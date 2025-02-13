As part of their first State of Play presentation in 2025, Sony has announced the release date for Lost Soul Aside. The long-awaited action RPG by Chinese developer Ultizero Games is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on May 30, 2025.

Closer than Ever

Originally announced as an official game back in 2017, Lost Soul Aside was one of the first titles in PlayStation's China Hero Project. This incubation project is meant as a way to foster the production of high quality new games by Chinese developers and help them reach a wider public.

In the game, players will assume the role of Kaser, a young man looking for a way to save his sister from beings called Voidrax, which come from an alternate dimension. As they have taken her soul, it'll now be up to the boy to face them and save humanity.

As part of his journey, Kaser will get to explore multiple areas, some of which will feature mysterious architecture with alien relics. Players will have the chance to get various weapons and their differences will allow players to create their own strategies.

In a PlayStation Blog post, director Yang Bing talks about his intention to make combat as fluid as possible. He points out that there are weapon options for those who want to be precise swordsmen, use ranged attacks or have agility as their best trait. He also talks about a boss fight against a giant dragon that should demand players to dodge in the air and learn how to counter it effectively.

As far as customization and RPG elements go, Yang Bing reveals that players will be able to customize their loadouts. Weapon choice will allow players to chain combos alternating between them on the go. With different synergies to take into account and differences in range and damage output, it may be a significant element to keep in mind during battles.

Another important element will be the use of the dragon-like creature Arena, which accompanies Kaser on his journey. According to the blog post, his abilities will significantly affect battles and players will have to make the most out of them to face the hardest battles.

With the new trailer, Sony has also announced that pre-orders will open on February 19. It'll be possible to get the game in standard or digital deluxe editions, but there has been no mention of a physical version for this title.

Those eager to get the game as soon as possible will be rewarded with an alternate outfit called The Origin, which features Kaser's outfit from the first reveal. As the game went through development revisions, his style has significantly changed over time. The pre-orders also include 500 Divinity's Gold in-game coins and 10 high potions to help players get through the initial portions of the game.

Meanwhile, the Digital Deluxe Edition adds digital editions of the soundtrack and artbook. It'll also be possible to use "Golden Blaze," a golden rendition for Kaser's partner Arena. Other in-game bonuses include a Ruby Necklace accessory that boosts health, a Gemstone Badge that enhances experience gain, and three weapon fragment cosmetics that will allow players to change the appearance of their swords.