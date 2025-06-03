One of the biggest MMORPGs on the planet is getting an improved raiding experience due to self-revival. Lost Ark is among the few major MMORPGs on the market where if you die in a raid, there's no way of getting back into the fight unless the party wipes or clears the gate. That will no longer be the case soon as Amazon has announced the resurrection system for the whole set of raids, current and future.

The Revival of Revives

This isn't the first time we've seen a revival system in Lost Ark, as content as far back as Argos saw a similar system, but was more in line with last year's Behemoth raid. This is where the party as a whole has a collective number of resurrections. Instead, what Lost Ark is receiving is a new system that allows players to revive once per gate attempt, allowing for significantly more leniency when it comes to clearing a raid effectively. Before, making a mistake could very well cost a raid clear, but this has been improved to ensure there's a greater chance of succeeding.

On top of this, June will also see the Stylebook and Stronghold Portrait Systems, something we have been waiting to get for quite some time now. The former itself is to showcase the various outfits and styles players have, allowing players to vote them up to be seen by the masses. The latter is more of something they can place in your Strongholds, taking photographs and displaying them for players to see.

Mokoko Bootcamp and Chores