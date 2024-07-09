Key Takeaways Obtain Dark Moon pieces by defeating the Spider Boss in Gloomy Manor.

Utilize the Stroboscope and Poltergust 5000 to weaken and defeat the Grouchy Possessor.

Navigate through three phases of intense battles to claim the Dark Moon fragment and progress to the Haunted Waterworks.

As you finish all the main missions in Gloomy Manor in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, you will see that there is a skull displayed next to the new mission… definitely not threatening at all. Of course, in order to advance to the next location, you’ll need to obtain one of the Dark Moon pieces, and you’ll need to face a formidable foe to get it. Without further ado, here’s what you’ll need to know when it comes to facing the Spider Boss (Grouchy Possessor) in A-Boss: Confront the Source.

Related Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD: All Gloomy Manor Gem Locations Start off Luigi's Mansion 2 HD strong with these hidden gem locations for Gloomy Manor!

According to Professor E. Gadd, there are strong readings coming from the Cellar of the Gloomy Manor, prompting suspicion and curiosity from the old intellect. Of course, he is not going to look for himself, but he’ll happily have you go and check out the problem. With the key to open the elevator, the professor sends you back to the Manor to make your descent down to the Cellar.

Once you’ve made it to the Elevator and got inside, let’s just say that we got to our destination relatively faster than usual. What service! As you make your way to the Cellar, the stairs will shift, and you’ll find yourself trapped in the room with a bunch of small spiders and webs. Go towards the back of the room and pull on the web ball in the middle. After a bit of string has been tugged, you’ll meet the Spider Queen (Grouchy Possessor), which is a gigantic spider with piercing green eyes (take note of this).

First Phase

Close

Once the Boss battle has begun, go to the web ball in the back of the room, like you did before. Since the Spider Queen is there, you’ll have to utilize your Stroboscope to take care of that issue. When the Spider Queen opens her eyes, flash the Stroboscope at her, and she’ll cower onto her web, giving you full access to the ball of web underneath her. Pull it towards the left-hand side of the room to where the suit of armor is while dodging the purple blobs. Notice that the suit of armor has a flaming torch on its spear, which you’ll bring the ball of web to, causing it to set ablaze. Let go of the ball once it is lit and watch it make its way to the Spider Queen.

The explosion will cause the Grouchy Possessor to come out of the Spider Queen, giving you the chance to strike. The ghost will start by forming a shield around itself and charging towards you, which means you’ll need to avoid those attacks by running away from its direction. The Possessor will get stunned and that’s your chance to vacuum him up and move onto the next phase.

Second Phase

Close

Once the Possessor has returned to the Spider Queen, she’ll run towards you in the middle of the room, where you’ll need to go over to the left-side of the room to not get hurt. She’ll break the back wall and move further back, making it challenging to pull the web all the way to the suit of armor. Look up and notice the ball of web attached to the fan near the center of the room. Spin the fan using the Poltergust 5000 and swing the ball of web over to the flaming torch to set it on fire. While you are doing this, make sure to move around, since the Spider Queen will be sending purple blobs your way. Blow the fan until the webs surrounding the suit of armor on the right side are gone.

Make your way to the Spider Queen and blind her with the Stroboscope before pulling the ball of web from underneath her. Move to the right side of the room and get the suit of armor to stab the ball of web. Go back over to the fan and spin it again, which will cause the hanging ball of the web to catch on fire and, inevitably, get the back wall ball of the web to do the same, bringing the flame back to the Spider Queen. The Possessor will make its appearance again, and you’ll repeat the same steps as the last time.

Related Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD: All Gloomy Manor Boo Locations Here is where you can find all of the Boos in Gloomy Manor in Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

Third Phase

Close

The final phase is intense, so stay vigilant in your attempt and be aware of your surroundings. Like the previous phase, make sure to go to the front left-side of the room so that you aren’t damaged by the Spider Queen on her way to the front. She’ll open up even more space to the room by taking another wall down (a real HGTV lover here). With the distance she’s created, all of our tricks from the last two phases aren’t possible.

Make your way back to the Spider Queen, blind her, then take the free ball of web on the right-hand side. With that in your grasp, go to the suit of armor with the flaming torch and set the ball on fire. On your way to the Queen, she’ll make things harder for you by bringing down pillars, sending purple blobs and tons of spiders. With your ball of fire, go towards the left-side of the Spider Queen and burn the web surrounding a suit of armor with a flaming torch.

Once you’ve done that, go up to the Spider Queen, blind her again, take the ball of web from under her and pull it over to the suit of armor. The suit will strike the ball of web, causing the final blow to the Spider Queen and launching the Grouchy Possessor from their husk. You'll need to dodge its charge then vacuum it up while its down, to finish off the Boss battle. You’ll be rewarded with the Dark Moon fragment and the opportunity to move to the next location, which is the Haunted Towers. One down, four more to go!