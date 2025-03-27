One of the biggest MMORPGs on the planet, Lost Ark has brought back the beloved Golden Frog to help boost the economy, or so we had hoped. The Twinkle Twinkle event has been introduced in the latest patch to mixed results, as the gold exchange is far less than everyone had expected.

The Return of the Great Golden Frog

The Golden Frog has been a fan-favorite event in Lost Ark since it was first introduced a couple of years ago. It comes and goes, but the main idea is that it gives players something to spend their hard-earned gold on in order to gamble on items in random boxes. Sometimes you’ll get honing materials, other times it can be things such as cards or Blue Crystals.

In the past, it has been very good value for not only the honing materials, but the special items you could exchange tokens for. These were usually card selectors or legendary book selectors. For the latest update, the developers have made it a little more up to date, adding the immensely expensive Relic books.

The last time we saw the Golden Frog was around a year ago, and it was contentious, not because the items in the shop weren’t worth it, but Amazon swapped off the boxes, being able to purchase from each character, to one purchase per roster. You could spend around 20,000 gold (1,000 Gold for upwards of 20 chests per week) on the Lucky Random Pack Chest that gave a whole bevy of random items, or 6,000 (300 gold for upwards of 20 chests per week) for Shards, Leaps or support-honing materials (juice).

Unfortunately, for the Golden Frog of 2025, the value is significantly worse. While we certainly earn more gold than we did a year ago, the amount of items you obtain is less than if you were to buy them off the marketboard. If the constant events didn’t already give players many advanced honing scrolls, this could be decent value, but even then, this is a far cry from what it was in the past. Everyone wants a Relic book, and gone are the gambles of opening various random book boxes a week in hopes of winning it big. Instead, we’re allowed two random Relic books among the 33 that are available at the cost of anywhere between 60,000 gold and 120,000 gold.

This is on top of weekly purchases of things such as Elixirs, honing support (juice), transcendence tickets, raid materials and various other items. All of these, when converted, are worse value than if you were to purchase their respective systems with raw gold. Even looking at the Processed Chaos Stones (quality taps), a standard weapon and armor tap is 800/300 gold, whereas if you purchased the stones from the shop, they are 1500/500 gold a piece.

While the boxes have always been a gamble, the value is just not here. There is some value in the random card boxes if you’re in desperate need of them, and the Relic book and Leap card selector are a decent exchange, but for the most part, the Golden Frog is a golden bust.