Key Takeaways Lost Records: Bloom & Rage delayed to avoid release conflict with Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

Both games target the same audience, focusing on character development and unique storylines.

Delay may allow for more polish on Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, improving overall game quality.

The Don't Nod developed Lost Records: Bloom & Rage for consoles and PC has been delayed into an early 2025 timeframe to avoid a release conflict with Life is Strange: Double Exposure. The developer worked on the original game for Square Enix before it turned to other projects.

Lost Records has been delayed due to Life is Strange.

Max Returns, Lost Records Delayed

Life is Strange protagonist, Max Caulfield, has somewhat betrayed her original creator Don't Nod. Her next game Life is Strange: Double Exposure is launching on October 29, a similar release timeframe to Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

"We know you're all excited for both Lost Records and the new Life is Strange game, and we wanted to ensure both have adequate space to shine," said Don't Nod on its X page. "The wait will be worth it!"

Both of the games will be hitting the same audience, so it does make sense. Double Exposure is bringing back a fan-favourite character many have loved for almost a decade now. She's all grown-up, becoming an artist-in-residence for a university. It's an exciting prospect for Life is Strange and adventure game fans.

Plus, you want to make sure this new IP stands on its own two feet. The extra time may add more time to polish Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. One of Don't Nod's past games Vampyr didn't have a lot of polish when it first launched. "The lack of polish throughout the game doesn’t do it any favors, either," said Ars Technica's review. Perhaps this is a blessing in disguise.

By the way, Hardcore Gamer thought Vampyr was a four-out-of-five-star game, saying it's "In the end, a cleverly orchestrated series of tense uncertainties and genuinely difficult choices, sprinkled all the while by some pleasantly dynamic spots of world-building and opportunities to progress, regardless of play-style."

Lost Records has a dark premise.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Sounds Promising Too

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will be taking us back in time to 1995. In this nostalgic adventure, you're Swann, an introvert who is filming her last summer in Velvet Cove. You'll also get to know her three friends Nora, Autumn, and Kat, who each have their own strong personalities.

Swann, similar to Max, is using her camera, filming music videos in Nora's garage and experiencing summer to the best of her ability. Unfortunately, something unfortunate and unexplained occurs, and they promise to never see each other again until they reunite in 2022. You'll be discovering what truly happened on that night in 1995 as we change the narratives of both timelines. The concept is fascinating, so it's a shame we won't play this until next year.