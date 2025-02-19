Lost Records: Bloom and Rage features an incredibly fun collectible system where the player must record footage of various scenes around the town of Velvet Cove to edit together memoirs. One of these memoirs is titled “Strangers” and requires the player to record footage of characters before being properly introduced to them.

Strangers Locations

The first four Strangers can be found within the game's fifth scene “The Day We Met” but only if the player successfully orders ice cream from the Yoooper Scooper on time. So don't waste too much time running around while filming locations for the Movie Palace Memoir.

Despite being able to record the first few Strangers near the beginning of the game, you won't be able to find the last few until the second-to-last scene of the game “Riot Grrrls”.