Lost Records: Bloom and Rage by Don't Nod is an incredibly immersive game that allows the player to interact with or reminisce about hundreds of different objects in its world. With that kind of interactivity, it's only natural that there will be a few moments in the game that require the player to solve an environmental puzzle, such as the moment where they must open a padlock to a cabin in the woods by looking around the home for a combination.

Finding this combination can be difficult as there are a dozen different symbols spread throughout the cabin that could be used on the padlock, but only one combination of them will work. While it can be tempting to throw in random symbols to brute force your way through the puzzle, there are hints scattered across the cabin about what you'll need to do.

Padlock Combination Symbols

Before looking at any of the symbols spread across the room, make your way to the wooden pillar in the center of the cabin and grab the piece of paper hanging off it. This is a hint sheet about what symbols you'll need and what order they'll be in.

The first symbol is the easiest, as the player literally won't need to do anything for it. The padlock has rusted the eye symbol in place, so you can fully ignore this part of the hint sheet for now.

For the next symbol, you'll have to look for a ladder. To find this one, make your way to the window you crawled in from and look at the ceiling where you'll see a rope to interact with. Grab it and Swann will pull down a rope to this cabin's attic.

Once in the attic, you'll not only find another doll to record for the Terrible Toys memoir, but also a leaf symbol on the wall for the next part of the combination.