungeons.

GENERAL

Increased the number of Awakening Skill charges available in content where the use of Awakening Skills are limited from 3 to 5.

Reduced the base movement skill cooldowns of the following classes. Destroyer: 8s to 7s Paladin: 8s to 7s Soulfist: 9s to 8s Summoner: 10s to 8s Arcanist: 9s to 8s Bard: 10s to 8s Artillerist: 10s to 8s Sharpshooter: 9s to 8s Machinist: 9s to 8s Shadowhunter: 9s to 8s

All classes’ HP will increase by 5.5% in PvP areas such as Proving Grounds, and the others listed below where ‘Scale of Harmony’ is in effect. Medeia Lush Reed Island Death's Hold Island Illusion Isle



CLASS BALANCE

Berserker

Skills

Mountain Crash Changed the "Earthquake Shock" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Sends forth a shockwave that gradually spreads, attacking foes within 8 meters. Crit Rate from the additional attack +20%. Inflicts 80.0/89.6/99.2/109.6/120.0% basic skill Damage. However, Earthquake Shock does not perform Counterattack. After: Sends forth a shockwave that gradually spreads, attacking foes within 8 meters. Crit Rate from the additional attack +20%. Inflicts 80.0/89.6/99.2/109.6/120.0% basic skill Damage.

Hell Blade Changed the "Melt" Skill Tree to "Burst Enhancement". Before: Hell Blade Damage per hit +10.0/12.0/14.0/16.0/18.0% for 3s. Stacks up to 5. After: Cooldown resets when entering Burst Mode. During Burst Mode, Damage +55.0/63.8/72.6/81.4/90.2%.

Chain Sword Changed the speed of the Ready Attack motion to be slightly faster.

Red Dust Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Swing the greatsword into the air and create a red energy. On hit, inflict N Damage, Atk. Power +6/8/10/12/14/16/18/20/22/24% for 6s. After: Swing the greatsword into the air and create a red energy. Atk. Power +6/8/10/12/14/16/18/20/22/24% for 8s, and on hit, inflict N Damage, . Changed the "Vital Point Hit" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: On red energy hit, Crit Rate +20.0/23.2/26.4/29.8/33.2% for 6s. After: On red energy hit, Crit Rate +20.0/23.2/26.4/29.8/33.2% for 8s.

Overdrive Changed the "Burst Enhancement" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Cooldown resets when entering Burst Mode. During Burst Mode, Damage +40.0/47.2/54.8/62.4/70.0%. After: Cooldown resets when entering Burst Mode. During Burst Mode, Damage +55.0/63.8/72.6/81.4/90.2%.



Specialty

Bloody Rush Damage +10.3% when in PvE.

Dark Rush Damage +10.3% when in PvE.



Gunlancer

Skills

PvE damage of Gunlance skills +13.2%.

Counter Gunlance Damage -13.1% when in PvP. Changed the "Ready Attack" Skill Tree to "Swift Fingers". Before: On successful counterattack, Atk. Power +15.0/17.0/18.9/20.9/23.0% for 4s. After: Counterattack speed +15.0/18.0/21.0/24.0/27.0%.

Dash Upper Fire Changed the "Ready Attack" Skill Tree to "Nimble Movement". Before: On 1st attack hit, Atk. Power +15.0/17.0/18.9/20.9/23.0% for 4s. After: Atk. Speed +15.0/18.0/21.0/24.0/27.0%.

Shield Bash MP Cost -6.4%. Changed the cooldown as follows: Before: 9s After: 8s Changed the "Weak Point Detection" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Damage +60.0/68.4/76.8/85.8/94.8% to Push-Immune foes. After: Damage +65.0/73.4/81.9/91.0/100.1% to Push-Immune foes.

Bash AoE Radius +70%. Added Weak Point Lv. 1 effect. Changed the "Ready Attack" Skill Tree to "Battle Preparation". Before: On hit, Atk. Power +25.0/27.0/29.0/31.3/33.5% for 6s. After: On skill use, Normal Skill Damage +25.0/27.0/29.0/31.3/33.5% for 6s. Changed the "Bell Strike" Skill Tree to "Tenacity". Before: AoE Radius +70%. After: No longer stuns foes but grants Push Immunity.

Leap Attack Damage +3.7% when in PvE.

Guardian's Thundercrack Changed the "Tough Strike" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Outgoing Damage +35.0/42.0/49.0/57.0/65.0%.

Hook Chain Changed the "Ready Attack" Skill Tree to "Law of the Jungle". Before: On hit, Atk. Power +25.0/27.0/29.0/31.3/33.5% for 5s. After: Damage to Lesser and Normal monsters +100.0/111.0/122.0/133.0/145.0%.

Shield Charge Damage +3.7% when in PvE.

Shield Shock Added Weak Point Lv. 1 effect.

Shout of Hatred MP Cost -12.0%. Changed the cooldown as follows: Before: 30 seconds. After: 24s Changed the "Quick Prep" Skill Tree to "Magick Control". Before: Cooldown -3.0/3.7/4.4/5.2/6.0s. After: MP Cost -50.0/53.0/57.0/62.0/67.0%.



Specialty

Battlefield Shield Before: When Battlefield Shield expires, Shield Meter is refunded up to 25% based on the amount of Damage blocked on behalf of allies. After: When Battlefield Shield expires, Shield Meter is refunded minimum of 10%, up to 40% based on the amount of Damage blocked on behalf of allies. Damage +21.8% when in PvE. Changed the amount of Shield Meter refunded and changed the skill description of skills that refund Shield Meter accordingly.



Engravings

Lone Knight Before: Gunlance skill Crit Rate +5/10/15%. Crit Damage +30/40/50%. Battlefield Shield cannot be used. Shield Meter consumption during Defensive Stance +100%. After: Gunlance skill Damage and Crit Rate +5/10/15%. Crit Damage +30/40/50%. Battlefield Shield cannot be used. Shield Meter consumption during Defensive Stance +100%.



Destroyer

Stats

Changed the Gravity Release Damage amplification coefficient per Gravity Core from Specialization Stat as follows: Before: 0.575 After: 0.515

Changed the Damage increase coefficient when using Hypergravity Core from the Specialization Stat as follows: Before: 0.54 After: 0.5



Skills

Gravity Release Skill Damage +4.6% when in PvE

Run (Movement Skill) Slightly increased move distance. Changed the speed of the motion to be slightly faster.

Heavy Crush Changed the "Law of the Jungle" Skill Tree to "Armor Destruction". Before: Damage to Lesser and Normal monsters +100.0/111.0/122.0/133.0/145.0%. After: On hit, foe Defense 12.0% for 6s.

Power Strike Changed the speed of the prep motion to be slightly faster.

Jumping Smash Changed the "Armor Destruction" Skill Tree to "Law of the Jungle". Before: On hit, foe Defense 12.0% for 14s. After: Damage to Lesser and Normal monsters +100.0/111.0/122.0/133.0/145.0%.

Endure Pain MP Cost -15.2%. Changed the cooldown when in PvE as follows: Before: 40s After: 30s Changed the cooldown when in PvP as follows: Before: 50s After: 36s Changed the effect duration as follows: Before: 5s After: 4s Changed the "Anti-Gravity" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Creates a Gravitational Energy shield with 30.0/32.0/35.0/38.0/41.0% of Max HP for 5.0/5.2/5.4/5.7/6.0s. After: Creates a Gravitational Energy shield with 30.0/32.0/35.0/38.0/41.0% of Max HP for 4.0/4.2/4.4/4.7/5.0s. Changed the "Healthy Mentality" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Duration of Endure Pain on self +3.0/3.5/4.0/4.5/5.0s. After: Duration of Endure Pain on self +2.0/2.5/3.0/3.5/4.0s.

Gravity Force Changed the "Single Attack" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Strike". Before: Single-target Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%.

Earth Eater Slightly increased charging speed. Slightly increased the turning speed during charging.

Perfect Swing Slightly increased charging speed.



Specialty

Damage of basic attacks and Gravity Shock in Hypergravity Mode +3.5% when in PvE.

Reduced the number of attacks required for the max acceleration of basic attacks in Hypergravity Mode.

Moved up when you can switch to "Vortex Gravity" after performing basic attacks in Hypergravity Mode.

Vortex Gravity Increased the casting speed of the first attack. Damage +2.5% when in PvE. Added the "Counterattack" effect on the first downward attack.



Engravings

Rage Hammer Before: When using a Gravity Release Skill, Crit Rate +3/4/5% and Crit Damage +5/10/15% based on the amount of Cores used. After: When using a Gravity Release Skill, Crit Rate +3/4/5% and Crit Damage +6/12/18% based on the amount of Cores used.



Paladin

Awakening Skill

Alithanes's Judgment Holy Meter gain upon skill hit -90%. Changed to recover 80% of Holy Meter when using skill and changed skill description accordingly. Before: Jump up and unleash a holy light that shines toward your target location. Move to attack while ignoring collisions with adventurers and Guardians. Inflict N Damage on surrounding foes upon landing and create a barrier for 80% of your Max HP for all party members for 10s within a 24-meter radius of all party members. After: Jump up and unleash a holy light that shines toward your target location and recovers 80% of Holy Meter. Move to attack while ignoring collisions with adventurers and Guardians. Inflict N Damage on surrounding foes upon landing and create a barrier for 80% of your Max HP for all party members for 10s within a 24-meter radius of all party members.



Slayer

Stats

Burst Mode damage increase coefficient based on Specialization Stat changed as below. Before: 0.1 After: 0.11



Skills

Wild Stomp Changed the "Earthquake Shock" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Sends forth a shockwave that gradually spreads, attacking foes within 8 meters. Crit Rate from the additional attack +20%. Inflicts 80.0/89.6/99.2/109.6/120.0% basic skill Damage. However, Earthquake Shock does not perform Counterattack. After: Sends forth a shockwave that gradually spreads, attacking foes within 8 meters. Crit Rate from the additional attack +20%. Inflicts 80.0/89.6/99.2/109.6/120.0% basic skill Damage.

Flash Blade Changed the "Critical Wound" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Strike". Before: When attacking a single foe, Damage inflicted +30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0%. After: On hit, outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%.

Guillotine Changed the "Precise Strike" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Changes to Holding Mode. Hit the Perfect Zone, outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. If only 1 target is hit, additional outgoing Damage +30.0%. After: Changes to Holding Mode. Hit the Perfect Zone, outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. If target is Push-Immune, additional outgoing Damage +30.0%.



Specialty

Bloodlust Skill damage increased by 2.4% during PvE.

Wardancer

Skills

Leaping Dragon Deleted "Seismic Strike" skill and added new skill "Leaping Dragon". Changed "Seismic Strike" gem to "Leaping Dragon".

Esoteric Skill: Azure Dragon Supreme Fist Deleted "Esoteric Skill: Lightning Strike" skill and added new skill "Esoteric Skill: Azure Dragon Supreme Fist". Changed "Esoteric Skill: Lightning Strike" gem to "Esoteric Skill: Azure Dragon Supreme Fist".

Sky Shattering Blow Changed the "Ascension Kick" Skill Tree to "Weakness Exposure". Before: 2nd strike sends foes into the air. Distance and duration are increased. After: On hit, foe Crit Resistance to attacks by all Party Members -10.0% for 6s. Changed the "Ready Attack" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: On 2nd strike hit, Atk. Power +15.0/18.2/21.3/24.5/27.6% for 3s. After: On 2nd strike hit, Atk. Power +20.0/23.2/26.4/29.6/32.8% for 3s.

Lightning Kick Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Deliver a flurry of kicks that inflict N [Lightning] Damage three times, and strike down at foes causing N Damage. Downed foes are lifted off the ground, and airborne foes are slammed onto the ground for N Damage. After: Deliver a flurry of kicks that inflict N [Lightning] Damage three times, and strike down at foes causing N Damage. Downed foes are lifted off the ground, and airborne foes are slammed onto the ground for N Damage. You can change directions while using the skill. Increased move distance by 2 meters while using the skill. Damage +3.1% when in PvE. Damage -15.0% when in PvP. Added Weak Point Lv. 1 effect to the final downward strike. Changed the "Sharp Movement" Skill Tree to "Weakness Exposure". Before: Allows you to change direction while using the skill. Move Distance +2.0/2.5/3.0/3.5/4.0 meter(s). After: On hit, foe Crit Resistance to attacks by all Party Members -10.0% for 8s. Changed the "Flash Lightning" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Changes to a powerful slam-down attack within 8 meters of the target location. On hit, Damage +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0%. After: Changes to a powerful slam-down attack within 10 meters of the target location. On hit, Damage +45.0/52.0/59.0/67.0/75.0%.

Flash Heat Fang Adjusted the damage, Esoteric Meter gained, and Stagger Damage of each hit. Increased AoE Radius. Damage -5.7% when in PvE. Changed the "Sacred Attack" Skill Tree to "Magick Control". Before: Element is now [Holy]. On hit, Atk. Speed +5.0/5.6/6.2/6.8/7.5% for 4s. Stacks up to 4 times. After: MP Cost -50.0/53.0/57.0/62.0/67.0%. Changed the "Fist of Darkness" Skill Tree to "Concussion". Before: Element is now [Dark]. Crit Rate +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0%. On hit, inflicts Darkness on foes for 3s. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [High]. Changed the "Wide Hit" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: AoE Radius +30%. After: AoE Radius +20%. Changed the "Master Hit" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Changes to Holding Mode. Unleash infinite punches for up to 2.5s with a finishing blow upon releasing the skill key. Damage boosted up to +80.0/89.0/98.0/108.8/119.6%. After: Cooldown +7s. Number of strikes increases to 9 hits, inflicting +50.0% Damage. For every swing of the fist, outgoing Damage +10.0/12.0/14.0/16.0/18.0% up to max +90.0/108.0/126.0/144.0/162.0%. Can move slowly while performing chain hits. Changed the "Quick Hit" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Attack 4 times with powerful punches while standing in place with a finishing strike that inflicts +20.0/26.0/32.0/39.2/46.4% Damage to foes. After: Attacks while quickly advancing 4 meters, inflicting +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0% Damage and launch foes into the air. Changed the "Adrenaline Rush" Skill Tree to "Final Strike". Before: Crit Rate +30%. Outgoing Damage +50.0/57.0/64.0/72.0/80.0%. Changes the final move to an uppercut and additional outgoing Damage +50% before Tripping foes. After: The final attack changes into a Powerful Blow. Damage +160.0/180.0/200.0/220.0/240.0%. Changed the "Enlightenment" Skill Tree to "Taijutsu's Ultimate Skill". Before: During skill use, grants Push Immunity. On hit, ignore foe Defense by 40.0/47.2/54.4/62.0/70.0%. After: You can no longer gain Esoteric Meter, but outgoing Damage +70.0/80.0/90.0/100.0/110.0%.

Moon Flash Kick Damage -18.2% when in PvE. Changed the "White Flame Kick" Skill Tree name to "Esoteric Extortion". Changed the "Single Hit" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: When attacking a single foe, Damage inflicted +50.0/57.0/64.0/72.0/80.0%. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0%. Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: mid After: mid-high

Sweeping Hidden Dragon Changed the "Ready Attack" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: On combo attack hit, Atk. Power +25.0/28.3/31.8/35.3/38.8% for 3s. After: On combo attack hit, Atk. Power +20.0/23.2/26.4/29.6/32.8% for 3s.

Wind's Whisper Changed the "Ready Attack" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Atk. Power +35.0/38.5/42.0/45.8/49.7%. After: Atk. Power +30.0/33.6/37.2/40.8/44.4%.

Roar of Courage Changed the cooldown when in PvP as follows: Before: 25s After: 30s Esoteric Meter gain +12.0%. Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Let out a battle cry, inflicting N Damage and pushing surrounding foes away. On hit, foe Crit Resistance -3.0/3.5/4.0/4.5/5.0/5.5/6.0/6.5/7.0/8.0% for 6s. After: Let out a battle cry, inflicting N Damage and pushing surrounding foes away. On skill use, Crit Rate +2.0/4.0/6.0/8.0/10.0/12.0/14.0/16.0/18.0/20.0% for 6s. Changed the "Esoteric Extortion" Skill Tree to "Weakness Exposure". Before: On hit, Esoteric Meter +25.0/28.0/31.0/34.0/38.0%. After: On hit, foe Crit Resistance to attacks by all Party Members -10.0% for 16s. Changed the "Supreme Ruler Afterimage" Skill Tree to "Law of the Jungle". Before: Roar of Courage duration +2s. After: Damage to Lesser and Normal monsters +60.0/69.0/78.0/87.0/96.0%. Changed the "Fatal Wave" Skill Tree to "Supreme Ruler Afterimage". Before: On hit, foe Crit Resistance -10%. After: Roar of Courage duration +3s. Changed the "Shock Enhancement" Skill Tree to "Abundant Resources". Before: Changes to Charging Mode. Outgoing Damage +250.0/269.0/288.0/307.0/327.0% at full charge and Tripping foes. After: On hit, Esoteric Meter +100.0/112.0/124.0/137.0/150.0%.

Sweeping Kick Adjusted the damage, Esoteric Meter gained, and Stagger Damage of each hit. Damage -27.5% when in PvE. Damage -20.0% when in PvP. Increased AoE Radius. Changed the stagger of the skill as follows: Before: Low After: Mid Changed the "Light of Justice" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Holy]. Sweeping Kick AoE Radius +20%. Atk. Speed +20.0/24.0/28.0/32.0/36.0%. After: Element is now [Holy]. Outgoing Damage +40.0/47.0/54.0/62.0/70.0%. Attack Range +20%. Changed the "Shadowcleave" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Dark]. Crit Rate +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. The last kick attack inflicts Darkness on foes for 5s. After: Element is now [Dark]. For every attack, outgoing Damage +20.0/23.0/26.0/29.0/32.0% up to max +80.0/92.0/104.0/116.0/128.0%. The last kick attack inflicts Darkness on foes for 5s. Changed the "Intense Shock" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Lightning]. The last hit inflicts N Electric Attack Damage every 1s for 4s. After: Element is now [Lightning]. Crit Damage +100.0/120.0/140.0/160.0/180.0%. The last hit inflicts N Electric Attack Damage every 1s for 4s. "Intense Shock" Skill Tree effect's Electric Attack Damage -60.0%. Changed the "Pure Excellence" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Lower your stance and gather energy at the bottom of your feet before jumping forward and performing 1 extreme kick, inflicting +150.0/162.5/175.0/190.0/205.0% Damage and knocking down foes. While gathering energy, Damage received is +30.0%. After: Lower your stance and gather energy at the bottom of your feet before jumping forward and performing 1 extreme kick, inflicting +150.0/162.5/175.0/190.0/205.0% Damage and knocking down foes. Changed the "Exaggerated Ability" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Simplifies kicks and allows you to perform a slamming kick upon using the skill again, inflicting Damage equal to 80.0/84.0/88.0/92.8/97.6% of Base Damage. After: Allows you to perform a powerful upward kick upon using the skill again, inflicting Damage equal to 121.5/133.2/145.8/158.4/171.0% of Base Damage.

Energy Combustion FDamage -29.0% when in PvP. Last Whisper Skiill Tree's Squall effect can now be ended at any time within its duration. Changed the "Last Whisper" Skill Tree so that the Explosion Damage does not push targets when in PvP. 'Last Whisper' Skill Tree effect, which is explosion damage triggered upon end of Squall effect, now gives stagger damage in proportion to damage.

Esoteric Skill: Spiral Impact Damage +47.0% when in PvE. Changed the Weak Point effect as follows: Before: Lv. 2 After: Lv. 1 Changed the "Absorption Hit" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Grants Paralysis Immunity during Ready Attack. Creates a pattern that flaunts the power of Yin and Yang to pull in surrounding foes. After: Grants Paralysis Immunity during skill. Creates a pattern that flaunts the power of Yin and Yang to pull in surrounding foes. Changed the "Weak Point Detection" Skill Tree to "Concussion". Before: Damage to Push-Immune foes +30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0%. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid - High]. Changed the "Lucky Bubble" Skill Tree to "Meditation Blow". Before: 30.0/35.0/40.0/45.0/50.0% chance to obtain 1 Esoteric Bubble. After: No longer knocks back foes. Stuns for 3s. Changed the "Ready Attack" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: On hit, Atk. Power +30.0/33.6/37.2/40.8/44.4% for 4s. After: On hit, Atk. Power +20.0/23.2/26.4/29.6/32.8% for 4s. Changed the "Meditation Blow" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: No longer knocks back foes. Stuns for 5s. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +80.0/89.6/99.2/109.6/120.0%.

Esoteric Skill: Rising Fire Dragon Damage +25.9% when in PvE. Damage +16.0% when in PvP. Changed the "Lucky Bubble" Skill Tree to "Defenseless Target". Before: 30.0/35.0/40.0/45.0/50.0% chance to obtain 1 Esoteric Bubble. After: Damage to airborne foes +10.0/16.2/22.4/28.7/35.0%. Changed the "Tenacity" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Grants Push Immunity until landing after ascending into the air. After: On skill use, grants Push Immunity. Changed the "Black Dragon Ascension" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Dark]. The shape of the black dragon ascends. On hit, Crit Damage +100.0/115.0/130.0/145.0/160.0%. After: Element is now [Dark]. The shape of the black dragon ascends. On hit, Crit Damage +110.0/125.0/140.0/155.0/170.0%. Changed the "Eye of the Tempest" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Changes to Holding Mode. Hold for up to 1.5s to inflict 800% of Absorption Hit Damage. Ascend and attack foes upon releasing the skill key or maxing out the Holding Meter, inflicting +50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0% Damage to Push-Immune foes. After: Gather energy and explode it in an instant. The explosion creates an image akin to a massive dragon. Damage to foes + 50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0%. Changed the "Final Blow" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Atk. Speed +20%. Final strike Damage +40.0/52.0/64.0/77.0/90.0%. After: Atk. Speed +20%. Final strike Damage +125.0/142.0/159.0/177.0/195.0%.

Esoteric Skill: Call of the Wind God Damage -47.2% when in PvE. Changed the motion at the end of the skill to be more natural, allowing for the next action to be performed faster.

Esoteric Skill: Blast Formation Damage -28.2% when in PvE. Changed the "Weak Point Detection" Skill Tree to "Frost Explosion". Before: Damage to Push-Immune foes +30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0%. After: Element is now [Water]. On hit, Freezes foes for 3.0/3.5/4.0/4.5/5.0s. Changed the "Final Explosion" Skill Tree to "Flame Explosion". Before: On third explosion hit, outgoing Damage +25.0/36.0/47.0/58.0/70.0%. After: Element is now [Fire]. On hit, Burns foe, inflicting N Damage every 1s for 5s. Stacks up to 6 times. Changed the "Lucky Bubble" Skill Tree to "Endless Destruction". Before: 75.0/78.0/82.0/86.0/90.0% chance to obtain 1 Esoteric Bubble. After: Expands the explosion in three frontal directions. Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. Changed the "Frost Explosion" Skill Tree to "Great Explosion". Before: Element is now [Water]. On hit, Freezes foes for 4.0/4.3/4.7/5.1/5.5s. After: After the third explosion, another great explosion will occur to inflict damage equal to 55.0/63.8/72.6/81.4/90.2% of Base Damage. Changed the "Flame Explosion" Skill Tree to "Focus Explosion". Before: Element is now [Fire]. On hit, Burns foe, inflicting N Damage every 1s for 5s. Stacks up to 6 times. After: Immediately jump high to land the final hit, causing 5 explosions. Outgoing Damage +50.0/57.0/64.0/72.0/80.0%. Changed the "Endless Destruction" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: Expands the explosion in three frontal directions. Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +60.0/69.0/78.0/87.0/96.0%. Changed the "Great Explosion" Skill Tree to "Final Explosion". Before: After the third explosion, another great explosion will occur to inflict damage equal to 80.0/89.6/99.2/109.6/120.0% of Base Damage. After: The last explosion inflicts +60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0% Damage. Cost of Esoteric Bubble reduced to 1. Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: mid After: mid-high



Awakening Skills

Ultimate Skill: Flash Rage Blow Increased AoE Radius of chain hits.



Scrapper

Stats

Changed the Shock Skill Damage coefficient from the Specialization Stat as follows: Before: 0.4 After: 0.36

Added Tenacious Power gain coefficient based on Specialization Stat. Tenacious Power gain coefficient : 0.36



Skills

PvE damage for all skills, except for Awakening Skills and normal skills, decreased by 3.2%.

Tenacious Power gain for all skills, except for Awakening Skill, decreased by 50.0%.

Can now equip 'Wealth' Rune.

Amount of Tenacious Power gained upon successful skill hit is now affected by Specialty gain increase buff effect.

Explosive Fist Deleted "Earthquake Chain" skill and added new skill "Explosive Fist". Changed "Earthquake Chain" gem to "Explosive Fist".

Fist of the Wind God Deleted "Chain of Resonance" skill and added new skill "Fist of the Wind God". Changed "Chain of Resonance" gem to "Fist of the Wind God".

Crushing Smite Changed the "Blood Thirst" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: On hit, 50% chance to Bleed foes, inflicting N Damage every 1s for 3s. After: On hit, Bleed foes, inflicting N Damage every 1s for 3s. Changed the "Apex of Transcendence" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Last strike's Crit Rate +100%. Crit Damage +0/18.0/37.0/56.0/75.0%. After: Crit Rate +100%.

Fierce Tiger Strike Changed the "Raging Bombardment" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Changes to Combo Mode. Use as a combo after an upward attack to perform an additional push attack, inflicting additional Damage equal to 50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0% of Base Damage. If the push attack hits a single target, Damage +40.0%. After: Changes to Combo Mode. Use as a combo after an upward attack to perform an additional push attack, inflicting additional Damage equal to 80.0/90.0/100.0/110.0/120.0% of Base Damage.

Dragon Advent Damage +12.5% when in PvE. Moved the skill's hit detection closer to the punching fist. Changed the "Great Destruction" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: Single-target Damage +60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0%. After: Damage +60.0/68.4/76.8/85.8/94.8% to Push-Immune foes.

Roundup Sweep Damage -9.6% when in PvE. Changed the skill type as follows: Before: Shock After: Stamina Changed the skill stamina cost and Shock gain as follows: Stamina Cost: 20 Shock Gain: 30 Changed so that the Roundup Sweep skill can be used sooner when its Cooldown is reset. Changed the "Blood Thirst" Skill Tree to "Efficient Strike". Before: 50% chance of inflicting Bleed on foes hit by the first attack, inflicting N Damage every 1s for 3s. After: Cooldown -3s. Shock gain +10/11/12/13/15. Changed the "Single Hit" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: Single-target Damage +25.0/31.0/37.0/43.0/50.0%. After: Damage +25.0/31.3/37.5/43.8/50.0% to Push-Immune foes.

Battering Fists Damage -5.2% when in PvE. Changed the "Righteous Pillage" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Tenacity Release". Before: Your gauntlets glow red during the jabs. On hit, 50% chance of Bleed on foes, inflicting N Damage every 1s for 5s. Stacks up to 3 time(s). After: Outgoing Damage +25.0/31.0/37.0/43.0/50.0%. Inflicts +20% additional Damage when in Tenacity Release state. Changed the "Single Hit" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Strike". Before: Jab Damage to a single target +60.0/77.0/94.0/111.0/128.0%. After: Jab Damage to foes +60.0/77.0/94.0/111.0/128.0%.

Continuous Push Changed the "Express Fury" Skill Tree to "Law of the Jungle". Before: Inflicts +50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0% Damage to foes when your HP is 50% or lower. After: Damage to Challenge or lower foes +80.0/89.6/99.2/109.6/120.0%.

Iron Cannon Blow Damage +14.3% when in PvE. Slightly increased the hit detection range of the skill's last hit. Changed the "Quick Prep" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Tenacity Release". Before: Cooldown -5.0/5.5/6.0/6.5/7.0s. After: Outgoing Damage +40.0/47.0/54.0/62.0/70.0%. Inflicts +20% additional Damage when in Tenacity Release state.

Judgment Damage +51.2% when in PvE. Slightly increased skill casting speed. Slightly increased skill hit detection range. Changed the skill cooldown as follows: Before: 6s After: 10s Changed Shock consumption to 20. Changed the "Damage Amplification" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: On hit, Damage to foes from all Party Members +6% for 8s. After: On hit, Damage to foes from all Party Members +6% for 12s. AOE of downward attack increased slightly. While leaping into the air and striking down, the character will move slightly forward.

Death Rattle Hit detection distance +2.4 meters. Changed the "Finishing Blow" Skill Tree to "Powerful Blow". Before: Increases Damage dealt to enemies whose HP is lower than 50.0% by 40.0/47.2/54.8/62.4/70.0%. After: Outgoing Damage +25.0/31.0/37.0/43.0/50.0%. Changed the "Single Hit" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: Single-target Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. Outline effect is added to be displayed at the skill slot when Shock Energy is gathered above 75%.

Crit Blow Damage -29.2% when in PvE. Base charge time -0.5s. Slightly increased the hit detection range of the first hit. Changed the "Superthermal Wave" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Stamina gain +15. Inflicts +80.0/89.6/99.2/109.6/120.0% Damage to foes with 40.0% or less HP. After: Stamina gain +25. Outgoing Damage +40.0/47.0/54.0/62.0/70%.

Chain Destruction Fist Changed the stagger of the skill as follows: Before: High After: Max Changed the "Skillfulness" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: During skill use, incoming Damage -20%. Number of downward attacks +1. Outgoing Damage +25.0/31.3/37.5/45.0/52.5%. After: Number of downward attacks +1. For every 1 foe hit, Cooldown is reduced by 0.4/0.4/0.5/0.6/0.6s up to 2.0/2.2/2.4/2.7/3.0s. Changed the "Dynamic Absorption" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Shock energy spreads each time you slam theearth except for the final strike. The shock energy then returns to you, dragging foes with it. After: Shock energy spreads each time you slam the earth except for the final strike. The shock energy then returns to you, dragging foes with it. Damage to Challenge or lower foes +80/89.6/99.2/109.6/120%.

Potent Rising Fist Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Deliver a rising attack in front of you to launch foes into the air with N and N Damage. Use the skill again while in the air to land at the target location with a smash, inflicting N Damage. The smash inflicts +50% Damage against pushed foes. After: Deliver a rising attack in front of you to launch foes into the air with N and N Damage. Use the skill again while in the air to land at the target location with a smash, inflicting N Damage. The smash inflicts +15% Damage against pushed foes. Damage +7.8% when in PvE. Increased the Damage percentage of the downward attack. Decreased the hit detection range of the downward attack. The midair flip has been removed, and the motion of the downward attack has been changed so that it strikes faster than before. Changed the "Refine Skill" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Leap twice as you attack, the first time at a shorter height than the second, inflicting +15.0/20.8/26.5/33.4/40.3% Damage. After: Changes to Normal Mode. Removed uppercut. Immediately leap into the air, flip, and slam down. Increases the distance traveled when slamming down by 3 meters. Changed the "Lightning Fist" Skill Tree to "Focus Tenacity". Before: Element is now [Lightning]. The uppercut creates a 50% chance of causing Electric Shock on hit, inflicting N Damage every 1s for 5s. After: If slamming down attack hits, +2.0/2.2/2.4/2.7/3 Tenacity. Changed the "Fist of Destruction" Skill Tree to "Dragon's Protection". Before: Concentrate all your energy onto your fist and quickly pull foes before the uppercut, inflicting N Damage. After: Upon hitting an enemy, incoming Damage -6.0/6.3/6.6/6.9/7.3% for 6s. Stacks for every hit, up to 10 stacks. Changed the "Objective Hit" Skill Tree to "Law of the Jungle". Before: The uppercut deals 80.0/97.6/116.0/134.4/152.8% increased damage to enemies that are immune to displacement effects. After: Damage to Challenge or lower foes +100.0/111.0/122.0/133.0/145.0%. Changed the "Furious Strike" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Upward punch Crit Damage +150.0/187.5/225.0/262.5/300.0% when your HP drops to 50% or below. After: Implants Shock energy at the point of impact, causing an explosion after 1s, inflicting additional Damage equal to 30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0% of Base Damage. Changed the "Air Raid" Skill Tree to "Dragon King Bombardment". Before: The uppercut, if hitting Pushed foes, ignores Defense by 60.0/67.2/74.4/82.2/90.0%. After: When performing the downward strike, attack with a dragon. Damage to Push-Immune foes +50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0%. Changed the "Dragon's Fury" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Additional strike of the downward attack inflicts +80.0/95.0/110.0/125.0/140.0% Damage. AoE Radius +30%. After: AoE Radius +30%. Downward attack inflicts +80.0/95.0/110.0/125.0/140.0% Damage. Increases Explosion Damage when gaining Furious Strike.

Shredding Strike Damage +13.3% when in PvE. Changed the "Violent Fist" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Fire]. On punch attack hit, causes explosion. Burns foes, inflicting N Damage every 1s for 5s. After: Element is now [Lightning]. On punch attack hit, inflicts N Electric Damage for 5s. Changed the "Reasonable Action" Skill Tree to "Swift Fingers". Before: Gliding distance -3 meters No longer doesDamage while gliding. Lost Damage made up during other skill phases. AoE Radius +30%. After: Speed of prep position +15.0/20.0/25.0/30.0/35.0%. Changed the "Unconventional" Skill Tree to "Concussion". Before: Changes to Charge Mode, making the skill chargeable up to 2 times. Outgoing Damage +10.0/12.0/14.0/17.0/20.0%. Damage +10.0/12.0/14.0/17.0/20.0% and advancing punch distance +1 meter per Charge Level. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [High]. Changed the "Overflowing Force" Skill Tree to "Tenacity". Before: Bonus Damage inflicted +20.0/30.0/40.0/50.0/60.0%, 40.0/50.0/60.0/70.0/80.0%, 60.0/70.0/80.0/90.0/100.0%, and 80.0/90.0/100.0/110.0/120.0% depending on your current Shock Meter. After: On skill use, grants Push Immunity. Changed the "Shock Control" Skill Tree to "Unconventional". Before: Fixedly outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: While advancing, attacks with sideways punches. If the first attack is successful, uses the recoil to land 2 additional hits, and although foes don't fly away, total outgoing Damage +50.0/57.0/64.0/72.0/80.0%. Changed the "Sturdy Armor" Skill Tree to "Lightning Fast Blows". Before: During skill use, incoming Damage -50.0/53.0/56.0/59.0/62.5%. After: Rushes forward at a very high speed to strike and return to position. Outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. Changed the "Ambush Attack" Skill Tree to "Overflowing Force". Before: Atk. Speed +30%. Stamina gain +30/33/37/41/45. After: Bonus Damage inflicted +20.0/32.0/44.0/56.0/68.0%, 40.0/52.0/64.0/76.0/88.0%, 60.0/72.0/84.0/96.0/108.0%, and 120.0/132.0/144.0/156.0/168.0% depending on your current Shock energy. Changed the "Will Enhancement" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Tenacity Release". Before: On skill use, grants Push Immunity. After: Outgoing Damage +25.0/31.0/37.0/43.0/50.0%. Inflicts +20% additional Damage when in Tenacity Release state. Outline effect is added to be displayed at the skill slot when Shock Energy is gathered above 75%.

Supernova Changed the stagger of the skill as follows: Before: Mid - High After: High AoE Radius of the last strike +2.2 meters. Slightly reduced the duration foes are sent flying when hit by the last strike. Changed the "Righteous Pillage" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Shock consumption -30. Cooldown +12.0/10.8/9.6/8.3/7.0s. After: Shock consumption -10/12/14/17/20.

Charging Blow AOE of downward attack increased slightly. 'Stone Fist' Skill Tree effect changed as below. Before: Downward attack's AoE range + 70.0% and pulls foes to you. After: Downward attack's AoE range + 30.0% and pulls foes to you.



Awakening Skills

Unshakable Dragon King Added an effect that restores all the Tenacious Power upon landing the skill. In PvP, the effect is reduced to 25%.

Mysterious Art: Blast of Ruination Damage +9.1% when in PvE. Removed the condition of decreasing damage proportional to the distance from the target.



Specialty

Added new Specialty Skill "Tenacity Release". Can use skills for a duration regardless of Stamina and Shock energy remaining. Stagger Damage to foes +20%. Movement Skill Cooldown is halved. Upon landing a hit, can gain Tenacious Power. Press Z when Tenacious Power is full to use "Tenacity Release". Upon using Tenacity Release, hit foes with a shockwave. Oh hit, Damage to the target from all party members +6% for 10s. Upon using Tenacity Release, reset Movement Skill Cooldown.



Engravings

Shock Training Changed the "Shock Training" effect as follows: Before: Shock skill Damage +10/15/20%. 2/3/4% of max Shock Energy recovered every 1s. After: Shock skill Damage +10/15/20%. On using Shock Skill, refunds 5/10/20% of Shock Meter. Atk. Speed +20% but duration -5s during Tenacity Release.

Ultimate Skill: Taijutsu Before: Natural recovery speed of Stamina Energy +300/450/600%. Stamina skill Damage +40/55/70%. Shock skill Damage -30%. After: Natural recovery speed of Stamina Energy + 300/450/600%. Stamina Skill Damage + 25/35/45%. Shock skill Damage - 30%. Gain Tenacious Power by 3/4/5 upon using Stamina Skill. Gain Paralysis Immunity in Tenacity Release state.



Glaivier

Skills

Double Strike Changed the "Flurry Expertise" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Strike". Before: Single-target Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%, +5.0/11.0/17.0/23.0/30.0% when attacking 2 foes, +10.0/16.0/22.0/28.0/35.0% when attacking 5 foes, and +20.0/26.0/32.0/38.0/45.0% when attacking 10 foes. After: Outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%.

Stampeding Slash Changed the "Flurry Expertise" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: Single-target Damage +20.0/26.0/32.0/38.0/45.0%, +3.0/8.0/13.0/19.0/25.0% when attacking 2 foes, +7.0/12.0/18.0/24.0/30.0% when attacking 5 foes, and +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0% when attacking 10 foes. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +20.0/26.2/32.4/38.6/45.0%.

Soul Cutter Changed the "Enhanced Concussion" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid - High]. When attacking a single foe, Damage inflicted +60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0%. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid - High]. Outgoing Damage +60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0%.

Half Moon Slash Changed the "Flurry Expertise" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: Single-target Damage +20.0/26.0/32.0/38.0/45.0%, +3.0/8.0/13.0/19.0/25.0% when attacking 2 foes, +7.0/12.0/18.0/24.0/30.0% when attacking 5 foes, and +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0% when attacking 10 foes. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +20.0/26.2/32.4/38.6/45.0%.

Blue Dragon's Claw Changed the "Flurry Expertise" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Strike". Before: Single-target Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%, +5.0/11.0/17.0/23.0/30.0% when attacking 2 foes, +10.0/16.0/22.0/28.0/35.0% when attacking 5 foes, and +20.0/26.0/32.0/38.0/45.0% when attacking 10 foes. After: Outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%.

Windsplitter Changed the "Flurry Expertise" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Strike". Before: Single-target Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%, +5.0/11.0/17.0/23.0/30.0% when attacking 2 foes, +10.0/16.0/22.0/28.0/35.0% when attacking 5 foes, and +20.0/26.0/32.0/38.0/45.0% when attacking 10 foes. After: Outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. Changed the "Weak Point Detection" Skill Tree as follows: Before: Damage to Push-Immune foes +30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0%. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +40.0/47.2/54.8/62.4/70.8%.

Thrust of Destruction Changed the "Spear of Destruction" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Crit Rate +60.0%. Crit Damage +5.0/16.0/27.0/38.0/50.0%. After: Crit Rate +60.0%. Crit Damage +10.0/22.0/34.0/46.0/60%.

Starfall Pounce Changed the "Powerful Finish" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Run even faster and strike down even harder. Crit Rate on Push-Immune foes +100.0%. Crit Damage +0/11.0/22.0/33.0/44.0%. After: Run even faster and strike down even harder. Crit Rate on Push-Immune foes +100.0%. Crit Damage +10.0/22.0/34.0/46.0/60%.

Red Dragon's Horn Changed the "Spear of Destruction" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Spear thrust attack width -50%. Crit Rate +100%. Crit Damage +0/11.0/22.0/33.0/44.0%. After: Spear thrust attack width -50%. Crit Rate +100%. Crit Damage +10.0/22.0/34.0/46.0/60%.



Specialty

Changed the "Flurry Stance" effects as follows: Before: Dual Meter fills every time you successfully hit a foe. If you change stance, 1 bar of the Dual Meter is consumed and the stance's effect is applied. If you have less than 1 bar of the Dual Meter, you cannot obtain the stance's effects even if you change stance. When changing the stance, Atk. Speed +15% and outgoing Damage +20%. When changing the stance, Atk. Speed +15% and Crit Damage +60% After: Dual Meter fills every time you successfully hit a foe. If you change stance, 1 bar of the Dual Meter is consumed and the stance's effect is applied. If you have less than 1 bar of the Dual Meter, you cannot obtain the stance's effects even if you change stance. When changing the stance, Atk. Speed +15% and outgoing Damage +20%.

When changing the stance, Atk. Speed +15% and Crit Damage +50%.

Striker

Skills

Removed the mana cost increase penalty from all Skill Trees that increase Esoteric Meter gain.

Charging Steps (Movement Skill) Slightly pushed forward the point at which you can switch to moving after casting the skill.

Sky Shattering Blow Changed the "Ascension Kick" Skill Tree to "Weakness Exposure". Before: 2nd strike sends foes into the air. Distance and duration are increased. After: On hit, foe Crit Resistance to attacks by all Party Members -10.0% for 6s.

Lightning Kick Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Deliver a flurry of kicks that inflict N [Lightning] Damage three times, and strike down at foes causing N Damage. Downed foes are lifted off the ground, and airborne foes are slammed onto the ground for N Damage. After: Deliver a flurry of kicks that inflict N [Lightning] Damage three times, and strike down at foes causing N Damage. Downed foes are lifted off the ground, and airborne foes are slammed onto the ground for N Damage. You can change directions while using the skill. Added Weak Point Lv. 1 effect to the final downward strike. Increased move distance by 2 meters while using the skill. Changed the "Sharp Movement" Skill Tree to "Magick Control". Before: Allows you to change direction while using the skill. Move Distance +2.0/2.5/3.0/3.5/4.0 meter(s). After: MP Cost -50.0/53.0/57.0/62.0/67.0%. Changed the "Flash Lightning" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Changes to a powerful slam-down attack within 8 meters of the target location. On hit, Damage +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0%. After: Changes to a powerful slam-down attack within 10 meters of the target location. On hit, Damage +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0%.

Flash Heat Fang Adjusted the damage, Esoteric Meter gained, and Stagger Damage of each hit. Increased AoE Radius. Changed the "Sacred Attack" Skill Tree to "Magick Control". Before: Element is now [Holy]. On hit, Atk. Speed +5.0/5.6/6.2/6.8/7.5% for 4s. Stacks up to 4 times. After: MP Cost -50.0/53.0/57.0/62.0/67.0%. Changed the "Fist of Darkness" Skill Tree to "Concussion". Before: Element is now [Dark]. Crit Rate +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0%. On hit, inflicts Darkness on foes for 3s. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [High]. Changed the "Wide Hit" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: AoE Radius +30%. After: AoE Radius +20%. Changed the "Master Hit" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Changes to Holding Mode. Unleash infinite punches for up to 2.5s with a finishing blow upon releasing the skill key. Damage boosted up to +80.0/89.0/98.0/108.8/119.6%. After: Cooldown +7s. Number of strikes increases to 9 hits, inflicting +50.0% Damage. For every swing of the fist, outgoing Damage +10.0/12.0/14.0/16.0/18.0% up to max +90.0/108.0/126.0/144.0/162.0%. Can move slowly while performing chain hits. Changed the "Quick Hit" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Attack 4 times with powerful punches while standing in place with a finishing strike that inflicts +20.0/26.0/32.0/39.2/46.4% Damage to foes. After: Attacks while quickly advancing 4 meters, inflicting +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0% Damage and launch foes into the air. Changed the "Adrenaline Rush" Skill Tree to "Final Strike". Before: Crit Rate +30%. Outgoing Damage +50.0/57.0/64.0/72.0/80.0%. Changes the final move to an uppercut and additional outgoing Damage +50% before Tripping foes. After: The final attack changes into a Powerful Blow. Damage +160.0/180.0/200.0/220.0/240.0%. Changed the "Enlightenment" Skill Tree to "Taijutsu's Ultimate Skill". Before: During skill use, grants Push Immunity. On hit, ignore foe Defense by 40.0/47.2/54.4/62.0/70.0%. After: You can no longer gain Esoteric Meter, but outgoing Damage +70.0/80.0/90.0/100.0/110.0%.

Moon Flash Kick Changed the "Single Hit" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: When attacking a single foe, Damage inflicted +50.0/57.0/64.0/72.0/80.0%. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0%. Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: mid After: mid-high

Vicious Tiger Dance Changed the stagger of the skill as follows: Before: Low After: Mid Changed the "Concussion" Skill Tree to "Weakness Exposure". Before: Increases Stagger Level to [Mid]. After: On hit, foe Crit Resistance to attacks by all Party Members -10.0% for 8s.

Storm Dragon Kick Added Paralysis Immunity when in PvE. Adjusted Damage and Esoteric Meter gain. Total Esoteric Meter gain +12.6%. Improved the ability to better go past monsters when using the skill diagonally relative to them.

Lightning Whisper Changed effect and changed skill description accordingly. Before: Roll forward and summon lightning, inflicting N Damage. On hit, foe Crit Resistance -8% for 6s. After: Roll forward and summon lightning, inflicting N Damage. On skill use, Crit Rate +10% for 12s. Changed the "Lightning's Blessing" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Enhancement". Before: Atk. Speed for all Party Members +8% within 24 meters. After: Weak Point Lv. +1. Changed the "Esoteric Extortion" Skill Tree to "Weakness Exposure". Before: MP Cost +25.0%. On hit, Esoteric Meter +38.0%. After: On hit, foe Crit Resistance to attacks by all Party Members -10.0% for 16s. Changed the "Quick Prep" Skill Tree to "Lightning's Blessing". Before: Cooldown -5.0/5.7/6.4/7.2/8.0s. After: Atk. Speed for all Party Members +8% within 24 meters for 8s. Changed the "Fatal Lightning" Skill Tree to "Efficient Extortion". Before: On hit, foe Crit Resistance -10%. After: Cooldown -8s. On hit, Esoteric Meter +25.0/28.0/31.0/34.0/38.0%.

Sweeping Kick Adjusted the damage, Esoteric Meter gained, and Stagger Damage of each hit. Damage -20.0% when in PvP. Increased AoE Radius. Changed the force of the skill as follows: Before: Low After: Mid Changed the "Light of Justice" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Holy]. Sweeping Kick AoE Radius +20%. Atk. Speed +20.0/24.0/28.0/32.0/36.0%. After: Element is now [Holy]. Outgoing Damage +40.0/47.0/54.0/62.0/70.0%. Attack Range +20%. Changed the "Shadowcleave" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Dark]. Crit Rate +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. The last kick attack inflicts Darkness on foes for 5s. After: Element is now [Dark]. For every attack, outgoing Damage +20.0/23.0/26.0/29.0/32.0% up to max +80.0/92.0/104.0/116.0/128.0%. The last kick attack inflicts Darkness on foes for 5s. Changed the "Intense Shock" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Lightning]. On hit inflicts N Electric Attack Damage every 1s for 4s. After: Element is now [Lightning]. Crit Damage +100.0/120.0/140.0/160.0/180.0%. The last hit inflicts N Electric Attack Damage every 1s for 4s. "Intense Shock" Skill Tree effect's Electric Attack Damage -60.0%. Changed the "Pure Excellence" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Lower your stance and gather energy at the bottom of your feet before jumping forward and performing 1 extreme kick, inflicting +150.0/162.5/175.0/190.0/205.0% Damage and knocking down foes. While gathering energy, Damage received is +30.0%. After: Lower your stance and gather energy at the bottom of your feet before jumping forward and performing 1 extreme kick, inflicting +150.0/162.5/175.0/190.0/205.0% Damage and knocking down foes. Changed the "Exaggerated Ability" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Simplifies kicks and allows you to perform a slamming kick upon using the skill again, inflicting Damage equal to 80.0/84.0/88.0/92.8/97.6% of Base Damage. After: Allows you to perform a powerful upward kick upon using the skill again, inflicting Damage equal to 90.0/94.5/99.0/104.4/109.8% of Base Damage.

Esoteric Skill: Spiral Impact Changed the Weak Point effect as follows: Before: Lv. 2 After: Lv. 1 Changed the "Absorption Hit" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Grants Paralysis Immunity during Ready Attack. Creates a pattern that flaunts the power of Yin and Yang to pull in surrounding foes. After: Grants Paralysis Immunity during skill. Creates a pattern that flaunts the power of Yin and Yang to pull in surrounding foes. Changed the "Weak Point Detection" Skill Tree to "Concussion". Before: Damage to Push-Immune foes +30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0%. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid - High]. Changed the "Lucky Bubble" Skill Tree to "Meditation Blow". Before: 30.0/35.0/40.0/45.0/50.0% chance to obtain 1 Esoteric Bubble. After: No longer knocks back foes. Stuns for 3s. Changed the "Meditation Blow" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: No longer knocks back foes. Stuns for 5s. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +65.0/72.8/81.9/91.0/100.1%.

Esoteric Skill: Tiger Emerges Damage +3.5% when in PvE. Added Weak Point Lv. 1 effect. Changed the cooldown as follows: Before: 24s After: 18s Changed the "Quick Prep" Skill Tree to "Extreme Efficiency". Before: Cooldown -5.0/5.7/6.4/7.2/8.0s. After: Outgoing Damage -30.0/26.0/22.0/18.0/14.0% but reduces Bubble consumption to 1. Changed the "Single Hit" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Strike". Before: When attacking a single foe, Damage inflicted +40.0/47.0/54.0/62.0/70.0%. After: Outgoing Damage +40.0/47.0/54.0/62.0/70.0%.

Esoteric Skill: Call the Wind God Changed the motion at the end of the skill to be more natural, allowing for the next action to be performed faster.

Esoteric Skill: Blast Formation Damage -10.0% when in PvE. Changed the "Weak Point Detection" Skill Tree to "Frost Explosion". Before: Damage to Push-Immune foes +30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0%. After: Element is now [Water]. On hit, Freezes foes for 3.0/3.5/4.0/4.5/5.0s. Changed the "Final Explosion" Skill Tree to "Flame Explosion". Before: On third explosion hit, outgoing Damage +25.0/36.0/47.0/58.0/70.0%. After: Element is now [Fire]. On hit, Burns foe, inflicting N Damage every 1s for 5s. Stacks up to 6 times. Changed the "Lucky Bubble" Skill Tree to "Endless Destruction". Before: 75.0/78.0/82.0/86.0/90.0% chance to obtain 1 Esoteric Bubble. After: Expands the explosion in three frontal directions. Damage +25.0/32.0/39.0/46.0/53.0%. Changed the "Frost Explosion" Skill Tree to "Great Explosion". Before: Element is now [Water]. On hit, Freezes foes for 4.0/4.3/4.7/5.1/5.5s. After: After the third explosion, another great explosion will occur to inflict damage equal to 55.0/63.8/72.6/81.4/90.2% of Base Damage. Changed the "Flame Explosion" Skill Tree to "Concentrated Explosion". Before: Element is now [Fire]. On hit, Burns foe, inflicting N Damage every 1s for 5s. Stacks up to 6 times. After: Immediately jump high to land the final hit, causing 5 explosions. Outgoing Damage +45.0/52.0/60.0/68.0/76.0%. Changed the "Endless Destruction" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: Expands the explosion in three frontal directions. Damage +30.0/37.0/45.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +65.0/74.1/83.2/92.3/102.1%. Changed the "Great Explosion" Skill Tree to "Final Explosion". Before: After the third explosion, another great explosion will occur to inflict damage equal to 80.0/89.6/99.2/109.6/120.0% of Base Damage. After: The last explosion inflicts +70.0/79.0/88.0/97.0/106.0% Damage. Cost of Esoteric Bubble reduced to 1. Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: mid After: mid-high

Esoteric Skill: Lightning Tiger Strike Changed the "Single Hit" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Strike". Before: When attacking a single foe, Damage inflicted +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0%. After: Outgoing Damage +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0%. Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: mid-high After: high



Artillerist

Stats

Firepower Buff increase coefficient based on Specialization Stat changed as below. Before: 0.58 After: 0.52

Barrage Skill damage increase coefficient based on Specialization Stat changed as below. Before: 0.49 After: 0.48



Skills

Firepower Meter gain +9.3% for all Normal Skills when in PvE.

PvE damage for all normal skills increased by 3.4%.

Enhanced Shell Skill's Firepower Meter and Barrage Meter gain -43.4%.

Pressurized Heatbomb Damage +15.7% when in PvE. Added Weak Point Lv. 1 effect to the cannonball attack. Changed so that rotating is possible when using the "Condense" Skill Tree effect.

Napalm Shot Skill's Firepower Meter and Barrage Meter gain +51.5%. Added Paralysis Immunity when in PvE. Changed the stagger of the skill as follows: Before: Max After: High

Multi-Rocket Launcher Damage +8.7% when in PvE.

Swing MP Cost -15.3%. Changed the cooldown when in PvE as follows: Before: 16s After: 12s Changed the stagger of the skill as follows: Before: High After: Mid - High Added Weak Point Lv. 1 effect. Changed the "Weak Point Enhancement" Skill Tree to "Advancing Hit". Before: Weak Point Lv. +1. After: Charge 6 meters forward and attacks the target. Changed the "Quick Attack" Skill Tree to "Spin Attack". Before: Atk. Speed +20%. After: Spin 360 degrees and attack all nearby foes. Changed the "Advancing Hit" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Enhancement". Before: Charge 6 meters forward and attacks the target. After: Weak Point Lv. +1. Changed the "Spin Attack" Skill Tree to "Quick Attack". Before: Spin 360 degrees and attack all nearby foes. After: Atk. Speed +20%. Skill effect has changed as below. Before: Swing your launcher, inflicting N Damage and stunning foes for 3.0s. After: Swing your launcher, inflicting N Damage and stunning foes for 2.0s. ‘Stunner’ Skill Tree effect changed as below. Before: Stun duration + 3.0/3.2/3.4/3.7/4.0 s. After: Stun duration + 2.0/2.2/2.4/2.7/3.0 s.

Summon Turret Skill's Firepower Meter and Barrage Meter gain -24.3%.

Homing Barrage Damage -9.0% when in PvP. Changed the "Vital Point Barrage" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Crit Rate +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Crit Rate +40%. Outgoing Damage +6.0/12.0/18.0/24.0/30.0%.

Barrage: Howitzer Improved to make the skill faster to use. Damage +68.3% when in PvE. Changed the skill cooldown as follows: Before: 7s After: 16s

Barrage: Focus Fire Shortened attack prep time and holding time. Total Damage is the same regardless of the change in holding time. Improved so that after holding ends, it can be canceled more quickly for the next skill. Upon successful hit during PvP while opponent is using skill, Paralysis does not occur anymore.

Barrage: Energy Cannon Shortened attack prep time and holding time. Total Damage is the same regardless of the change in holding time. Improved so that you can turn faster when using the skill.

Barrage: Impregnability Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Generate a shield that absorbs Damage up to 30% of Max HP for 8s. Shield expires when Barrage Mode ends. After: Generate a shield that absorbs Damage up to 40% of Max HP for 6s. Incoming Damage -50%. When Barrage Mode is ends, Shield and Incoming Damage Reduction Effect also expires.



Awakening Skills

Heavy Turret Skill's Firepower Meter and Barrage Meter gain -40.3%.



Specialty

Improved entering Barrage Mode to be faster.

Improved so that when another skill is pressed when entering Barrage Mode, the skill is activated immediately after entering Barrage Mode.

Changed so that Cooldown of Movement and Stand Up Skills reset when entering Barrage Mode.

Improved so that the following Battle Items can be used immediately without motion when in Barrage Mode. [Grenade] Category Battle Items [Bomb] Category Battle Items Flare Pheromone Essence Guardian Restraining Orb



Engravings

Barrage Enhancement Changed the "Barrage Enhancement" effects as follows: Before: Barrage Skill Damage +5/12/20%. Barrage Skill Crit Rate +20/30/40%. Barrage Meter Gain +30%. Does not enter in cooling state. After: Barrage Skill Damage +5/12/20%. Barrage Skill Crit Rate +20/30/40%. Barrage Meter Gain +30%. Does not enter in cooling state. When entering Barrage Mode, Firepower Meter +70%.

Firepower Enhancement 'Firepower Enhancement' effect changed as below. Before: When the Firepower Meter is full, Overheat is triggered. Normal Skill Damage + 7/14/28% and Firepower Meter duration +10/12/14s. When not in Barrage Mode, incoming Damage - 5/10/15%. After: When Firepower level is above 1, Overheat is triggered. Normal Skill Damage + 7/14/28% and Firepower Meter duration +10/12/14s. When not in Barrage Mode, incoming Damage - 5/10/15%.



Machinist

Skills

Damage of Normal Skills and Sync Skills during Hypersync increased by 2.5%.

Cooldown for normal movement skill during PvP changed as below. Before: 8 seconds After: 10 seconds

Energy Burster Damage decreased by 9.5% during PvP.



Sharpshooter

Engravings

Effect of ' Loyal Companion’ has changed as below. Before: Summons Silverhawk MK-II, allowing party members’ Move Speed +4%, Silverhawk's Crit Rate +10/20/40%, Basic AoE Radius +60%, and Silverhawk's summon duration +30/60/100%. On Basic Attack or Wings of Storm hit, foes get a Mark of Death: foe Damage taken +3/7/12%. Additionally, when Silverhawk is summoned Atk. Power +1/3/6%. After: Summons Silverhawk MK-II, allowing party members’ Move Speed +4%, Silverhawk's Crit Rate +10/20/40%, Basic AoE Radius +60%, and Silverhawk's summon duration +30/60/100%. On Basic Attack or Wings of Storm hit, foes get a Mark of Death: foe Damage taken +3/7/12%. Additionally, when Silverhawk is summoned Atk. Power +2/5/10%.



Gunslinger

Skills

Rifle Skill PvE damage increased by 2.1%.

Quick Step Changed the "Phantom Shot" Skill Tree as follows: Before: Adds a finishing combo attack that allows both handguns to shoot powerfully. Inflicts +100% of Base Damage to foes. If Kill Confirmation hits a single target, Damage +50.0/63.7/77.4/91.2/105.0%. After: Adds a finishing combo attack that allows both handguns to shoot powerfully. Inflicts +100% of Base Damage to foes. If Kill Confirmation hits a Push-Immune foe, Damage +50.0/63.7/77.4/91.2/105.0%.

Dual Buckshot Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: low After: mid 'Concussion' Skill Tree effect changed as below. Before: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid]. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid-High].

Spiral Flame Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: mid After: mid-high

Catastrophe Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: mid After: mid-high 'Concussion' Skill Tree effect changed as below. Before: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid-High]. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [High].



Engravings

Peacemaker Before: Atk. Speed +8/12/16% for 9s in Handgun Stance. Crit Rate +10% and Outgoing Damage +5/10/15% for 9s in Shotgun Stance. Outgoing Damage +10% and additional Damage +10/20/30% for 9s to targets with 50% or lower HP while in Rifle Stance. After: Atk. Speed + 8/12/16% in Handgun Stance. Crit Rate + 10% and Outgoing Damage + 10/17/24% in Shotgun Stance. Outgoing Damage + 16/22/28% for 9s while in Rifle Stance.

Time to Hunt Before: Crit Rate +22/33/45%. Unable to use Shotgun Stance. After: Crit Rate +22/33/45%. Crit Damage +0/6/15%. Unable to use Shotgun Stance.



Deadeye

Skills

Desperado Upon successful rapid firing during PvP, Paralysis will not occur. Damage during PvP decreased by 25.0%.

Judgment Day Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: mid-high After: high

Spiral Flame Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: mid After: mid-high

Catastrophe Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: mid After: mid-high 'Concussion' Skill Tree effect changed as below. Before: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid-High]. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [High].

Aimed Shot Damage during PvP decreased by 11.0%.

One Shot One Kill Precise Aimed Shot Skill Tree effect changed as below. Before: AoE Radius decreases. Upon single foe hit, outgoing Damage +40 /47.2/54.8/62.4/70%. After: AoE Radius decreases. Damage +40.0/47.2/54.8/62.4/70.0%.



Summoner

Skills

Fixed the Cooldown Reduction Effect to be the same regardless of the type of skill that summons companions.

Water Elemental Changed the skill casting speed to be slightly faster.

Maririn Maririn is now a Companion that cannot be attacked during PvE, and does not take damage from monsters. Changed 'Thick Skin' skill tree to 'Mind Enhancement' skill tree Before: Damage inflicted to Maririn decreased by 30.0/33.0/35.0/38.0/41.0% After: MP cost reduced by 50.0/53.0/57.0/62.0/67.0% Changed 'Flash Ether' skill tree effect to 'Sticky Fist' Before: When Maririn dies, create a Flash Ether at that position. Upon acquiring the Flash Ether, Crit Rate +15% for 30s. After: Reduces the foe's movement speed by 10% for 2.0 seconds when Maririn hits a basic attack. Changed 'Taunt Command' to 'Precision Fire' skill tree Before: Upon summoning Maririn, changes the skill to Taunt Command. Upon using the changed skill, Maririn taunts all non-player foes for 2.0/2.5/3.0/3.5/4.0s. Challenge or higher foes are not affected by Taunt for a certain duration. After: Maririn's basic attack Crit Rate is increased by 20.0%. Damage to foes increased by 60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0%. Changed the effect of 'Elemental Blessing' skill tree to the following: Before: Maririn's HP +100% After: Maririn's size is increased with the elemental's blessing with attack range increased by 20.0% and basic attack attacking twice, but summon time for Maririn is decreased by 4.0s.

Electric Storm Improved so that skill casting is not canceled by the next skill that summons a companion. Maririn Pauru

Ancient Spear Adjusted the Ancient Spear drop interval when "Ancient Strength" Skill Tree is applied. Fixed so that the spear drops at the cursor location when "Ancient Strength" Skill Tree is applied. Improved so that skill casting is not canceled by the next skill that summons a companion. Maririn Pauru



Specialty

PvE damage for Ancient Elemental Skill increased by 7.5%.

Awakening Skills

Bagron's Wrath Damage to foes on the outskirts of Bagron is now the same as damage to foes in the center.



Arcanist

Skills

All Normal Skill’s damage increased by 2.3 in PvE%.

Specialty

Ruin Ruin’s PvE damage increased by 3.1%.

Cards 'Emperor' card’s PvE damage increased by 8.7%. Cull card effect has changed. Before: For 4s, basic attack or any skill attack on a single foe Crit Rate +100 and Crit Damage +50%. After: For 4s, basic attack or any skill attack Crit Rate +100 and Crit Damage +50%.



Sorceress

Skills

PvE damage for all skills, except for Awakening Skill and normal skill, increased by 2.8%.

Squall Changed the casting speed to be slightly faster. Added Weak Point Lv. 1 effect. Changed the "Wildfire Whirlwind" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Fire] and cooldown increases by 4s. On hit, Burns foe, inflicting N Damage every 1s for 3s and knockback foes. After: Element is now [Fire] and Weak Point Lv. +1. On hit, Burns foe, inflicting N Damage every 1s for 3s and knockback foes. Changed the "Lightning Whirlwind" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Lightning] and cooldown +10s. Crit Rate +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. The final strike grants Electrocution for 4s. After: Element is now [Lightning] and cooldown +6s. Crit Rate +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. The final strike grants Electrocution for 4s.

Ice Shower Changed the casting speed to be slightly faster.

Esoteric Reaction Changed the stagger of the skill as follows: Before: Mid After: Mid - High

Rime Arrow Changed the stagger of the skill as follows: Before: Mid After: Mid - High

Frost's Call Adjusted the damage of the Frost Energy Attack when "Unstable Rule" Skill Tree is applied.

Explosion Changed the skill casting speed to be faster when "Backfire" Skill Tree is applied.



Engravings

Igniter Changed the "Igniter" effects as follows: Before: When Arcane Torrent is triggered, normal skills' Cooldown -50%. During Arcane Torrent, Crit Rate +10/17/25% and Crit Damage +10/25/40%. After: When Arcane Torrent is triggered, normal skills' Cooldown -50%. During Arcane Torrent, Crit Rate +10/17/25% and Crit Damage +20/37/55%.



Deathblade

Skills

All normal skills, except for ' Deathblade Surge', PvE damage decreased by 4.4%.

Surprise Attack Changed the skill cooldown when in PvP as follows: Before: 5s After: 10s Changed the force of the skill as follows: Before: Lowest After: Low Changed the "Trailing Sword Burst" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Before charging, create a sword burst that lasts for 1s. knocking foes backward and inflicting up to +100.0/111.0/122.0/133.0/145.0% Damage. This effect's cooldown time is +5s. After: Before charging, create a sword burst that lasts for 1s. knocking foes backward and inflicting up to +100.0/111.0/122.0/133.0/145.0% Damage. Slightly increased the number of strikes when "Trailing Sword Burst" Skill Tree is applied.

Wind Cut Changed the stagger of the skill as follows: Before: Lowest After: Low Slightly increased the basic number of strikes. Changed the "Sustain Enhancement" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Sword energy duration +0.6s. Total outgoing Damage +40.0/47.0/54.0/61.0/70.8%. After: Sword energy duration +0.6s. Total outgoing Damage +40.0/47.0/54.0/61.0/70.8%.

Fallstar Damage +41.8% when in PvE. Death Orb Meter gain -46.3%. MP Cost +26.9%. Changed the skill cooldown as follows: Before: 12s After: 18s Changed the "Orb Control" Skill Tree to "Vital Point Hit". Before: Death Orb Meter gain +50.0/56.0/62.0/68.0/75.0%. After: Crit Rate +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0%. Changed the "Vital Point Hit" Skill Tree to "Orb Control". Before: Crit Rate +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Death Orb Meter gain +50.0/56.0/62.0/68.0/75.0%. Changed the "Moon Star" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Instead of the dual blades attack, launch foes in the air and slam them back down onto the ground with a giant sword, inflicting +100.0/110.0/120.0/132.0/144.0% Damage. Cooldown +6s. After: Instead of the dual blades attack, launch foes in the air and slam them back down onto the ground with a giant sword, inflicting +100.0/110.0/120.0/132.0/144.0% Damage. Changed motion cancel timing to be faster when "Moon Star" Skill Tree is applied. Changed the "Stardust" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Changes to Holding Mode. Aerial attack duration +1s. Outgoing Damage +100.0/114.0/128.0/142.0/156.0%. After: Changes to Holding Mode. Increases number of aerial attacks. Outgoing Damage +200.0/220.0/241.0/262.0/283.0%.

Blade Dance Damage -31.0% when in PvE. Death Orb Meter gain -9.6%. MP Cost +7.0%. Changed the skill cooldown as follows: Before: 18s After: 20s Changed skill to Normal Mode. Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Hack at foes for up to 2 seconds and deliver 7 blows, inflicting N damage, and additional N damage with the finishing blow. Pushed foes are launched back in the air. After: Hack at foes and deliver 5 blows, inflicting N damage, and additional N damage with the finishing blow. Pushed foes are launched back in the air. Changed the "Soul Snatch" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: Charge up the skill for as long as you can to create a 40% chance of getting half a Death Orb. This Orb Snatch effect is even applied during Death Trance. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0%. Changed the "Finishing Enhancement" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Activates Perfect Zone on the last hold-down block. Enter Perfect Zone to use a longsword for the finishing attack to strike enemies in a wider AoE Radius. Inflict +200.0/227.0/257.0/287.0/317.0% Damage. Changes the Soul Snatch effect to require Perfect Zone. After: Use a longsword for the finishing attack to strike enemies in a wider AoE Radius. Outgoing Damage +200.0/227.0/257.0/287.0/317.0%. On longsword attack hit, increases push distance and Paralysis duration. Changed the "Mutilate" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Removes the finishing attack. Enables you to attack more quickly. Holding duration +1s. Damage +100.0/110.0/120.0/132.0/144.0%. After: Removes the finishing attack and changes to Holding Mode. AoE Radius +30% and can slowly turn. Increases the number of dual blades strikes and outgoing Damage +100.0/111.0/122.0/133.0/145.0%.

Dark Axel Changed the "Upper Axel" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Spin Attack's Crit Rate +50%. Last longsword attack's Damage +100.0/122.0/144.0/166.0/188.0% and changes it to an upward strike, launching foes in front of you high in the air. After: Last longsword changes to an upward strike, inflicting +150.0/172.0/194.0/217.0/240.0% Damage and launching foes in front of you high in the air.

Soul Absorber Changed the "Swift Fingers" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Preparation and charge speed +20.0/24.0/28.0/32.0/36.0%. After: Atk. Speed +15.0/18.0/21.0/24.0/27.0%. Changed the "Power Stab" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Changes to Normal Mode. Attack Width +30%. Crit Damage +50.0/62.0/74.0/87.0/100.0%. After: Changes to Normal Mode. Attack Width +30%. Outgoing Damage +50.0/57.0/64.0/72.0/80.0%. Death Orb Meter gain +60%. Removed the damage from the grabbing motion and consolidated the damage into the final slashing motion when "Halve" Skill Tree is applied.

Death Sentence Damage +58.3% when in PvE. Death Orb Meter gain +20%. Changed the force of the skill as follows: Before: Lowest After: Mid Changed the "Confirmed Kill" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Crit Rate on Pushed foes +100%. Crit Damage +0.0/11.0/22.0/33.0/44.0%. After: Outgoing Damage +25.0/31.0/37.0/43.0/50.0% and additional Damage to staggered target +50%. Changed the "Ruthless" Skill Tree to "Concussion". Before: Crit Rate against Staggered foes +100%. Crit Damage +0.0/11.0/22.0/33.0/44.0%. After: Changes Stagger to [Mid - High]. Outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. Changed the "Cold Zone" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Water]. The last attack creates a Cold Zone. Move Speed -20% and N Damage is inflicted every 1s for 5s. Effect lasts for 2s. This Frost effect stacks up to 3 times. After: Element is now [Water]. The last attack creates a Cold Zone. Move Speed -20% for 5s. Effect lasts for 1s. This Frost effect stacks up to 3 times.

Twin Shadows Damage +58.9% when in PvE. Death Orb Meter gain +19.2%. MP Cost +14.9%. Changed skill to Normal Mode. Changed the skill cooldown as follows: Before: 12s After: 15s Changed the "Quick Prep" Skill Tree to "Concussion". Before: Cooldown -2.0/2.5/3.0/3.5/4.0s. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid - High]. Changed the "Back Attack Enhancement" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: Back Attack Damage +50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0%. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0%. Changed the "Cross Attack" Skill Tree to "Bottom Cleave". Before: Slash with dual blades and slam a longsword downward. Outgoing Damage +50.0/57.5/65.0/74.0/83.0%. After: Slashes with the longsword in a wide circle while standing, then lowers stance to slash in an even larger circle. Outgoing damage +115.0/126.0/137.0/148.0/160.0%. Changed the "Forward Retreat" Skill Tree to "Forward Slash". Before: Move 4 meters forward before the 1st attack. Then 6 meters backward after the 2nd attack. Crit Damage +100.0/115.0/130.0/145.0/160.0%. After: Advance 5 meters and performs a slash. Becomes stackable and charges up every 15s up to a max 2 charges. Outgoing Damage +80.0/90.0/100.0/110.0/120.0%.

Earth Cleaver Changed the "Leap Attack" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Leap 2 meters forward and slam your longsword downward. Crit Rate +100%. Crit Damage +0.0/11.0/22.0/33.0/44.0%. After: Leap 6 meters forward and slam your longsword downward. Outgoing Damage +65.0/73.0/82.0/91.0/100.0%.

Head Hunt Changed the "Down Hunt" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Removes the Stun effect. Attack is now a low lateral slash that knocks down foes. With Stun Enhancement, airborne and knockdown durations +20%. After: Removes the Stun effect. Attack is now a vertical slash that knocks down foes. With Stun Enhancement, airborne and knockdown durations +20%.

Turning Slash Damage +60.0% when in PvE. Changed skill to Combo Mode. Changed skill casting speed, combo timing, and motion cancel timing to be faster. Changed the "Excellent Mobility" Skill Tree to "Law of the Jungle". Before: Move Distance per spin +1.0/1.2/1.4/1.7/2.0 meter(s). Use with Concentrated Attack to advance 2.0/2.4/2.8/3.4/4.0 meter(s) before attacking. After: Damage to Challenge or lower foes +50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0%. Changed the "Point Slash" Skill Tree to "Concussion". Before: Change to Combo Mode. Enables you to change direction after each spin attack. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid - High]. Changed the "Concentrated Attack" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Attack in place. Damage +100.0/111.0/122.0/133.0/145.0%. After: Slash with the longsword, generating a large sword burst. Pull in nearby foes 4 times and outgoing Damage +90.0/100.0/110.0/120.0/130.0%. If Weak Point Enhancement is applied, the sword burst attack doesn't trigger the Weak Point effect. Changed skill casting speed, combo timing, and motion cancel timing to be faster when "Triple Turn" Skill Tree is applied.

Maelstrom Changed the "Dark Order" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: On skill use, Move Speed +15.0/16.2/17.4/18.6/19.8% for all party members within 24 meters for 6s. Adds the Dark Order buff of Atk. Speed +20.0/21.2/22.4/23.6/25.0%. After: On skill use, Move Speed +8.0/9.2/10.4/11.6/12.8% for all party members within 24 meters for 6s. Adds the Dark Order buff of Atk. Speed +8.0/9.2/10.4/11.6/12.8%. Changed the "Quick Cast" Skill Tree to "Overwhelm". Before: Skill's casting delay -60%. After: Damage to Challenge or lower foes +100.0/111.0/122.0/133.0/145.0%. Paralyzes Normal foes with the continuous Damage. Changed the "Overwhelm" Skill Tree to "Quick Cast". Before: Damage to Challenge or lower foes +100.0/111.0/122.0/133.0/145.0%. Paralyzes Normal foes with the continuous Damage. After: Skill's casting delay -60%. Becomes stackable and charges up every 30s up to a max 2 charges. Preparatory action is not changed when Wind Storm is applied.

Fatal Wave Damage -10.0% when in PvE. Death Orb Meter gain -20.0%. Changed the "Ice Cold Hands" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Detection". Before: Element is now [Water]. Inflicts Frost. Foe Move Speed -20.0/21.6/23.2/24.8/26.6% for 6s. Stacks up to 3. At 3 stacks, Freezes foes for 5s. After: Damage to Push-Immune foes +30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0%. Changed the "Death Wave" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Shoots 1 slow, powerful sword burst that inflicts continuous Damage to foes in its path. Total Damage +155.0/168.5/182.0/195.5/210.5%. After: Shoots 1 slow, powerful sword burst that inflicts continuous Damage to foes in its path. Total Damage +100.0/111.0/122.0/133.0/145.0%.

Blitz Rush Changed the "Excellent Mobility" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Strike". Before: Move Distance +2.0/2.5/3.0/3.5/4.0 meter(s). After: Outgoing Damage +10.0/16.0/22.0/28.0/35.0%. Changed the "Charge Enhancement" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Outgoing Damage +20.0/23.0/27.0/31.0/35.0% per Charge Level. After: Outgoing Damage +25.0/28.0/32.0/36.0/40.0% per Charge Level. Changed the "Shadow Rush" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: An afterimage attacks instead of you, inflicting +40.0/47.0/54.0/62.0/70.0% Damage. Excellent Mobility will not be applied. After: An afterimage attacks instead of you, inflicting +50.0/57.0/64.0/72.0/80.0% Damage. (Modified to match the description written in 2023-10-18) Changed the "Dual Blitz" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Total Damage +25%. Crit Damage +55.0/68.0/82.0/96.0/110.0%. Longsword attack disappears when Overcharged, instead attacking with [Fire] and [Water] elements. After: Longsword attack disappears when Overcharged, instead attacking with [Fire] and [Water] elements. Outgoing Damage +25.0/31.0/37.0/43.0/50.0%.

Void Strike Skill Damage +5.6% when in PvE. Death Orb Meter gain -26.6%. Changed skill to Normal Mode. Reduced the number of strikes of the pushing attack and changed the strike timings. Changed the "Void Zone" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: The Overcharged attack creates a void zone on the ground for 5s. inflicting +20.0/26.2/32.4/38.6/45.0% Damage. Move Speed -30%. Casts Darkness. After: The rising slash attack creates a void zone on the ground for 5s. If foes enter the zone, Move Speed -50% and casts Darkness. Changed the "Black Explosion" Skill Tree to "Over Slash". Before: The Overcharged attack causes a time-delayed Dark explosion after a while, launching its targets again in the air with 70.0/78.4/86.8/95.9/105.0% Base Damage. After: Changes to Charge Mode. When Overcharged, outgoing Damage +50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0%. Outgoing Damage to staggered target +50%. Changed the "Dark Dimension" Skill Tree to "Rising Slash". Before: Changes to Holding Mode. Hold down the skill for a max of 1.5s to pull foes to you 7 times to inflict up to 35% of Base Damage and deliver the Overcharged attack. After: After the rising slash attack, performs an additional rising slash, outgoing Damage +30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0%.



Awakening Skills

Blade Assault Skill Damage +40.7%. Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Focus energy to inflict N damage and pull foes close. Hold to move forward while viciously slashing at foes for max N damage. Hit the Perfect Zone to cause N damage as you summon spiritual blades, then hurl them to inflict N damage and knock foes away. Pushed foes are launched back in the air. After: Focus energy to inflict N damage and pull foes close. Hold to move forward while viciously slashing at foes for max N damage. After holding ends, cause N damage as you summon spiritual blades, then hurl them to inflict N damage and knock foes away. Pushed foes are launched back in the air.



Engravings

Remaining Energy Changed the "Remaining Energy" effects as follows: Before: Art does not consume Art Meter for 2s when activated. Atk./Move Speed +6/9/12% on Surge. Atk. Power +(12/14/18%, 24/28/36%, 36/42/54%) depending on your Surge level, for 30s. After: Deathblade Surge Damage -30%. Activating Death Trance immediately consumes Death Orbs and activates Deathblade Surge. Atk./Move Speed +6/9/12% and Atk. Power +(12/14/18%, 24/28/36%, 36/42/54%) depending on the number of Death Orbs consumed, for 30s. Changed the tooltip of the Specialty to match the engraving effect when the engraving is equipped.

Surge Changed the "Surge" effects as follows: Before: Activates the top level of Deathblade Surge, which unleashes the same powerful attack regardless of the number of Death Orbs available. With this, the buffs from the Remaining Energy Engraving do not occur. When Death Trance is activated and skills other than Basic Attacks and Awakening Skills hit, Surge Enhancement effects will begin to stack every 0.4 seconds to a max of 20 stacks. This effect causes Damage to increase up to 100/110/120%, Damage increases even more with larger stacks. Each stack increases Atk. Power additionally by 0/0.5/1%. When Death Trance ends, gain up to 100% Death Orb Meter for each Surge Enhancement effect you have. After: Activates the top level of Deathblade Surge, which unleashes the same powerful attack regardless of the number of Death Orbs available. When Death Trance is activated and skills other than Basic Attacks hit, Surge Enhancement effects will begin to stack proportional to the number of hits. This effect causes Damage to increase up to 45/60/85%, and increases two-fold when at the maximum 60 stacks. When Death Trance ends, gain up to 100% Death Orb Meter for each Surge Enhancement stacks.



Shadowhunter

Skills

+2.8% Damage from Demonize basic attack in PvE.

+7.4% Damage from Demon skill in PvE.

Demonic Clone Added Weak Point Lv. 1 effect to the final attack.

Rising Claw Changed the final attack's Weak Point to Lv. 2.



Reaper Skills

Dagger Skill Damage +12.0% when in PvE.

Chaos Meter gain +16.6%.

Additional Persona Meter and Chaos Meter gain +16.0% for the following skills: Spinning Dagger Spirit Catch Shadow Vortex Reaper's Call Piercing Blade Deathscythe Phantom Dancer Distortion Blink Call of the Knife Shadow Trap

"Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree Changed the "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Attack now has "Bleeding Poison." Bleeding Poison inflicts N bleed Damage every 1s for 8s. At 3 stacks, inflicts Heavy Bleeding on foe. Inflicting N Damage every 1s for 8s. After: Attack now has "Bleeding Poison." Bleeding Poison inflicts N bleed Damage every 1s for 12s. At the maximum 10 stacks, inflicts Heavy Bleeding on foe. Inflicting N Damage.

Shadow Vortex Changed move distance when using skill as follows: Before: 1 meter After: 2 meters Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Gather strength and pull foes to you inflicting N Damage. Use the skill again to deliver a powerful spinning blow, inflicting N and N Damage. After: Gather strength to deliver a powerful spinning blow, inflicting N and N Damage.

Spirit Catch Improved so that subsequent attacks are faster after the first strike. Changed move distance when using skill as follows: Before: 4 meters After: 5 meters Changed the "Leap" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Last attack's move distance +2.0/2.5/3.0/3.5/4.0 meter(s). After: Gains Paralysis Immunity. Leaps even faster and deals the Finishing Blow. Leap distance +1 meter. Changed the "Sharp Dagger" Skill Tree to "Shadow Afterimage". Before: Element is now [Lightning]. Crit Damage +50.0/62.0/74.0/87.0/100.0%. After: Rush straight forward and perform the last attack. After stabbing, a Shadow Afterimage performs an additional attack, inflicting 50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0% Damage of the last attack. Stacks 1 poison. Changed the "Shadow Afterimage" Skill Tree to "Sharp Dagger". Before: Instantly does the last attack and Shadow Afterimages do additional attacks. Inflicts 100.0/110.0/120.0/130.0/140.0% of the last attack. Stacks poison. After: Element is now [Lightning]. Crit Damage +140.0/157.5/175.0/192.5/210.0%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, stack 1 bleed upon successful crit with the last attack. Changed the "All-Out Attack" Skill Tree to "Ambush". Before: Instantly does the last attack. Damage +60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0%. Move distance +2 meters. Atk. Speed +20%. After: Back Attack Damage +50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, stack 1 bleed upon successful back attack with the last attack.

Spinning Dagger Modified the AoE Radius of the last attack to fit the displayed effects. Changed so that if you use the skill at an angle to a foe, you now travel through the foe. Changed the "Wide-Angle Attack" Skill Tree to "Enhanced Spinning". Before: AoE Radius +20%. After: Throws the dagger even faster. AoE Radius +20.0%. Outgoing Damage +20.0/26.0/32.0/38.0/45.0%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, the dagger attack has a 30% chance to stack 1 bleed.. Changed the "Enhanced Spinning" Skill Tree to "Ambush". Before: Outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Back Attack Damage +25.0/31.3/37.5/43.8/50.0%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, stack 3 bleed upon successful back attack with the last attack. Changed the "Final Blade" Skill Tree to "Fatal Dagger". Before: The last attack is always a Crit Hit. Crit Damage +0.0/25.0/50.0.75.0/100.0%%. After: Crit Rate +15.0%. Crit Damage +50.0/62.5/75.0/87.5/100.0%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, stack 2 bleed upon successful crit with the last attack.

Reaper's Call Changed the "Fatal Dagger" Skill Tree to "Sharp Dagger". Before: Crit Rate +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Crit Damage +30.0/42.0/54.0/67.0/80.0%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, stack 1 bleed upon successful crit with the attack. Stack 2 bleed if "All-Out Attack" Skill Tree is applied. Changed the "Deep Breath" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Shadow Energy envelopes the area. AoE Radius +10%. Atk. Speed +15.0/18.0/21.0/24.0/27.0%. After: Shadow Energy envelopes the area. AoE Radius +10%. Atk. Speed +15.0/18.0/21.0/24.0/27.0%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, has a 50% chance to stack 1 bleed upon successful attack. Stack 2 bleed if "All-Out Attack" Skill Tree is applied. Changed the "Death Blow" Skill Tree to "Ambush". Before: Damage to Push-Immune foes +80.0/89.6/99.2/109.6/120.0%. After: Back Attack Damage +80.0/89.6/99.2/109.6/120.0%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, stack 2 bleed upon successful back attack with the last attack.

Deathscythe Changed move distance when using skill as follows: Before: 3 meters After: 4 meters Changed so that the first attack goes out faster. Changed so that if you use the skill at an angle to a foe, you now travel through the foe. Changed the "Ambush" Skill Tree to "Death Call". Before: Back Attack Damage +40.0/47.2/54.8/62.4/70.0%. After: Doing the combo results in a bigger slash, inflicting 80.0% of base Damage. Last attack's Crit Damage +30.0/47.5/65.0/82.5/100.0%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, stack additional 2 bleed with last attack. Changed the "Law of the Jungle" Skill Tree to "Eye of the Tempest". Before: Damage to Challenge or lower foes +70.0/78.4/86.8/95.9/105.0%. After: Changes to Normal Mode. Draws a large circle in the direction you are facing. Pulls nearby foes with Shadow Clones and knocks them into the air. Outgoing Damage against Challenge or lower foes +70.0/78.4/86.8/95.9/105.0%. Changed the "Fatal Dagger" Skill Tree to "Unexpected Twist". Before: Crit Rate +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Doing the combo allows you to change directions. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, stack additional 1 bleed with last attack. Changed the "Death Call" Skill Tree to "Ambush". Before: Changes to Normal Mode. Performs 1 huge slashing attack to inflict 120% of Base Damage. Crit Damage +100.0/115.0/130.0/145.0/160.0%. After: Back Attack Damage +55.0/63.8/72.6/81.4/90.2%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, stack 2 bleed upon successful back attack with the last attack. Changed the "Eye of the Tempest" Skill Tree to "Fatal Dagger". Before: Changes to Normal Mode. Draws a large circle in the direction you are facing. Pulls nearby foes with Shadow Clones and knocks them into the air. After: Crit Rate +15.0%. Outgoing Damage +35.0/42.0/49.0/57.0/65.0%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, stack 1 bleed upon successful crit with the last attack.

Piercing Blade Changed the "Two Shadows" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Uses shadows to attack from both sides. Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Uses shadows to attack from both sides. Damage+30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, has a 25% chance to stack 1 bleed upon successful attack. Changed the "Sharp Dagger" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Lightning]. Crit Damage +50.0/62.0/74.0/87.0/100.0%. After: Element is now [Lightning]. Crit Damage +50.0/62.0/74.0/87.0/100.0%. When "Poison: Bleed" Skill Tree is applied, has a 50% chance to stack 1 bleed upon successful crit with the attack.

Distortion Improved so that after using the skill, it can be canceled more quickly. Changed the "Master of Evasion" Skill Tree to "Ghost Sprint". Before: During skill use, Dodge Rate +20%. After: Change to Holding Mode. On 3 or more hits, Fear foes for 2s. Changed the "Tailwind" Skill Tree to "Fog Charge". Before: On skill use, Move Speed +20.0/22.4/24.8/27.4/30.0% for 3.0/3.2/3.4/3.7/4.0s. After: Changes to Chain Mode. Doing the chain allows one more use of the skill and the chain attack inflicts an additional 20% of base Damage. If used consecutively, Cooldown increases to 20s. Changed the "Law of the Jungle" Skill Tree to "Shadow Sprint". Before: Damage to Challenge or lower foes +70.0/78.4/86.8/95.9/105.0%. After: Outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. Move in a wide area and pull foes into a straight line. Changed the "Shadow Sprint" Skill Tree to "Law of the Jungle". Before: Outgoing Damage +50.0/57.0/64.0/72.0/80.0%. Move in a wide area and pull foes into a straight line. After: Damage to Challenge or lower foes +200.0/216.0/232.0/248.0/264.0%. Changed the "Ghost Sprint" Skill Tree to "Tailwind". Before: Change to Holding Mode. On 3 or more hits, Fear foes for 2s. After: During skill use, Dodge Rate +30.0%. On skill use, Move Speed +20.0/22.4/24.8/27.4/30.0% for 3.0/3.2/3.4/3.7/4.0s.

Call of the Knife Improved the Reaper's sword to drop more quickly to match the Reaper's attack motion. Improved so that after using the skill, it can be canceled more quickly. Adjusted the Damage of each hit. Changed the "Charge Shadow" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Enhancement". Before: On hit, Persona Meter and Chaos Meter gain +30.0/33.0/37.0/41.0/45.0%. After: Explosion attack's Weak Point Level +1. Changed the "Growing Darkness" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: The last explosion's Damage +50.0/62.0/74.0/87.0/100.0%. After: The last explosion's Damage +50.0/67.0/84.0/102.0/120.0%. Changed the "Call of Despair" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: The skill can now stack up to 2. Charge Time is now 30.0/28.8/27.6/26.3/25.0s. After: Skill can now stack up to 2 times.

Black Mist Improved so that entry the shadow is faster. Chaos Meter gain +45.0%. Changed the "Charge Shadow" Skill Tree to "Fog Curtain". Before: On hit, Persona Meter and Chaos Meter gain +30.0/33.0/37.0/41.0/45.0%. After: During skill use, Dodge Rate +10%.

Shadow Trap Changed the skill's base Stagger Point as follows: Before: Lowest After: Low Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Summon a shadow trap at your current position, then move 6 meters backward, detonating a shadow that inflicts N Damage to foes within a 3-meter radius, stunning them for 2s. After: Summon a shadow trap at your current position, then move 6 meters backward, detonating a shadow that inflicts N Damage to foes within a 3-meter radius, stunning them for 2s. Upon successful counterattack with the skill, immediately enter Chaos Mode.

Glowing Brand Damage +32.2% when in PvE. Changed the "Vital Point Hit" Skill Tree to "Long Range Swoop". Before: Crit Rate +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0%. After: Maximum movement distance 2 meters. Collisions are ignored, even with Guardians. Changed the "Testament" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Jump higher and slam down harder to inflict 150.0/157.5/165.0/172.5/180.0% of Base Damage. After: Jump higher and slam down harder for Crit Rate +20% and inflicts 125.0/131.3/137.5/143.8/150.0% of Base Damage.

Rage Spear Damage +22.9% when in PvE. Damage -10.0% when in PvP. Changed the "Fatal Dagger" Skill Tree to "Assassin's Trade". Before: Crit Rate +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0%. After: During skill use, gain Push Immunity, but Atk. Speed -6%. Changed the "Quick Prep" Skill Tree to "Covert Assassination". Before: Cooldown -5.0/6.0/7.0/8.0/9.0s. After: Changes to Combo Mode. Use the skill again to stab the foe and move backwards 6.5 meters. Move Speed +40% for 2s. Changed the "Slaughter" Skill Tree to "Concussion". Before: Max Damage +60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0% according to number of foes hit. After: Increases Stagger Level to [Mid - High]. Changed the "Tenacity" Skill Tree to "Concentrated Attack". Before: During skill use, gain Push Immunity. After: The attack's width is narrowed but range +3 meters. Before stabbing, pulls the target with Dark Energy, inflicting 10% of base Damage. The stabbing attack's outgoing Damage +35.0/42.0/49.0/57.0/65.0%. On hit, knockback foes. Changed the "Isolation" Skill Tree to "Execution". Before: Element is now [Lightning]. Crit Damage +80.0/94.4/109.6/124.8/140.0% if attack hits only 1 target. After: Attack range is reduced to 4 meters but attacks faster and incoming Damage +35.0/42.3/49.7/57.4/65.1%. Changed the "Concentrated Attack" Skill Tree to "Fatal Dagger". Before: The width of the stabbing attack shortens but the length increases by 3 meters. Damage +50.0/58.0/67.0/76.0/85.0%. After: Imbues fatal energy into the dagger. Crit Rate +30.0%. Outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. Changed the "Execution" Skill Tree to "Quick Kill". Before: Stab faster and move 5 meters backwards. Outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. Attack length -4 meters. Damage +50% when foe is Stunned or Feared. After: Cooldown -9s. In Chaos Mode, outgoing Damage 25.0/31.0/37.0/44.0/50.0%. 'Boneless' Skill Tree effect has been changed as below. Before: Cooldown - 9.0 seconds, During Chaos Mode, outgoing Damage + 30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Cooldown - 9.0 seconds, During Chaos Mode, outgoing Damage + 25.0/31.0/37.0/44.0/50.0%.

Dance of Fury Damage +22.0% when in PvE. Changed the "Nimble Movement" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Atk. Speed +15.0/18.0/21.0/24.0/27.0%. After: Gathers Shadow Energy faster, reducing attack charge up time. Changed the "Piercing Strike" Skill Tree to "Swift Preparation". Before: On hit, ignore foe's total Defense by 30.0/38.0/46.0/54.0/62.0%. After: After defeating foes, chance to reset cooldown is 15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0%. Changed the "Chaos Enhancement" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: In Chaos Mode, outgoing Damage +45.0/52.2/59.8/67.5/75.2%. After: In Chaos Mode, outgoing Damage +50.0/57.5/65.0/72.5/80.0%. Changed the "Swift Preparation" Skill Tree to "Law of the Jungle". Before: After defeating foes, chance to reset cooldown is 15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0%. After: Damage to Challenge or lower foes +60.0/68.4/76.8/85.8/94.8%. Changed the "Fatal Dagger" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Lightning]. Crit Rate +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. After: Element is now [Lightning]. Imbues lightning energy into the dagger. Crit Rate +30.0%. Outgoing Damage +10.0/16.0/22.0/28.0/35.0%. Changed the "Shadow Dance" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: AoE Radius +30%. Crit Damage +100.0/115.0/130.0/145.0/160.0%. After: Hides among the shadows. During skill use, Dodge Rate +30%. Gathers even more Shadow Energy. AoE Radius +30.0%. Outgoing Damage +45.0/52.0/59.0/67.0/75.0%.

Silent Rage Damage +7.1% when in PvE. Changed the skill cooldown as follows: Before: 25s After: 28s Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Jump 3 meters backward and gather dark energy to shoot yourself forward, slashing foes for N Damage and knocking them down as you pierce through them. Ignore collisions with adventurers and Normal monsters while moving. After: Gather dark energy to shoot yourself forward, slashing foes for N Damage and knocking them down as you pierce through them. Ignore collisions with adventurers and Normal monsters while moving. Changed the "Quick Prep" Skill Tree to "Weak Point Enhancement". Before: Cooldown -5.0/6.0/7.0/8.0/9.0s. After: Weak Point Level +1. Changed the "Sharp Turn" Skill Tree to "Quick Prep". Before: Can turn while attacking. After: Cooldown -8.0/9.0/10.0/11.0/12.0s. Changed the "Sharp Fall" Skill Tree to "Propulsion". Before: Instantly attack without jumping backwards. After: Jump back 3 meters and slam into foes with even greater force. Outgoing Damage +30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%. Can change direction before attacking. Changed the "Shadow Afterimage" Skill Tree effects as follows: Changed so that the shadow clone's attacks don't trigger paralysis when in PvP. Before: Shadow Clone attacks +3. Inflicts 30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0% of Base Damage. After: Before descending, the shadow clone performs 2 additional attacks, inflicting 10% of base Damage each. If target is hit by the clone, Silent Rage Damage +8.0/11.5/15.0/18.5/22.0%. Changed the "Ground Smash" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Element is now [Dark]. Descend with more power. Outgoing Damage +60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0%. After: Element is now [Dark]. Descend with more power. Crit Rate + 20.0%, Outgoing Damage + 30.0/37.0/44.0/52.0/60.0%.



Awakening Skills

Lunar Eclipse: Cadenza Changed to gain Chaos Meter upon successful hit.

Solar Eclipse: Requiem Changed to gain Persona Meter upon every successful hit. Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Focus your mind and blend into the shadows for 4s. Use the skill again to sneak up to your foe in the shadows and deliver 3 strikes to inflict N, N, N Damage, launching your foe in the air with the last strike. Become Stealthed again for 4s upon each strike, and you can still attack foes while you are not. Ignore collisions with adventurers and Guardians during skill use. After: Focus your mind and ambush foes like the shadow to inflict N Damage and become Stealthed for 6s. Use the skill again to sneak up to your foe in the shadows and deliver 3 strikes to inflict N, N Damage, launching your foe in the air with the last strike. For every hit, Swoop Skill's Cooldown -10%. After the attack, become Stealthed again for 6s, and you can still attack foes while you are not. Ignore collisions with adventurers and Guardians during skill use.



Specialty

Nightmare Changed so that the Nightmare skill can be used by pressing the Specialty key. Improved to make the Nightmare skill faster to use. When using the Nightmare skill, dagger projectile size +25%. When using the Nightmare skill, dagger projectile speed +20%. Improved so that after using the Nightmare skill, it can be chained more quickly. When using Nightmare skill while in Chaos Mode, changed so that targets hit by the dagger attack are inflicted by Bleeding Poison. When using Nightmare skill while in Persona Mode, changed so that targets hit by the dagger attack are inflicted by Nerve Poison.

Persona Improved so that the skill can be used faster. Improved so that after using Persona skill, using Battle Items that don't have any motions doesn't remove Stealth. Added Nightmare skill remaining Cooldown -30% effect when entering Persona Mode.

Chaos Changed the Chaos Mode duration as follows: Before: 9s After: 15s Changed the Chaos buff effects as follows: Before: Atk. Speed +10%, Move Speed +10%, Crit Rate 15%. After: Atk. Speed +10%, Move Speed +10%, Crit Rate 15%. Nightmare skill Cooldown -40%.



Engravings

Changed the "Lunar Voice" engraving effect as follows: Before: Gain Lunar Voice effect instead of the Swoop Enhancement effect that stacks every 1s upon switching to Persona Mode. Upon gaining Lunar Voice effect, Swoop Damage +120/140/160% and Atk. Speed +10%. After: Gain Lunar Voice effect instead of the Swoop Enhancement effect that stacks every 1s upon switching to Persona Mode. Upon gaining Lunar Voice effect, Swoop Damage +120/135/150%. Additionally, Crit Rate +0/5/10%, Atk. Speed +10%, and resets Cooldown of "Shadow Step".

Changed the "Hunger" engraving effects as follows: Before: Chaos Meter +30%. Atk. Power +16/22/30% when the Chaos Meter is full. After: Chaos Meter +50%. Atk. Power +12/18/25% and Crit Rate +3/5/8% when the Chaos Meter is full.



Souleater Stats

Changed the Skill Damage coefficient when in Deathlord Mode from the Specialization Stat as follows: Before: 0.59 After: 0.564



Skills

Lunatic Edge Changed so that the "Shadow Snatch" Skill Tree effect triggers "On skill use" and not "On hit".

Ghost Step Changed so that the "Shadow Snatch" Skill Tree effect triggers "On skill use" and not "On hit".

Vestige Changed the "Isolation" Skill Tree to "Lightning Strike". Before: Element is now [Lightning]. When attacking a single foe, Damage inflicted +115.0/126.5/138.0/149.5/161.0%. After: Element is now [Lightning]. On hit, outgoing Damage +115.0/126.5/138.0/149.5/161.0%.

Soul Drain Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: minimum After: mid

Reaper's Scythe Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: mid After: mid-high

Guillotine Swing Skill's Stagger has changed as below. Before: mid After: mid-high ' Concussion' Skill Tree effect has changed as below. Before: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid - High]. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [High].



Artist

Skills

Stroke: Hopper Improved so that the next skill can be used faster when this skill is in use.

Paint: Starry Night Changed the "Sturdy Armor" Skill Tree to "Energy Enhancement". Before: Damage received -40.0/42.9/45.8/48.7/51.6% while casting skill. After: On hit, Harmony Meter recovery +30.0/33.0/37.0/41.0/45.0%. Modified the "Azure Starlight" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Incoming Damage -75% for other party members within range for 1s. Creates a shield that absorbs Damage equal to 10.0/11.0/12.0/13.0/15.0% of Max HP. After: On skill use, incoming Damage -50%. Incoming Damage -75% for other party members within range for 2s. Creates a shield that absorbs Damage equal to 10.0/11.0/12.0/13.0/15.0% of Max HP for yourself and party members.

Paint: Illusion Door Changed the base effect as follows: Before: Create a Dimensional Opening at a target location within 12 meters to teleport one party member to your location. The Dimensional Opening lasts for 10s, allowing party members to interact with it to travel as far as 32 meters. The transported party member generates a shield that absorbs Damage up to 30% of Max HP for 6s. After: Create a Dimensional Opening at a target location within 12 meters to teleport one party member to your location. The Dimensional Opening lasts for 10s, allowing party members to interact with it to travel as far as 32 meters. Generates a shield 7 meters wide on the other party member that absorbs Damage up to 15% of Max HP for 6s.

Paint: Sun Well Artist's Scroll becomes 30% bigger.



Aeromancer

Skills

Common All Skill Damage, except Awakening Skill, +8.6% when in PvE.

Spread Changed the "Current Occurrence" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Oh hit, the Raindrop Meter gain decreases by 30%, but gain a Current Shield that absorbs Damage equal to 10% of Max HP for 3s. After: Oh hit, the Raindrop Meter gain decreases by 30%, but gain a Current Shield that absorbs Damage equal to 15% of Max HP for 4s.

Downward Strike Changed the "Current Occurrence" Skill Tree effects as follows: Before: Oh hit, the Raindrop Meter gain decreases by 30%, but gain a Current Shield that absorbs Damage equal to 10% of Max HP for 3s. After: Oh hit, the Raindrop Meter gain decreases by 30%, but gain a Current Shield that absorbs Damage equal to 15% of Max HP for 4s.

Whirlpool Moved the Weak Point effect to be applied on the first strike of the skill. When Sustain Enhancement Skill Tree is applied, changed the first attack to pull foes when in PvE.

Wind Gimlet Changed the "Single Attack" Skill Tree to "Concentrated Attack". Before: If the attack hits a single target, inflicts +60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0% Damage. After: Outgoing Damage +60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0%.

Wiping Wind Added Weak Point Lv. 1.



Engravings

Wind Fury Slightly increased the changed radius of the Sun Shower skill when "Wind Fury" engraving is applied.



Other Improvements and Changes

Skill Effect Improvements Wardancer, Scrapper, Striker, Deathblade, Reaper

Improved motion and effect for Scrapper's 'Fist of the Wind God' skill

Scrapper's specialty skill 'Tenacious Power' increased slightly in hit range

Improved certain sounds for Scrapper's 'Shredding Strike' skill

Improved to make sound when Scrapper's 'Tenacious Power' gauge is full

Improved to decrease the 'Penalty Meter' by 50% under the following conditions. Gunlancer's 'Defensive Stance' activated Destroyer's 'Hypergravity' activated Destroyer's 'Endure Pain' skill in effect Artillerist's 'Barrage: Impregnability' effect activated

Fixed issue where Deathblade's Blade Assault skill inflicts abnormally low damage.

Applying Deathblade's Remaining Energy engraving will bring up a new UI.

Sound and Specialty UI effect when Scrapper’s Tenacious Power is full improved.

Effect upon Scrapper making successful skill hit improved.

Both skill and Skill Tree effect for Scrapper’s 'Charging Blow' improved.

Both skill and Skill Tree effect for Scrapper’s 'Judgment' improved.

Both skill and Skill Tree effect for Scrapper’s 'Fist of the Wind God' improved.

Both skill and Skill Tree effect for Scrapper’s ‘Dragon Advent' improved.

Sound of Scrapper’s 'Explosive Fist' skill improved.

Sound volume and hit sound effect for Scrapper’s 'Fist of the Wind God' skill improved.

Deleted and Changed Skills Compensation

Players with Lv. 2 or higher skill tree for the deleted skills will have compensation sent to their Universal Storage. The compensation will correspond to their skill tree level. You will get 1 item per skill tree effect. Lv. 2 : Oath Amulet x1 Lv. 3 : Prayer Amulet x1 Lv. 4 : Hope Amulet x1 Lv. 5 : Wishful Amulet x1



NOTABLE BUG FIXES