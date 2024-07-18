Key Takeaways Enjoy new solo raids in Lost Ark, no more gatekeeping with parties required for progression.

Power Pass & Mokoko Express bring rewards and reduced materials for honing, making leveling easier.

Events offer free goodies for completing gates, returns of Maharaka Festival and daily playtime rewards.

One of the biggest MMORPGs available right now, Amazon Game Studios has released a sizable update for Lost Ark to quell fans who are eagerly awaiting tier 4 in a couple of months. This features a lot more content than we expected, with not only the solo raids being introduced, but core changes to the formula to help ease new and returning players in.

Solo Raids

By far the biggest update for July is the introduction of solo raids. Before, players needed to go through the party finder or statics of players between 4 and 8 in order to progress. While it is the core of the content, Lost Ark suffered massively from not only player burnout for endgame players, but gatekeeping. It isn’t just new or returning players, either, but long-time players have and will be gatekept from parties based on a huge array of things.

Now, you don’t have to worry too much about this, as every tier 3 legion raid and abyssal raid (from Valtan to Ivory Tower) can be completed by yourself with various buffs you can equip when entering. The only downside is, as expected, the gold and material payout is much lower than if you were to do it normally, roughly 50-60% lower. The benefit is being able to do these by yourself and even practice them without any worry of other players.

Power Pass and Super Mokoko Express

Now that Breaker’s event has come to a close, there is a brand new one put in its place. For starters, there’s a Voldis power pass that takes a character 1520 with Brel gear. This can be used on any single character created until September 25.

Then there’s the mokoko express, which can be used on any character between 1520 and 1600, which goes in tandem with the new power pass. This will have numerous rewards whenever you hit certain level thresholds, but the best part is the reduction of materials and gold needed to hone. From 1520 to 1580 the chance of a successful hone is doubled with materials and gold being reduced by 70%. Then, when you get the Akkan gear, getting to 1600% has a 50% increase in honing success and 40% reduction of materials and gold requirements.

Other Valuable Events

In addition, until September 25, players who complete Kayangel Gate 3, Akkan Gate 3, Ivory Tower Gate 3, Thaemine Gate 3 and Echidna Gate 2 will receive a free box of goodies. Generally, if it’s anything like the past events, it’s the box you can buy at the end of each of these gates, but for free. It’ll be a nice boost in materials to help honing and progressing your characters faster.

The Maharaka Festival also makes a return, bringing back fun activities to partake in just east of Luterra in the Sea of Gienah. Along with participating in daily chores, you will earn a new currency that can be exchanged for goodies in an in-game shop.

Finally, the daily playtime rewards make a return, with every fifteen minutes upwards of 90 minutes gaining you items such as silver, honing materials and fusion materials. Players will also receive a gift to help with their end-game progression, which features a number of new system materials from the raids:

Epic Elixir Supplies Chest x1

Legendary Elixir Supplies Chest x1

Wishful Amulet Chest x5

Hope Amulet Chest x5

Dark Fire Chest x1

Ancient Soundstone x15

Changes to the Formula

Outside the events, honing and gear crafting costs have been reduced. Elixirs gold requirements have also been significantly reduced for the legendary variant, being cut in half for the gold and catalyst cost being reduced from 5 to 3. Transcendence also has been cut in half for both using an elemental card and restoring a failed attempt. You will also pick up double Dark Fire materials for clearing Thaemine.

Pheons have been reduced for Tier 3 gear. For example, Ancient accessories now only cost 20 and bracelets only 15. New character bound gems have been added after completing Punika World Quest, which gives each character level 6 gems at 1415 and level 7 at 1540 via the solo mode shop. There have also been various gold changes to the raids.

Overall, the July update offers an immense number of changes, a lot more than we had expected, that hopefully, will help with the burnout. It definitely will help players in preparation for the tier 4 launch, presumably on September 25.