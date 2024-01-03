Key Takeaways Get ready for a fresh start in Arkesia with the Lost Ark January Update, featuring the Inferno mode of Brelshaza and the captivating Lai Lai Island.

Get ready for a fresh start to the new year in the world of Arkesia as the Lost Ark January Update is set to make its debut on January 10th. Packed with new additions, and tweaks, the update promises to elevate Smilegate's popular MMORPG with the introduction of the Inferno mode of Brelshaza, Lai Lai Island - a new Adventure Island, and a plethora of quality of life (QoL) updates and balance changes.

Inferno Mode and Lai Lai Island:

One of the major highlights of the January Update is the unveiling of the Inferno mode of Brelshaza, adding an extra layer of challenge. Additionally, the enchanting Lai Lai Island beckons adventurers with new quests, mysteries, and rewards, providing a refreshing and captivating setting to explore.

The January Update Introduces a new base build featuring a range of quality of life updates aimed at enhancing the overall gameplay experience. These updates encompass various improvements and optimizations, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable journey through Arkesia. From streamlined interfaces to refined mechanics, the QoL updates are designed to cater to player feedback and keep players engaged.

The post did not specify specific QoL changes but they will be uncovered shortly after the update is released.

January Balance Changes:

One of the most eagerly awaited aspects of the January Update is the comprehensive set of balance changes. These changes have been carefully curated based on feedback and gameplay data from the Korean version of Lost Ark, ensuring a more refined and balanced experience for players in the west. Whether it's character adjustments, skill enhancements, or other gameplay tweaks, the update aims to create a smoother gameplay experience.

Accompanying the new base build is a detailed explanation of how the team approaches bringing balance updates and QoL improvements to the western version of Lost Ark. Players interested in understanding the development philosophy and the meticulous process behind these updates can find valuable insights in the Team Update that was posted in November.