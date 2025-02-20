Some of the best and most relaxing parts of Lost Records: Bloom and Rage are when the player gets a chance to simply walk around and look for footage to record for their various Velvet Cove memoirs. One of these memoirs is Swann's Mothgirl Chronicles, where she will record her beloved Mothgirl toy in various scenic locations.

Mothgirl Chronicles Locations

Despite being able to see Mothgirl in any early game scene that takes place in Swann's room. The player won't get the chance to record any of the Mothgirl Chronicles until fairly late in the game, as the memoir is not formally introduced to the player until the Packing Up chapter.

The Mothgirl Chronicles can be a bit tricky to find, as unlike other memoirs in the game such as the Strangers and the Birds, you cannot find them simply by walking around with your camera. Instead, you must find specific places where you can place Mothgirl down and then record her.