Key Takeaways Collect 13 Amethyst Gems in Gloomy Manor for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

Gems are hidden in various locations, like the Mudroom Exterior, Front Yard, and more.

Use Poltergust 5000, Stroboscope, and Dark-Light Device to uncover and collect gems.

Our first destination on Luigi’s quest to save Evershade Valley is the Gloomy Manor, which is your standard haunted mansion…definitely not something you need to be afraid of. In this mansion, you’ll get equipped with what is in store for you in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. As such, it's important to know about these secret items that are placed throughout the Manor, called Gems. Here is where you can find them in Gloomy Manor:

Amethyst Gem 1 - Mudroom Exterior

Name Location Mission Circle Amethyst Mudroom Exterior (F1) A-1 Poltergust 5000

As you enter the Manor, make a right and go into the Mudroom. From here, go to the right and use your flashlight to unlock the door to the Mudroom Exterior. Move forward to the dog house and you will spot the Circle Amethyst in the tree. Use your vacuum to get it from there and it will be yours to keep.

Related Review: Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD comes to the Nintendo Switch with everything you loved (and didn’t) from the original 2013 title.

Amethyst Gem 2 - Front Yard

Name Location Mission Triangle Amethyst Front Yard (F1) A-1 Poltergust 5000

Before you make your way into the Manor, there are flowers arranged in the Front Yard alongside the outside entrance. Once you obtain the Stroboscope, go to the second flower from the right and use it. The flower will open up, and the Triangle Amethyst will drop out of its mouth.

Amethyst Gem 3 - Parlor

Name Location Mission Rectangle Amethyst Parlor (F2) A-2 Gear Up

Once you enter the Master Hall upstairs, go to the bottom of the hallway to the first room. When you get inside the Parlor, find the clock on the left of the room, next to the fireplace. Don’t be alarmed by the real-time clock on the top. Use your Stroboscope towards the clock and you will obtain the Rectangle Amethyst.

Amethyst Gem 4 - Studio

Name Location Mission Football Amethyst Studio (F1) A-2 Gear Up

In order to get to the Studio, you need to get to the Study room, which is at the top of the Master Hall to the left. Once you make it inside, roll up the carpet by using your Poltergust 5000 and there will be a switch that will turn the fireplace off. Go to the fireplace and hit X, which will bring Luigi falling down to the Studio. Once you're ready, go to the window curtain on the upper-left side and use the vacuum to suck the curtain, revealing the Football Amethyst.

Amethyst Gem 5 - Entrance

Name Location Mission Drop Amethyst Entrance(F1) A-3 Quiet Please

Make your way to the Entrance and interact with the armored suit to the right of the Guard Hall entrance. The helmet will fall off the suit (creepy for sure) and you’ll need to suck up the helmet with the Poltergust 5000. Aim the helmet using X. towards the portrait on the upper-left portion of the wall. Blow the helmet away from you and the portrait will open, revealing the Drop Amethyst.

Related Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Sucks Up Top Spot in UK Games Sales Chart Elden Ring also makes a grand return to the Top 5 in the UK games sales chart near Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

Amethyst Gem 6 - Dining Room

Name Location Mission Stone Amethyst Dining Room (F2) A-3 Quiet Please

On the second floor, make your way to the Dining Room, which is on the upper-right side of the map. Once inside, go to the right side of the room and aim your Stroboscope up to the ceiling. You will see a safe that can be activated with a flash. After that, the safe will open and the Stone Amethyst will fall down from it.

Amethyst Gem 7 - Kitchen

Name Location Mission Rhombus Amethyst Kitchen (F1) A-3 Quiet Please

Find your way to the Kitchen, which can be accessed through either the Patio and Library door, or from the shaft in the Dining Room, which is located on the right side of the room. Once you're in the Kitchen, it’s time to heat things up…literally. Open the fridge on the right side, and you will find a block of ice with a gem inside. Use the vacuum to bring the block over to the stovetop, where the ice will begin to melt, revealing the Rhombus Amethyst.

Amethyst Gem 8 - Foyer

Name Location Mission Star Amethyst Foyer (F1) A-4 Visual Tricks

From the Patio, you will need to flash your Stroboscope towards the left of the house, which will slowly reveal a hidden door. Once you’ve taken care of the Spirit Balls, the door will be accessible for you to use. When you get inside the Foyer, you will find yourself in the aquarium, where you will use the Poltergust to vacuum the Star Amethyst, which can be spotted at the left end of the room.

Amethyst Gem 9 - Patio

Name Location Mission Octagon Amethyst Patio (F1) A-4 Visual Tricks

While the Patio looks lovely, you may notice that there are only two Cheep-Cheep statues, with one missing on the left side. Use your Dark-Light Device to reveal the missing one on the left. Once you’ve taken in the Spirit Balls, the Octagon Amethyst will fall onto the grass, where you can claim it.

Amethyst Gem 10 - Library

Name Location Mission Oval Amethyst Library (F1) A-4 Visual Tricks

On the first floor of the Library, which is accessible from the Kitchen and the Common Hall, make your way to the left and use your Dark-Light Device to reveal a globe. Once the globe is fully accessible, use the Poltergust 5000 to vacuum the globe and aim towards the fireplace. The globe will reveal itself to have the Oval Amethyst inside.

Amethyst Gem 11 - Study

Name Location Mission Spindle Amethyst Study (F2) A-5 Sticky Situation

Make your way to the Study room on the first floor and go to the left of the room. Once you’re there, vacuum the curtains away from the portrait, which will be revealed to be a picture of the Spindle Amethyst. Flash your Dark-Light Device on the portrait and the gem will reveal itself and make its way into your hands.

Amethyst Gem 12 - Rafter

Name Location Mission Coffin Amethyst Rafter (F3) A-5 Sticky Situation

Once you’ve reached the Rafter, which is accessible once you clear out the webs in the second floor hallway, when you get upstairs, cross the beam to the other side and make your way to the right-hand side of the area. There should be a dresser with a mirror on the far right side. Aim above the mirror and vacuum the Coffin Amethyst from there.

Amethyst Gem 13 - Bedroom

Name Location Mission Mushroom Amethyst Bedroom (F2) A-5 Sticky Situation

To start this process, go to the stove on the left side of the Bedroom and ignite it. The fan has a ball of web on it, which makes for a perfectly-accessible route to get our next gem. Blow the fan so that the webbing hits the stovetop, which will clear out the webs blocking your access to the Mushroom Amethyst, which can be found behind the divider.