Key Takeaways Boo locations in Old Clockworks: ComBooter in Warehouse, Bootine in Quarry, Boodunkulous in Kiln Room, JamBoolaya in Clock Tower Gate, Boony Raboot in Crank Room.

Use Poltergust 5000 and Dark-Light Device to find and reveal hidden objects, gaps, and lanterns.

Clear Spirit Balls and solve puzzles to make Boos appear in their respective missions.

As Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD gets trickier, so do the hiding spots for the Boos. As always, these ghosts are mission specific, so you cannot find them in another one. Be on the lookout for missing objects around the rooms and make sure to check everything before heading out. For those who don’t want to miss them, here’s a guide for all the Boo locations in Old Clockworks:

ComBooter - C-1 A Timely Entrance

Name Health Location Mission ComBooter 30 Warehouse (F1) C-1 A Timely Entrance

This Boo has been programmed into the Warehouse environment. Once you’ve entered the room, find the red barrel on the right-hand side. For specifics, the location is where the spider web between the two beams are. Pick up the barrel with the Poltergust 5000 and make your way to the machine on the left. Once it’s been placed there, pull on the ribbon and ComBooter will pop out.

Bootine - C-2 Underground Expedition

Name Health Location Mission Bootine 30 Quarry (B2) C-2 Underground Expedition

A Canadian classic that is sure to haunt your tastebuds. After getting to the Quarry and filling the room with sand, shine your Dark-Light Device at the back of the room. Look for the noticeable gap, which will be revealed to be a wooden bridge that leads to the Antechamber. Once you’ve cleared the Spirit Balls, Bootine will appear.

Boodunkulous - C-3 Roundhouse Brawl

Name Health Location Mission Boodunkulous 30 Kiln Room (F2) C-3 Roundhouse Brawl

This Boo is found during the C-3 Roundhouse Brawl, so there’s no need to scour the whole place for them. Go inside the Kiln room and solve the problem with the fog taking over the area. That can be done by using the Dark-Light to shine on the missing wheel on the right-hand side. Once you’ve defeated the enemies, Boodunkulous will show up in the building!

JamBoolaya - C-4 Play Catch

Name Health Location Mission JamBoolaya 30 Clock Tower Gate (F1) C-4 Play Catch

Don't let this one stew around your brain for too long. Go to the Clock Tower Gate and make your way to the right side of the big clock. If you’ve been to this room before, you’ll notice that the lantern on the wall is missing. Shine your Dark-Light Device there and vacuum the Spirit Balls that come from the hidden lantern. Once you’ve done that, JamBoolaya will appear and doesn’t provide the southern comfort you look for given their crabby attitude.

Boony Raboot - C-5 Piece at Last

Name Health Location Mission Boony Raboot 30 Crank Room (B1) C-5 Piece at Last

This one might be a bit difficult to find, but there’s no use pulling your HARE out over it. Go into the Crank Room and go to the upper level, follow the path there and look for a barrel. Vacuum the fake wall using the Poltergust 5000 and go down the hidden path. Once you’ve made it to the end, use your Dark-Light Device to reveal a hidden toolbox and take care of the Spirit Balls that come from it. Open the toolbox and Boony Raboot will pop out, like a magic trick.