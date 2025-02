There are many terrible toys in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to film for your memoirs. From weird dolls to a bunny car, Swann certainly has an eye for finding whatever strange objects she can find in Velvet Cove. Here's where to spot every terrible toy in the game.

If you're looking for the Terrible Toys after finishing the game, make sure to pick "Collectible Mode" in the scene selection screen so you don't lose your progress.