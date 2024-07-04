Key Takeaways Ghosts appear in Luigi's Mansion 2 HD starting from A-4 Visual Tricks of Gloomy Manor.

Boogie Woogie, BaBoon, Boo Boo, Boo, and Boothoven are the ghosts to find in the game.

Use the Dark-Light Device to locate and defeat the ghosts in various rooms and missions.

While these spooky ghosts don’t make their entrance into the game until A-4 Visual Tricks of Gloomy Manor in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, don’t think that they aren’t next to you as you go into some of these rooms. While they might be hidden, they will make an appearance once you revisit the missions. Want to know where to find them in the game? Here is where they can be found in Gloomy Manor:

Boogie Woogie - A-1 Poltergust 5000

Name Health Location Mission Boogie Woogie 20 Garage (F1) A-1 Poltergust 5000

As you enter the Manor, make a left and go into the Garage. Once you have acquired the Poltergust 5000 and the Dark-Light Device, you may tackle this Boo. Clear up the pile of garbage on the floor to the right of the car, and you will find a large wheel. Use your Dark-Light Device to lure Boogie Woogie out of his hiding spot.

BaBoon - A-2 Gear Up

Name Health Location Mission BaBoon 20 Mudroom (F1) A-2 Gear Up

You'll need the Dark-Light Device to find the Boo. At the Entrance of the Manor, take a right into the Mudroom. Once you’re there, aim the Dark-Light Device to the left-hand side of the front of the room, which will reveal a hidden table. BaBoon will make their appearance after that. Trust me, this ain’t no monkey business.

Boo Boo - A-3 Quiet Please!

Name Health Location Mission BooBoo 20 Studio(F1) A-3 Quiet Please!

You'll need to redo the level again since you have to have the Dark-Light Device. Once you enter the Studio, which can be accessed through the Common Hall, you'll notice that the easel, that was once there, is gone. Aim your Dark-Light Device at it and the easel will slowly appear again, which will cause Boo Boo to wail away from his hiding spot.

Boo - A-4 Visual Tricks

Name Health Location Mission Boo 15 Dining Room(F2) A-4 Visual Tricks

You'll encounter this Boo during the mission as part of the story. This event occurs after you have obtained the Dark-Light Device. You will make your way to the Dining Room where the Boo will make itself seen (and unseen) among the room. It’s up to you to spot them by using the Dark-Light to track their movements and get them out of hiding.

Boothoven - A-5 Sticky Situation

Name Health Location Mission Boothoven 20 Library(F1) A-5 Sticky Situation

As you are cleaning all the webs around the Manor, you might notice that the piano is missing from the first floor of the Library. Use your Dark-Light Device to make the piano reappear, which will involve you having to vacuum the Spirit Balls that make their appearance. After you’ve done that, the music (ghost)writer will come out of hiding and present themselves to you. Let’s finish them off with a grand finale, shall we?