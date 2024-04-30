Key Takeaways Lost Records: Bloom & Rage teaser trailer released at ID@Xbox Digital Showcase.

Narrative adventure game set in 1995 with original track soundtrack.

Game to be released in two parts, featuring a reunion of high school friends after 27 years.

DON'T NOD Montréal's first IP project, titled Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, received a brand-new trailer at the IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase today. The game was first revealed at the 2023 Game Awards in December. During ID@Xbox, fans got another trailer for the game, teasing its 90s-era summer aesthetic. Set to Lo-Fi music, we get a taste as to what the town of Velvet Cove has to offer.

Smells Like Teen Spirit

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a narrative adventure game set in the summer of 1995 in the fictional town of Velvet Cove. Four high school friends -- Swann, Nora, Autumn and Kat -- spend their summer days hanging out and playing music together, whilst becoming best friends. That was until something changed the trajectory of all of their lives. Fast-forward 27 years of silence between them, they reunite to confront the dark secrets that made them promise to never speak to each other again.

Interstate Love Song

The trailer gives a glimpse into the personality of the main character, Swann. In a way, we get to see her perspective through the lens of a '90s camcorder as she's gearing up for her last summer in Velvet Cove. The trailer also reveals in-game areas that players will get to explore and characters that they will be able to meet.

The first installment of the Lost Records series will be released in two distinct parts, one month apart. Players will get to mull over their thoughts and theorizes behind what is truly going on in Velvet Cove and with the four high school friends.

Bittersweet Symphony

Picture via DON'T NOD

Swann gets to know a group of friends by the names of Nora, Autumn and Kat, all of whom have their own individualized personalities that may balance or clash with each other. Nora is rebellious, eccentric and full of energy, while Autumn is the thoughtful and charismatic group leader. Swann's other friend, Kat, is pragmatic, strong-willed and enigmatic.

The game will also feature a soundtrack mixed with original tracks composed for the game and licensed music that'll synchronize with the story of Swann and friends. Nora Kelly composed the original Lo-Fi summer song for the trailer as well as the one featured in the announcement trailer at the 2023 Game Awards. The music for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is written and performed by Adam Miller, Nat Walker and Ruth Radelet.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is set to make its debut late 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.