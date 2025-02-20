The Moo Box in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is fairly easy to find if you know where to go. Thankfully, we know where to find it so you can get the MOO! trophy or achievement for the game. You'll also need to move around the contraption to hear the animal make its sound.

You can find a bunny car under the moo box.

How to Get MOO! Trophy

You'll find the Moo Box in Nora's Lair when they practice their music and hang out in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. In this chapter, they also get the idea of creating a music video in the forest. After Swann enters the garage and the initial cutscenes play, look to her right. Next to a small ladder and some boxes, you'll see a children's toy with a circular object on top of it.

It will have a yellow top with holes on it. Pick it up. Spin it around a few times, and the moo box should make a cow sound. This is when the MOO! trophy should pop. As of the time of writing, it's a Very Rare Bronze trophy with only 7.4% of players earning it.

Other Collectibles to Find in Nora's Lair

There are three other collectibles to find in this