The highly anticipated release of Wildsoul is finally upon us. Lost Ark is one of the best and biggest MMORPGs on the market, and while the last three years have been a bit bumpy, Amazon and Smilegate have done a decent job of adapting it to the west.

Because we have been playing catch-up to the Korean version, the first two years have been some of the most densely packed releases we've seen from any MMO, with content churning out every month. Now that we've almost caught up, though, the content is coming in much slower.

Wildsoul Class

One particular area is the new classes. Nearly a year ago, we saw the release of Breaker in March 2024, but ever since then, we have been left without a new class. We were almost spoiled in this regard, as we had new classes releasing what felt like every other month, but finally, Wildsoul, the highly anticipated Druid-esque class, is here, along with a slew of new updates and improvements that hope to get players back.

This new class looks to introduce a new and modern appeal to the classes we've had before. It's classified as a Specalist class, utilizing a scroll on her back to either summon a fox and a bear to do her bidding, or actually morph into those animals, depdning which spec you wish to experiment with. It looks like an immense amount of fun, and something we're excited to dig deeper with.

Mokoko Challenge Express